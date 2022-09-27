For the second time since Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor, AEW returned to the City of Brotherly Love for a very hot show. Though the show was held at The Liacouras Center on the campus of Temple University instead of in the 2400 Arena – which used to famously be known as the ECW Arena – the assembled crowd of Philadelphians cheered on the show as if it was in that fateful venue tucked into South Philly by the shipyards, cheering on local talents like Wheeler Yuta and giving it to folks like MJF who opted to take the stage in a Mets jersey.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO