ClutchPoints

PlayStation Stars Explained – What are PlayStation Stars?

PlayStation Stars aren’t exactly new – news about Sony introducing a rewards program for PlayStation players has broken out a few months back, but it wasn’t until the latest Sony State of Play that Sony really explained what PlayStation Stars are. In this article, we are aiming to get PlayStation Stars explained in the simplest […] The post PlayStation Stars Explained – What are PlayStation Stars? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Skull and Bones Release Date: When is Skull and Bones Coming Out?

The Ubisoft pirate game finally has a release date. Learn when Skull and Bones is coming out with the Skull and Bones Release Date. Skull and Bones Release Date: March 9, 2023 Skull and Bones is coming out on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Stadia, and Luna on March 9, 2023. After a round of live […] The post Skull and Bones Release Date: When is Skull and Bones Coming Out? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil 4 Remake Leak Teases Release for Unannounced Platform

A recent leak associated with Capcom's upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 has teased a release for a previously unannounced platform. At this point in time, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 will be arriving early next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and PC. And while it might seem odd that the Xbox One platform isn't included in this lineup, it seems like Capcom could be announcing the game for this console at some point in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
SVG

Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat

There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
VIDEO GAMES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak

Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Nintendo fans are already firing blue shells at the ‘Super Mario Bros.’ trailer

Nintendo fans remain intensely skeptical about the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie. Let’s face it, they’re right to have their doubts: the last Mario movie has gone down in cinematic history as a bizarre disaster, Chris Pratt voicing the iconic character still feels like a very odd choice, and there are lingering doubts as to whether the plot-light video games even should be a extended to feature-length.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Super Mario Maker 2 creator releases ‘Super Mario Bros. 5’ after 7 years of work

It finally happened, “Super Mario Bros. 5” is here! And by “here” we actually mean “fully realized and created inside Super Mario Maker 2 by a fan, not Nintendo.”. It’s been 32 years since Nintendo launched Super Mario World — the last truly classic Mario Bros. platformer before the modern era — in Japan. Since then we’ve gotten numerous 3D Mario games, modern 2D “New” Super Mario Bros. games, and even Mario games where you can make other Mario games.
VIDEO GAMES
msn.com

The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight

"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla new free content announced

As part of the continuous 15th year anniversary celebration, Ubisoft will be releasing new content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, including the new Rune Forge and the final part of the Tombs of the Fallen. Ubisoft announced that a free game update has been released for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla today. This new update brings a new […] The post Assassin’s Creed Valhalla new free content announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

NoPixel developer teases GTA RP 4.0 update amid GTA 6 leaks

Developer DW for GTA RP’s number one server NoPixel talks about the future of service, what they hope awaits them in GTA 6, and teases a bit about the 4.0 update in an exclusive interview with Dexerto. For the past six years now, Twitch streamers and their viewers have...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Where to Read Tokyo Mew Mew Manga After the New Reboot

The magical girl genre never ceases to exist, as popular shows such as Tokyo Mew Mew have already finished airing their new reboot. The good news is that Tokyo Mew Mew New will return. But if you can't wait for Season 2, here's where you can start reading the Tokyo Mew Mew manga after the reboot!
COMICS
ComicBook

Nier: Automata Anime Drops First 2 Trailers

Nier: Automata is one of those franchises you can recognize at a glance. Yoko Taro, its director, and the rest of the IP's executives have turned the role-playing game into a top-selling machine. Of course, this meant fans were curious to learn an anime was in the works for Nier: Automata, and its first two trailers have been released.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dead Space Remake Features Previously Unseen Characters

The remake of Dead Space will feature characters that were previously unseen in the original game, but mentioned or heard in audio logs and other forms. Dead Space is one of the most renowned survival horror games out there as it blended the gameplay of something like Resident Evil, updated it a bit, and put it in a sci-fi setting. It was incredibly effective and terrifying with the first game in the series featuring unique set pieces, gross monsters, chilling body horror, and a silent protagonist to immerse yourself in. By all accounts, it was a massive success and paved the way for an arguably much better sequel that updated a lot of these ideas and increased the scale.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Fortnite Anime Legends Pack: What's Included?

Those having a hard time deciding which specific "Fortnite" skin or emote to buy, fear not — the game's team has announced that a new value bundle of cosmetics is going on sale. Titled the Anime Legends Pack, the bundle features a slew of skins, harvesting tools, and back blings, all rendered in the cel-shaded style of other recent anime-inspired skins like Goku and Vegeta from the "Fortnite x Dragon Ball" crossover event. Priced at $19.99, the pack is set to release in retail stores on October 14 and for digital purchase on October 22 (via Epic Games).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Terraria Update is a Big Surprise for the Community

Terraria just got a surprise update adding a whole bunch of new content despite claiming in 2020 that updates for the popular sim would end. The Labor of Love update brings with it upside-down worlds, a melee overhaul, the ability to transform into a wolf, and plenty of new items among other cool additions to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October

Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Oct. 4, Sony announced on Wednesday. Hot Wheels Unleashed (for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is the newest game of the three, launching a year ago. Milestone’s racer isn’t necessarily a kart game — it employs strong racing physics as well as arcade-racing mechanisms like turbo boosts. It was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in September 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

There are too many RPGs coming, and Square Enix is to blame

Reeling from pandemic production issues — and, perhaps, a gradual shift toward more sustainable working practices — the video game industry is well into a product drought. After a barren summer, we are facing a meager release schedule through fall and toward the end of the year, with few of the major titles and platform exclusives that usually adorn the season. By all accounts, late 2022 is a quiet time for video games.
VIDEO GAMES
