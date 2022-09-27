This Black designer is responsible for creating fashion pieces that the public cannot help but notice. From the impoverished Pacific region of Colombia, Esteban Sinisterra is the young Black fashion designer behind the colorful patterned dresses Vice-President Francia Marquez has been wearing. Marquez is Colombia’s first Black VP and Sinisterra’s pieces, which he labels as “resistance” fashion, have gained international attention.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 HOURS AGO