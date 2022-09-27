Read full article on original website
Related
Fall Festival is back at Bandelier National Monument
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fall Fiesta is back at Bandelier National Monument for the first time since 2019. The Fall Fiesta is happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., October 8 at the park’s main picnic area in Frijoles Canyon and around the visitor center. The fiesta will feature a performance by the Oak Canyon dancers […]
Young Black Designer Is the Mastermind Behind Colombian Vice-President’s Statement Dresses
This Black designer is responsible for creating fashion pieces that the public cannot help but notice. From the impoverished Pacific region of Colombia, Esteban Sinisterra is the young Black fashion designer behind the colorful patterned dresses Vice-President Francia Marquez has been wearing. Marquez is Colombia’s first Black VP and Sinisterra’s pieces, which he labels as “resistance” fashion, have gained international attention.
Comments / 0