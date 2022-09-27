Read full article on original website
The Poly Post
CPP Library sponsors Art in the Park, a celebration of ethnic stories
The Cal Poly Pomona library takes steps to emphasize the importance of ethnic stories by curating and sponsoring events such as Art in the Park on September 21, a Zoom lecture hosted by Salomon Huerta. Justin Torres, CPP’s first ethnic studies librarian and co-coordinator for Art in the Park, described...
The Poly Post
CPP’s Project Rebound new director continues its mission of empowerment
The new Executive Director of Project Rebound, the six-year-old program aimed at easing the shift for formally incarcerated students into college, said she drew experience and inspiration from her own family’s history with incarceration. Transitioning from incarceration into the higher education system is no easy task without the proper...
The Poly Post
CPP ranked as the No. 2 public University in the West
U.S. News released their 2022-2023 Best College rankings on September 12, which revealed Cal Poly Pomona as the No. 2 public university in the west among other high rankings. CPP also ranked No. 4 innovative university and No. 6 best undergraduate teaching in the west. The College of Engineering was also recognized as one of the top ten programs nationally.
