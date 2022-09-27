Read full article on original website
Ukraine news latest: Putin demands ‘ceasefire’ but won’t ‘negotiate’ with annexed regions after sham referendum result
VLADIMIR Putin has made calls for Ukraine to "sit down at the negotiating table" as the dictator tries to exit war on his "own terms". After the sham referendum outcome on Friday saw the annexation of Kherson, Mariupol, Donetsk and Luhansk, a Russian political scientist has claimed the dictator wants to back out of the war as soon as possible.
At least 174 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede
At least 174 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.
IAEA head seeks release of Ukrainian nuclear plant head
KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A Russian patrol has detained the director general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the state-owned company in charge of the plant said on Saturday, and the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Russia had confirmed the move.
Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian capture of Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin cheers capture of key city in east after Moscow confirms retreat of its troops
Finland closing border to Russian tourists starting Friday
Finland announced Thursday that at midnight local time its border will be officially closed to Russian tourists wishing to cross into the country, Reuters reported. Driving the news: Finland, along with several other countries neighboring Russia, announced plans last week to bar entry for Russian tourists amid an influx of Russians attempting to flee conscription.
Russia withdraws troops from Lyman as Ukraine gains ground in annexed city
Russia said Saturday it had withdrawn troops from the city of Lyman as Ukraine's military inched closer to re-capturing the annexed city, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The withdrawal comes one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed four regions of Ukraine, including the Donetsk region where Lyman is located.
UK's Truss says she should have laid ground better for economic plan
LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss moved to reassure her party and the public on Sunday, saying she should have done more to "lay the ground" better to try to minimise market reaction, which saw the pound hit record lows and government borrowing costs soar.
Zelensky: Ukraine submits "accelerated" NATO application
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Ukraine is making an "accelerated" bid to join NATO. Driving the news: The announcement comes on the same day Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories after a series of referendums that most western governments have labeled a "sham." At the outset of the invasion,...
Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open
Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open
Russia blocks SoundCloud citing spread of "false information" -Ifx
MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russia has restricted access to music-streaming app SoundCloud citing "false information" about what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, quoting communications watchdog Roskomnadzor (RKN).
Officials optimistic that deal is near in Lebanon-Israel maritime dispute
U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein on Saturday sent Israel and Lebanon a draft agreement on the maritime border dispute, with Israeli, Lebanese and Western officials voicing optimism about the chances of inking a deal in the next few days, according to a Western diplomat with direct knowledge of the negotiations. Why...
Putin claims 15% of Ukraine is now part of Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in a major speech on Friday that Russia would annex four regions of Ukraine, a dramatic escalation that leaves no clear path to peace. The big picture: Russia partially occupies the four Ukrainian oblasts — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — and held staged referendums...
EXPLAINER: What's behind Indonesia's deadly soccer match?
Violence and a deadly stampede that erupted following a domestic league soccer match Saturday night marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Here's a look at how the chaos occurred and what is being done to prevent future incidents.___HOW DID THE CHAOS OCCUR?Chaos broke out after Persebaya Surabaya defeated rival Arema Malang 3-2 in Saturday night’s match in East Java’s province Malang city. Police said there were some 42,000 spectators in the stadium, all of whom were Arema’s supporters because the organizer had banned Persebaya fans in an effort to avoid brawls. But a disappointing loss by Arema — the...
Venezuela frees 7 Americans in prisoner swap
Venezuela and the U.S. conducted a rare prisoner swap Saturday, freeing seven Americans from the South American country in exchange for two relatives of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro, the White House said. Why it matters: This is the largest prisoner swap of President Biden's term so far, the Associated Press...
Lula leads Bolsonaro as Brazil’s election of "rejection" approaches
Brazil's election on Sunday could spell the end of Jair Bolsonaro's presidency — or set the stage for a very tense four weeks leading up to a runoff with leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. State of play: With Lula leading by at least seven points...
Explainer-What is at stake in Bosnia's general election?
SARAJEVO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Bosnia is holding presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday amid its worst political crisis since the end of the 1992-95 war. The polls opened at 7 a.m (0500 GMT) and will close at 7 p.m (1700 GMT), with the first official results expected at midnight. Political parties are expected to release their own results around 10 p.m.
Biden announces new diplomatic strategy with Pacific island nations
The White House announced Thursday the first U.S. national strategy for cooperation with Pacific island countries to boost the Biden administration's ties with the region "as a priority of its foreign policy." Driving the news: "The United States recognizes that geography links the Pacific's future to our own: U.S. prosperity...
Russia has detained leader of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Russian forces have detained the leader of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to Energoatom, the company that runs the station. Why it matters: The detained director, Ihor Murashov, maintains nuclear and radiation safety for the plant, which has been a subject of concern amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Details: Petro...
Biden admin slaps new sanctions on Russia after annexation
The Biden administration announced new sanctions on Russia for its purported annexation of regions of Ukraine. Why it matters: The sanctions come in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin laying claim to four regions in Ukraine, which Russia only partly controls. The Kremlin helped stage referendums that most western governments labeled a "sham."
U.S. grapples with risk of nuclear war over Ukraine
The U.S. and its NATO allies are urgently grappling with a question that once seemed to have faded along with the Cold War: Will Moscow go nuclear?. The big picture: Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats are growing more direct as his battlefield position in Ukraine grows more precarious. After...
