What are Week 5's must-see Mid-Valley high school volleyball, soccer and football games?
Game of the week: South Salem's football team (3-1, 1-1 Special District 1 league) will play at crosstown rival 6A West Salem (0-4, 0-2 SD1 league) in a league game at home on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Here are the other must-see prep games across the Mid-Valley for Week 5 of the fall...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area boys soccer: Sept. 27
Lake City won its second game in as many days with a 3-0 shutout of Stewartville. Uriser Baltazar Gonzalez scored all three goals for the Tigers to record a hat trick. Thomas Brand assisted on the first two goals and Alex Oliver had the assist on the third goal.
marshfieldareasports.com
Late goal lifts Marshfield boys soccer to win over Chippewa Falls
MARSHFIELD – Mathew Uphoff scored his first career goal with 14:10 remaining in the game to lift the Marshfield boys soccer team to a 3-2 nonconference win over Chippewa Falls on Monday night at Heiting Community Stadium. Mason Horn delivered the assist to Uphoff for the break a 2-2...
