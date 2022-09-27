ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area boys soccer: Sept. 27

Lake City won its second game in as many days with a 3-0 shutout of Stewartville. Uriser Baltazar Gonzalez scored all three goals for the Tigers to record a hat trick. Thomas Brand assisted on the first two goals and Alex Oliver had the assist on the third goal.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Late goal lifts Marshfield boys soccer to win over Chippewa Falls

MARSHFIELD – Mathew Uphoff scored his first career goal with 14:10 remaining in the game to lift the Marshfield boys soccer team to a 3-2 nonconference win over Chippewa Falls on Monday night at Heiting Community Stadium. Mason Horn delivered the assist to Uphoff for the break a 2-2...
MARSHFIELD, WI

