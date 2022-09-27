ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush

Jerry Jones has said once before that he wouldn't mind if Cooper Rush played well enough for the Cowboys to have a quarterback controversy on his hands. Well, here we are. Rush led the Cowboys to a pivotal 23-16 over the NFC East rival New York Giants last Monday night. He completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 215 yards and one touchdown and no picks.
ESPN

Best ManningCast moments from Cowboys vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16 on Monday Night Football to bring a close Week 3's NFL action. Moreover, it meant the ManningCast returned after Peyton and Eli took a break last week. Giants running back Saquon Barkley was a guest on Week 1's episode and opened...
MySanAntonio

Giants' Daniel Jones showing signs of being a No. 1 QB

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — One of the biggest jobs Brian Daboll has faced in his first season as the New York Giants coach has been evaluating Daniel Jones at quarterback. The No. 6 overall pick in 2019, Jones was inconsistent in his first three seasons and his play wasn't the type needed to be a franchise quarterback.
