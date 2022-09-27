Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
KAKE TV
Scheels set on July 2023 for new store opening in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - SCHEELS is on track to open its new east Wichita location in July 2023, the company said. The sports retailer announced in last summer that the store in Towne East Square will open in spring 2023. New ads on social media state the company will open the store in July. An exact date was not provided.
Towne East Square hosting holiday job fair today
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Towne East Square Mall is hosting a job fair. The job fair will take place at the mall, 7700 E. Kellogg Dr., today from 3 to 7 p.m. The mall is hoping to fill a variety of more than 50 available positions at more than 20 retailers. Retailers include Bath & […]
KWCH.com
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
KAKE TV
Former Wichita residents brace for Hurricane Ian
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As Floridians brace for the storm, former Kansans are preparing for their first hurricane. Two former Wichita residents tell us they boarded up their windows and stocked up on food and gas as they hunker down for Hurricane Ian. “It's scary, your family's safety is something...
Two more Sbarro counters have been added in Wichita, and another will open within 2 weeks
The Sbarro pizza revival continues in Wichita
Wichita band flirted with success. 40 years later, these ‘nerds’ are having a moment
The so-called “dean of American rock critics” called them a “great lost American band.” Their fans refuse to let them die.
KAKE TV
Wichitans return home from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Travelers at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport included some Wichitans coming home from Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. The storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon. Flying to or near the east coast could be difficult this week as airports across Florida, including Tampa and Orlando, are closed.
Kansas politicians react to New York mayor’s ‘no brand’ comment
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Politicians, as well a Kansas sports team and even Eric Stonestreet all had something to say about New York Mayor Eric Adams’s comment about Kansas having no brand. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Adams held a news conference about his recent trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the aftermath […]
Sedgwick County Zoo’s American Cream Draft Horse dies
The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) announced the death of Shasta, the zoo's American Cream Draft Horse, on Facebook Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
KWCH.com
Dream Flight honoring veterans in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the non-profit organization, Dream Flights, gave seven military veterans a chance to fly in a Boeing Stearman biplane. The 1940 open cockpit aircraft was used in military training. “First time I’ve been in an open cockpit. It was pretty exciting. I can’t describe it,”...
KAKE TV
Around 70,000 people attend airshow at McConnell AFB
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McConnell Air Force Base says between 60,000 and 70,000 people attended the airshow headlined by the Thunderbirds over the weekend. The Frontiers in Flight event ran Saturday and Sunday and was the base's first airshow in four years. A base official said that since it was a free event, there were no tickets to track, and there were no counters at entry points.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez
There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
Former Kansan hunkers down ahead of possible Hurricane Ian flooding
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While there is concern over Hurricane Ian causing massive waves on the coast of Florida, one former Kansan who retired in central Florida is already taking action for possible floods. “We have heard it could be a big issue. That’s the way we understand it,” said former Sedgwick County Sheriff Robert […]
Wish granted: Kansan gets new kidney, returns to work
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Back and better than ever, a Kansas man has returned to work as a paramedic following a lengthy health battle. “This is what I have always loved to do,” said Shawn Lamm. Lamm, 46, started with Butler County EMS in June of 2022, just a few months after receiving a […]
Mural at historic Wichita building to be removed, stored until new home is found
The mural in the lobby of the Eaton Place in downtown Wichita had been scheduled to be demolished Monday.
Police: Fatal accident in south Wichita
Police are investigating a fatal accident in south Wichita. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at Broadway and MacArthur.
Hurricane Ian continues to gain strength making landfall in Florida
Florida continues to brace for a dangerous storm. Steve and Ted get an update from KSN Meteorologist Ronelle Williams plus a look at the Storm Track 3 Forecast for Wichita as well.
A Wichita dinner-only restaurant adds lunch, and a daytime-only restaurant adds dinner
The two popular Wichita restaurants will add hours starting next week.
