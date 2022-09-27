ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants suffer a double blow during defeat to the Cowboys as No. 1 wide receiver Sterling Shepard pulls up with non-contact injury while Daniel Jones throws an interception on the final play

By Tyrell Feaster For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

The New York Giants' night went from bad to worse Monday as No.1 wide receiver Sterling Shepard pulled up injured during their defeat to the Dallas Cowboys.

On the Giants final offensive snap pf the game Shepard suffered a non-contact injury that saw him taken to the locker room on the medical cart.

Sterling was running a route on the opposite side of the field from where Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs caught the game clinching interception.

He could be seen pulling up and fall straight to the ground, grasping his lower left leg in a large amount of pain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azr1p_0iBcnJwY00
Sterling Shepard suffered a non-contact injury on the final play of Monday Night Football
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YnT6k_0iBcnJwY00
He was carted off the field as the Dallas Cowboys clinched a victory over the New York Giants

After he hopped onto the back of the cart on one leg, countless players from both teams gathered around the cart to wish Shepard well.

The 2016 second-round pick has struggled with injuries in recent years, and has not featured in more than 12 games a year since the 2018 season. Last season Shepard was limited to just seven games after suffering a torn Achilles.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said he hadn't received an update on Sterling's condition when he spoke to reporters following the game but did say 'it didn't look good.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPrDS_0iBcnJwY00
Giants coach Brian Daboll said he didn't have an update on the injury but it 'didn't look good'

While New York likely braces to be without Shepard for the rest of the season it will serve as a major blow to a wide receiver core that is already lacking in both star power and consistency.

Shepard was leading the Giants in receiving for the game and had been serving as the teams No. 1 target. He had five catches for 49 yards.

Fellow receiver Kenny Golladay's future with the team remains in question, especially after another questionable performance. Kardarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson both missed the game with injuries and Collin Johnson was placed on injured reserve during preseason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PgxUb_0iBcnJwY00
Shepard attempts to stiff arm Cowboys defender Donovan Wilson during the first quarter

