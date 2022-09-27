Read full article on original website
Ninth Circuit sends case challenging California's 'draconian' gun law to lower court, citing SCOTUS ruling
A federal appeals court in California sent a lawsuit challenging the state’s "draconian infringement" on Second Amendment rights back to a district court in response to a Supreme Court decision in June that overruled a New York state concealed carry law. On Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals...
GEO Group wins legal challenge to California ban on private immigrant prisons
Sept 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday struck down California's ban on privately-run immigrant detention centers in a challenge brought by private prison operator GEO Group Inc (GEO.N) and the Biden administration.
Ninth Circuit Rules Against California’s Ban on Private Immigration Detention Centers, Says Law ‘Leaves No Good Options’ for ICE
A federal appeals court ruled Monday that California attempted to wield too much control over how the federal government handles immigrant detainees and struck down the state’s 2019 ban of private detention centers. The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled 8-3 that California lacks the...
Appeals court blocks California ban on for-profit prisons
California Attorney General Rob Bonta had asked the larger appellate panel to reconsider a ruling.
11,000 Federal Inmates Were Sent Home During the Pandemic. Only 17 Were Arrested for New Crimes.
Of the more than 11,000 federal inmates who were released to home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic, 17 were returned to prison for committing new crimes, according to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP). In response to a query from Keri Blakinger, a reporter for The Marshall Project, the Bureau of...
Montana judge rules transgender sports rule unconstitutional
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana state judge has determined three laws passed by Montana’s Republican-controlled legislature to regulate activities on university campuses are unconstitutional, including one that sought to ban transgender women from participating on female collegiate sports teams. Montana’s Constitution gives the state board of regents full authority to govern public college campuses and precludes state lawmakers from imposing their own rules, District Court Judge Rienne McElyea said in a ruling issued Wednesday that was emailed to attorneys in the case on Friday. Her ruling noted that the Montana Supreme Court recently affirmed the same conclusion in...
Robert Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan challenges parole denial
Sirhan originally was sentenced to death, but that sentence was commuted to life when the California Supreme Court briefly outlawed capital punishment in 1972.
Alabama halts execution at last minute of inmate who disputed method after determining it could not be completed by midnight deadline, officials say
The state of Alabama halted the execution of a death row inmate Thursday evening due to an inability to meet protocols before a midnight deadline, officials say.
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
California parents petition SCOTUS over Gavin Newsom's COVID-induced school closures
The Center for American Liberty and the Dhillon Law Group, filed a petition to the Supreme Court last week to overturn a decision by the Ninth Circuit Federal Court of Appeals, which dismissed the case Brach v. Newsom, regarding California's school closures during COVID. The Ninth Circuit court ruled that...
Washington Supreme Court OKs virtual life term for teen
SEATTLE (AP) — One year after saying virtual life sentences are unconstitutional for teenage killers, the Washington Supreme Court changed course Thursday in a split ruling that drew irate dissents from four justices. The 5-4 decision was a striking departure for a court that in recent years has steadily embraced research showing that juveniles’ brain development typically makes them less culpable than adults, and which has made significant efforts to undo the impact of racial bias in the criminal justice system. “The majority rewrites our jurisprudence to profoundly limit the protection we have found our state constitution gives to children,” Chief Justice Steven González wrote in his dissent. The court upheld a 61-year sentence for Tonelli Anderson, a Black man who was 17 when he shot two women, killing one of them and blinding the other, during a drug robbery in Tukwila in 1994. An accomplice shot and killed a man in the same home.
Justices grill state attorney over broken agreement in death case
In April 2021, a deputy Georgia attorney general emailed lawyers representing people on death row about how the state would delay new requests for executions during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday skeptical Georgia Supreme Court justices asked whether that email was enforceable.
State Supreme Court rules on unused New Mexico water
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Supreme Court has issued a decision on what could be a precedent-setting water rights case, basically saying, “you use it or lose it.” The case stemmed from a property in Sierra County near what used to be the railroad town of Cutter, New Mexico. The water was originally used to […]
White House rips Arizona court's "backwards" decision on abortion ban
The White House on Saturday ripped an Arizona court decision reinstating a near-total ban on abortion that dates to 1864. Driving the news: "The potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. A Pima County judge ruled Friday...
californiapublic.com
California bans unnecessary pesticide, chemical testing on dogs and cats
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill into law that will go into effect Jan. 1 and make California the first state in the U.S. to prohibit harmful testing on dogs and cats.
californiaglobe.com
Another Blow to AG Bonta’s Attempt to End For-Profit Prisons in California
A panel of 11 judges in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 8-3 on Monday that California’s state law that bans for-profit private prisons is to be blocked due to coming into conflict with federal law. The legal fight over California’s for-profit prison ban has been ongoing...
New York Post
A federal ruling means a Supreme Court showdown on Big Tech censorship is ahead
A staggering 99% of Twitter employees who make political contributions give to Democrats. It’s almost as lopsided at Facebook and Alphabet (Google’s parent company), according to Federal Election Commission records. Relying on these left-leaning tech platforms to be evenhanded was always naïve. But recent evidence — email correspondence...
thecentersquare.com
Proposed federal legislation would establish independent oversight over federal prisons
(The Center Square) — Proposed bipartisan federal legislation would establish independent oversight of the nation’s 122 federal prisons and require the Department of Justice’s inspector general to report its findings and recommendations publicly. The move follows a U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations probe that found the...
