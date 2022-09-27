ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
The Associated Press

Montana judge rules transgender sports rule unconstitutional

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana state judge has determined three laws passed by Montana’s Republican-controlled legislature to regulate activities on university campuses are unconstitutional, including one that sought to ban transgender women from participating on female collegiate sports teams. Montana’s Constitution gives the state board of regents full authority to govern public college campuses and precludes state lawmakers from imposing their own rules, District Court Judge Rienne McElyea said in a ruling issued Wednesday that was emailed to attorneys in the case on Friday. Her ruling noted that the Montana Supreme Court recently affirmed the same conclusion in...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Prisons#California Law#Federal Court#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Los Angeles Times
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Washington Supreme Court OKs virtual life term for teen

SEATTLE (AP) — One year after saying virtual life sentences are unconstitutional for teenage killers, the Washington Supreme Court changed course Thursday in a split ruling that drew irate dissents from four justices. The 5-4 decision was a striking departure for a court that in recent years has steadily embraced research showing that juveniles’ brain development typically makes them less culpable than adults, and which has made significant efforts to undo the impact of racial bias in the criminal justice system. “The majority rewrites our jurisprudence to profoundly limit the protection we have found our state constitution gives to children,” Chief Justice Steven González wrote in his dissent. The court upheld a 61-year sentence for Tonelli Anderson, a Black man who was 17 when he shot two women, killing one of them and blinding the other, during a drug robbery in Tukwila in 1994. An accomplice shot and killed a man in the same home.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KRQE News 13

State Supreme Court rules on unused New Mexico water

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Supreme Court has issued a decision on what could be a precedent-setting water rights case, basically saying, “you use it or lose it.” The case stemmed from a property in Sierra County near what used to be the railroad town of Cutter, New Mexico. The water was originally used to […]
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
Axios

White House rips Arizona court's "backwards" decision on abortion ban

The White House on Saturday ripped an Arizona court decision reinstating a near-total ban on abortion that dates to 1864. Driving the news: "The potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. A Pima County judge ruled Friday...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy