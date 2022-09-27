ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "Hog Huntin" | S9 EP4

It's that time of year again, as Texas A&M hit the road for the annual trip to Arlington to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Ags were looking to take down the top-10 ranked Hogs and get back to their winning ways in AT&T Stadium.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M men tied for fifth

VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama – The Texas A&M men’s golf team is tied with LSU for fifth after the opening round of the SEC Match Play Preview on Sunday. The Aggies shot 11-under 549 (280-269). Vanderbilt leads at 32-under 528 followed by Auburn 536, Tennessee 537 and Georgia 547. A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues is in a four-way tie for fifth at 7-under 133 after shooting 69-64. Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent leads at 10-under 130.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M lands commitment from nation's top defensive lineman David Hicks

The Texas A&M football team landed a commitment from 2023 five-star prospect David Hicks, the nation's top-rated defensive lineman, on Wednesday. Hicks (6-4, 270) is the nation's ninth overall player and the top-ranked player in Texas in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He chose the Aggies over the likes of Oklahoma and Texas and announced his decision on ESPN2.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M and Alabama to kick off at 7 p.m.

Texas A&M's Oct. 8 bout with Alabama will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS. It will be the first meeting on the field since the war of words revolving around name, image and likeness compensation and recruiting between Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 6 Alabama soccer team blanks A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Felicia Knox had a pair of assists and a goal to power sixth-ranked Alabama to a 3-0 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference soccer action Sunday night. Alabama (10-1-1, 3-0-0) won its sixth straight, getting a go-ahead goal from Knox in the 22nd minute with...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 50 Trey Hilderbrand leads Aggie men's tennis team at Chowderfest

Texas A&M’s 50th-ranked Trey Hilderbrand and J.C. Roddick each went 5-1, including 3-0 in singles, to lead the Aggie men’s tennis team last weekend at Harvard’s Chowderfest at the Beren Tennis Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Hilderbrand topped Harvard’s No. 39 Harris Walker 6-3, 6-3 for his biggest victory of the event.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Mason Rice enjoying healthy run as senior with Bryan football team

The Bryan Viking roots run deep for Mason Rice. As the son of a Bryan coach, the linebacker remembers going to games, watching practices and hanging out around the fieldhouse. Since Rice was about 3, his dad Matt Rice has been the team’s safeties and cornerbacks coach. And Rice...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M President Banks shares vision of transformational education

Providing a transformational education is one way Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks said she plans to implement her vision for the university. New initiatives for students and programs at A&M’s main campus in College Station and at other university system campuses and locations across the state and nation will be used to accomplish this vision, she noted. Banks shared these ideas and initiatives with a crowd of several hundred people in her state of the university address Wednesday afternoon at the Bush School’s Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 5

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 5 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Thomas earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after running all over Georgetown in a 48-34 win. The junior rushed for 175 yards and two scores, while also showing off his hands with a receiving touchdown.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M’s fall 2022 enrollment approaches 75,000

Texas A&M University recently reported a fall 2022 enrollment of 74,829 students. This figure represents an increase of 1,546 students, a 2.1% increase since the fall 2021 semester. A&M’s enrollment remains the largest in Texas and one of the largest nationwide. “We are proud that students from across Texas,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Christian volleyball team cruises past Waco Reicher in three sets

WACO — Cate Wright had 11 kills, and Emily Angerer, Kendall Schulte and Diana Riley each had seven to fuel the Brazos Christian volleyball team’s 25-9, 25-17, 25-9 victory over Waco Reicher on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A action. Brazos Christian’s Catherine Brantley and Peyton Spaw each had...
WACO, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie 100 Career Fair to be held Friday

Texas A&M's McFerrin Career Center will host the Aggie 100 Career Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Memorial Student Center. The career fair is held to honor the 100 fastest-growing businesses in the world that are Aggie-owned or led that are looking for students in need of internships, part-time or full-time jobs.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 27

The “silly old bear” created by A.A. Milne comes to the stage in “Winnie the Pooh,” a musical adaptation presented by OPAS. Pooh’s pals in the Hundred Acre Wood will be there too: Eeyore, Piglet, Rabbit, Owl, Kanga and little Roo. Saturday at 2 and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M campus. $32-$52. opastickets.org.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Michael Mize named Navasota’s new police chief

Michael Mize was named Navasota’s new police chief Monday. Mize was chosen from three finalists and over 11 nationwide applicants who applied for the position. Mize had served as Navasota’s interim police chief since April and has been with the Navasota Police Department for over 16 years. He begins his role as police chief Thursday.
NAVASOTA, TX

