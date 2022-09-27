Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mississippi State faces tough stretch of opponents beginning with No. 17 Texas A&M
Mississippi State’s cowbells have an opportunity to ring loud as the Bulldogs kick off a stretch of playing four straight ranked teams starting with 17th-ranked Texas A&M at 3 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. After playing the Aggies (3-1, 1-0), MSU (3-1, 0-1) will host...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "Hog Huntin" | S9 EP4
It's that time of year again, as Texas A&M hit the road for the annual trip to Arlington to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Ags were looking to take down the top-10 ranked Hogs and get back to their winning ways in AT&T Stadium.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men tied for fifth
VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama – The Texas A&M men’s golf team is tied with LSU for fifth after the opening round of the SEC Match Play Preview on Sunday. The Aggies shot 11-under 549 (280-269). Vanderbilt leads at 32-under 528 followed by Auburn 536, Tennessee 537 and Georgia 547. A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues is in a four-way tie for fifth at 7-under 133 after shooting 69-64. Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent leads at 10-under 130.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M lands commitment from nation's top defensive lineman David Hicks
The Texas A&M football team landed a commitment from 2023 five-star prospect David Hicks, the nation's top-rated defensive lineman, on Wednesday. Hicks (6-4, 270) is the nation's ninth overall player and the top-ranked player in Texas in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He chose the Aggies over the likes of Oklahoma and Texas and announced his decision on ESPN2.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 17 Texas A&M men's golf team tops No. 13 Auburn at SEC Match Play
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Texas A&M sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan beat Auburn’s Brendon Valdes 1 up to clinch a 3-2 victory over No. 13 Auburn at the Southeastern Conference Match Play Preview on Tuesday at the Old Overton Club. The Aggie men’s golf team also got victories from freshman...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M and Alabama to kick off at 7 p.m.
Texas A&M's Oct. 8 bout with Alabama will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS. It will be the first meeting on the field since the war of words revolving around name, image and likeness compensation and recruiting between Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 6 Alabama soccer team blanks A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Felicia Knox had a pair of assists and a goal to power sixth-ranked Alabama to a 3-0 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference soccer action Sunday night. Alabama (10-1-1, 3-0-0) won its sixth straight, getting a go-ahead goal from Knox in the 22nd minute with...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 50 Trey Hilderbrand leads Aggie men's tennis team at Chowderfest
Texas A&M’s 50th-ranked Trey Hilderbrand and J.C. Roddick each went 5-1, including 3-0 in singles, to lead the Aggie men’s tennis team last weekend at Harvard’s Chowderfest at the Beren Tennis Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Hilderbrand topped Harvard’s No. 39 Harris Walker 6-3, 6-3 for his biggest victory of the event.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M volleyball head coach Bird Kuhn visits with the media after the Aggies' weekend split with Tennessee. (September 26, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mason Rice enjoying healthy run as senior with Bryan football team
The Bryan Viking roots run deep for Mason Rice. As the son of a Bryan coach, the linebacker remembers going to games, watching practices and hanging out around the fieldhouse. Since Rice was about 3, his dad Matt Rice has been the team’s safeties and cornerbacks coach. And Rice...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M President Banks shares vision of transformational education
Providing a transformational education is one way Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks said she plans to implement her vision for the university. New initiatives for students and programs at A&M’s main campus in College Station and at other university system campuses and locations across the state and nation will be used to accomplish this vision, she noted. Banks shared these ideas and initiatives with a crowd of several hundred people in her state of the university address Wednesday afternoon at the Bush School’s Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 5
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 5 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Thomas earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after running all over Georgetown in a 48-34 win. The junior rushed for 175 yards and two scores, while also showing off his hands with a receiving touchdown.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M’s fall 2022 enrollment approaches 75,000
Texas A&M University recently reported a fall 2022 enrollment of 74,829 students. This figure represents an increase of 1,546 students, a 2.1% increase since the fall 2021 semester. A&M’s enrollment remains the largest in Texas and one of the largest nationwide. “We are proud that students from across Texas,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Balanced attack helps College Station volleyball team down Rudder in three sets
Slow starts have become somewhat of a trend for the College Station volleyball team, and Tuesday’s District 21-5A match with Rudder was no different. But the Lady Cougars used a balanced attack in the second and third sets to sweep the Lady Rangers 25-23, 25-10, 25-18 at Cougar Gym.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian volleyball team cruises past Waco Reicher in three sets
WACO — Cate Wright had 11 kills, and Emily Angerer, Kendall Schulte and Diana Riley each had seven to fuel the Brazos Christian volleyball team’s 25-9, 25-17, 25-9 victory over Waco Reicher on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A action. Brazos Christian’s Catherine Brantley and Peyton Spaw each had...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie 100 Career Fair to be held Friday
Texas A&M's McFerrin Career Center will host the Aggie 100 Career Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Memorial Student Center. The career fair is held to honor the 100 fastest-growing businesses in the world that are Aggie-owned or led that are looking for students in need of internships, part-time or full-time jobs.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 27
The “silly old bear” created by A.A. Milne comes to the stage in “Winnie the Pooh,” a musical adaptation presented by OPAS. Pooh’s pals in the Hundred Acre Wood will be there too: Eeyore, Piglet, Rabbit, Owl, Kanga and little Roo. Saturday at 2 and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M campus. $32-$52. opastickets.org.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Students upset Brazos County commissioners don't reinstate MSC for early voting
Brazos County commissioners took no action Tuesday on restoring the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus as an early voting location for the November election because it is not feasible at this time, according to county and Bryan-College Station city staff. The MSC will be a polling location...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Michael Mize named Navasota’s new police chief
Michael Mize was named Navasota’s new police chief Monday. Mize was chosen from three finalists and over 11 nationwide applicants who applied for the position. Mize had served as Navasota’s interim police chief since April and has been with the Navasota Police Department for over 16 years. He begins his role as police chief Thursday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for September 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (18) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
