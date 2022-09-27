Read full article on original website
Banning football player suits up a day too soon, suspended additional game following transfer
Another day, another bizarre high school football story in California. After sitting out the first five weeks of the season due to not having a valid change of residence, a Banning football player suited up in the Pilots' sixth game of the year last week, a 28-14 win over Garden ...
How two girls softball players helped save a high school football team's season by suiting up
The Wewoka football team wasn’t going to be able to play its game last Friday due to a lack of players until two girls softball players stepped up.
