Hunger Project partners with Gem City Market, Catholic Social Services to help feed those in need

DAYTON — Former Dayton congressman, now ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, Tony Hall, helped kick off the Hunger Project with Gem City Market and Catholic Social Services Monday.

Until Friday, September 30, Gem City Market customers will have to opportunity to round up their purchases to support the Choice Food Pantry.

“With inflation hitting so many families, it can be a real struggle to afford food,” said Hall, founder of the Hall Hunger Initiative. “The partnership with Gem City Market, Catholic Social Services, and the Hall Hunger Initiative will raise money and awareness about the problem and how to help.”

Hall was awarded the Star of Romania, the country’s highest honor, back in July.

The Choice Food Pantry is operated by Catholic Social Services, according to a release from the Hall Hunger Initiative.

Hall said the Hall Hunger Initiative is willing to match donations through the Gem City Market project up to $2,500.

