ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Hunger Project partners with Gem City Market, Catholic Social Services to help feed those in need

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsRDT_0iBclKkr00

DAYTON — Former Dayton congressman, now ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, Tony Hall, helped kick off the Hunger Project with Gem City Market and Catholic Social Services Monday.

Until Friday, September 30, Gem City Market customers will have to opportunity to round up their purchases to support the Choice Food Pantry.

“With inflation hitting so many families, it can be a real struggle to afford food,” said Hall, founder of the Hall Hunger Initiative. “The partnership with Gem City Market, Catholic Social Services, and the Hall Hunger Initiative will raise money and awareness about the problem and how to help.”

>>Former Dayton congressman Tony Hall to receive Romania’s highest honor today

Hall was awarded the Star of Romania, the country’s highest honor, back in July.

The Choice Food Pantry is operated by Catholic Social Services, according to a release from the Hall Hunger Initiative.

Hall said the Hall Hunger Initiative is willing to match donations through the Gem City Market project up to $2,500.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Dayton, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Dayton, OH
Society
WHIO Dayton

Fall Fest at the Ridge to take place in Springfield today

Fall Fest at the Ridge kicks off tomorrow at the Northridge Shopping Center in Springfield. This one-day event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. according to their social media page. There will be a chance to earn raffle tickets and enter a drawing to win a gift...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#The Hunger Project#Food Drink#Charity#The Choice Food Pantry#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WHIO Dayton

Middletown teen charged with inducing panic at high school

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Police say a 17-year-old male has been identified and found to be responsible for placing a ‘suspicious’ device in a boys bathroom at Middletown High School earlier this week, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ’Suspicious device’ found a Middletown High School deemed...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Chelsey Coe disappearance: Police continue to search for answers 5 years later

MIAMISBURG — Five years after she went missing, police are providing an update on the investigation into the disappearance of a Miamisburg woman. Chelsey Coe was 25 years old when she was reported missing by her mother in September 2017. Shula Woodworth, who lives in the Adams County area, said she filed the report on her daughter after not hearing from Coe for a few months, News Center 7 previous reported.
MIAMISBURG, OH
WHIO Dayton

Springfield Police investigating suspicious death

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police have opened an investigation into the death of a man Thursday afternoon, according to a news release. >>Shooting under investigation at Jefferson Twp. cemetery; Victim found by police in Dayton. John Hungerford, 78, was found dead by police at 2748 Hilltop Avenue. The circumstances were...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
129K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy