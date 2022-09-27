Read full article on original website
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Father of 2 Dies in Off-Roading Accident After 'Amazing Day' with Family: 'We Are All in Shock'
Caleb Hopkins died on Saturday after he lost control of his Jeep Wrangler while going down a drop-off at Kansas Rocks Recreation Park A Kansas community is raising funds for two children after their father died in an off-roading accident during a family outing while his son and another child were in the vehicle. Caleb Hopkins, 40, died on Saturday afternoon after he lost control of his Jeep Wrangler while going down a drop-off and became pinned underneath the vehicle, per a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol....
Robert Cormier's Family Is 'Devastated' After Actor Died at 33 in 'Tragic Accident'
"While we are broken-hearted, we take comfort in the overwhelming love and support shown to our family by Robbie’s friends, colleagues and fans," the actor’s family said in a statement Robert Cormier's family is mourning the loss of the late Heartland actor, who died at age 33 on Friday. "Robbie was loved by many and his unexpected death has left us devastated," the family said in a statement to PEOPLE. "While we are broken-hearted," the statement continued, "we take comfort in the overwhelming love and support shown to our family by Robbie's friends,...
'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta's Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said. Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press. The cause was not immediately clear. Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for “Gangsta's Paradise,” the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film “Dangerous Minds” that sampled Stevie Wonder's 1976 song “Pastime Paradise." He was nominated for five other...
