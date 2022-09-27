Read full article on original website
Planned Parenthood seeks pause of Arizona abortion ruling
PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood has asked an Arizona judge to put on hold a ruling that allowed prosecutors to enforce a Civil War-era law banning abortion in nearly all cases. The state’s largest abortion provider said Monday that last week’s ruling has created confusion about the status of the law in Arizona. Its lawyers cited conflicts created by the abortion ban dating to 1864, a more recent law banning abortions after 15 weeks, and a variety of other laws regulating the termination of pregnancies. Arizona’s political leaders have issued inconsistent opinions about which law takes precedence.
New California abortion laws set up clash with other states
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed more than a dozen laws aiming to make California an abortion sanctuary state. Several of the new laws would clash with restrictions in other states. They would block some out-of-state subpoenas and empower California’s insurance commissioner to penalize health insurance companies that divulge information to out-of-state entities. Other states have passed laws allowing people to sue anyone who performs or aids in an abortion. Conflicts seem inevitable as more people travel for abortion services. One law professor says there is a lot of gray area when reconciling conflicting state laws.
Georgia election officials discuss breach, security measures
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Election Board held a meeting Wednesday meant to reassure board members and the general public that the state’s elections remain secure following a breach of voting equipment in one county. The meeting included a presentation on state election law, an explanation of how the state’s voting machines and election system work, and a description of the post-election audits that are now mandated by Georgia law. It also included a report on the criminal investigation into the breach of voting equipment in rural Coffee County. While acknowledging serious concerns raised by that breach, the board members cited security measures that were outlined during the meeting and said they remain confident in the state’s election system.
Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast
MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast.
GOP attacks Minnesota governor in $250M food fraud case
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republicans have attacked Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, after a judge took the rare public step of disputing the administration’s claim that the judge prevented it from cutting off payments to Feeding Our Future. The nonprofit is the target of a $250 million federal fraud case. The GOP candidates for Minnesota governor, attorney general and state auditor said Monday that Walz and other top Democrats should have done more to stop the alleged fraud in its early stages, before it became what federal prosecutors have called the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme in the country.
Helicopter crashes in Arizona desert; 2 aboard not injured
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter crash-landed in an Arizona desert and the two people aboard walked away with no injuries. Federal Aviation Administration officials say the Robinson R22 helicopter went down around 9:15 a.m. Monday some 4 ½ miles north of the Falcon Field Airport near Phoenix and on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. Aerial video of the crash site shows a smoldering wreckage with scattered debris. Tribal police say they responded to the scene and that the pilot and passenger both avoided injury. Authorities have not released their identities or the helicopter’s flight plan. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
Hawaii fines US Navy for unauthorized sewage release
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Health is fining the U.S. Navy $8.8 million for repeatedly discharging untreated or partially treated sewage into state waters from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The department said Tuesday it recorded 766 counts of the Navy discharging pollutants in excess of limits established by a permit. The pollutants were released between January 2020 and July 2022 from the Hawaii Wastewater Treatment Pant operated by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command. Navy says it’s addressing deficiencies at the plant under an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It says this may address some of the issues pointed out by Hawaii’s Department of Health.
Plea agreements reached by 4 in NC Congress ballot probe
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Four people have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in rural North Carolina during the 2016 and 2018 elections. These convictions Monday stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a do-over congressional election. The defendants were associated with Leslie McCrae Dowless, a political operative in Bladen County whom authorities called the ringleader of the ballot scheme. Dowless died this year before his case went to trial. The State Board of Elections has ordered a new election for the 2018 9th Congressional District because of all the fraud allegations. Cases against six other defendants are pending.
Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength with 155 mph winds
FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian grew significantly overnight, expanding from a Category 3 to nearly a Category 5 storm. Winds are pushing 155 mph already causing damage in parts of Florida. Right now, the storm has caused two tornadoes to touch down in Broward County and flooding in Key West....
Washington State Department of Health launches COVID-19 community survey
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has launched a survey to solicit public feedback on how well the agency responded to the pandemic. The survey is part of the agency’s “COVID-19 After Action Report, which will be used to improve future emergency response practices.
Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State Police say an undercover trooper was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit. State police say the trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. on Detroit’s west side as he and other members of the narcotics unit came under fire from an unknown suspect. Police say the male state trooper remained in critical condition at a hospital about 8:40 a.m. and his family was with him. State police say two suspects in the shooting were in custody and an apartment at the complex where the shooting occurred had been searched and bullet casings were found.
Ex-Iowa trooper pleads guilty in use-of-force against biker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Iowa State Patrol trooper who was captured on dash camera video hitting and knocking over a biker during a traffic stop in September 2017 has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the biker’s rights. Federal prosecutors said in a statement that 58-year-old Robert Smith pleaded guilty Monday to deprivation of rights under color of law. As part of his plea, Smith admitted that his intentional open-hand strike was an unreasonable use of force against Bryce Yakish. Prosecutors say Yakish was standing by his bike with his hands up when Smith struck him, knocked him to the ground, put a knee on his neck and handcuffed him. Smith will be sentenced at a later date.
Capitol rioter a ‘one man wrecking ball,’ gets 7 year term
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who admitted to taking part in the assault of a police officer as part of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday after the judge called him one of the most serious offenders on that day. Judge Amy Berman Jackson called Kyle Young a “one man wrecking ball” as she sentenced him to prison. She gave him credit for the 17 months he’s been held since his arrest, meaning he likely will serve nearly six years in prison. Young cried as he apologized to D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and said he wished he could take back his actions of that day.
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena
DALLAS (AP) — Court documents say Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena in an abortion access case. A process server wrote in an affidavit that on Monday he was attempting to deliver the subpoena at Paxton’s home for the Republican to testify Tuesday in a federal court hearing. Ernesto Martin Herrera says he was forced to leave the document on the ground. He said Paxton avoided him for more than an hour and fled. Paxton suggested he ducked the server out of safety concerns.
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ’97 imprisoned for life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole. The Kentucky Parole Board voted 7-0 on Monday to deny parole to 39-year-old Michael Carneal, and ordered him to serve out his full life sentence. Carneal told board members last week that he still hears voices like the ones that told him to steal a neighbor’s pistol and fire it into the crowded lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, in 1997. However, Carneal said that with therapy and medication, he has learned to control his behavior.
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a ship on routine patrol in the Bering Sea came across a guided missile cruiser from China. But it turns out the cruiser wasn’t alone when it was spotted about 86 miles north of Alaska’s Kiska Island. The U.S. patrol ship, known as a cutter, found two other Chinese ships and four Russian naval vessels, including a destroyer. The ships broke their single formation and dispersed but the Coast Guard says the Honolulu-based Kimball will continue to monitor the area. The Coast Guard commander in Alaska says the Chinese and Russian ships operated in accordance with international rules and norms. However, they will continue to ensure there are no disruptions to U.S. interests around Alaska.
Man arraigned in slaying of Detroit radio news anchor
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of a Detroit radio news anchor during an attack that also left two children and their mother injured. Arthur Williamson was arraigned Monday on murder and other charges. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM, was found bludgeoned Friday at a home in Chesterfield Township, northeast of Detroit. A 35-year-old woman identified as Matthews’ girlfriend was stabbed. Police were called about noon Friday after Matthews’ girlfriend and their 5-year-old daughter were seen running from the home. Police found Matthews’ body inside and their 10-year-old son beaten and bound in a closet. The suspect was found in the basement. He had self-inflicted wounds and was overdosing.
Sun today, gone tomorrow!
We’ll see sunshine to start the day, with increasing clouds expected through the afternoon as a storm makes its way into the Pacific Northwest. Although daytime highs will be about 10° cooler than Tuesday, they remain in the low to mid 80’s. Rain and wind arrive late...
