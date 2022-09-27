Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
csufresno.edu
The Collegian’s Athlete of the Month: Women’s volleyball’s Ella Run
For our 100th anniversary, The Collegian is bringing back a former feature, Athlete of the Month, to recognize Fresno State student-athletes. Fresno State volleyball’s outside hitter Ella Rud set her place on the courts for the month of September. Rud recently led her team in kills for the eighth...
Fresno State shakes up depth chart after bye week
The Fresno State Bulldogs recently had their bye week to reassess the depth chart and to also make personnel adjustments due to key injuries at USC. Fresno State opened its week of UConn preparation by revealing its new two-deep. BarkBoard.com reviews the many changes. The most glaring differences are at...
csufresno.edu
Multiple Fresno State alumni make the jump to professional play
Fresno State has been the home to superstars including the likes of Aaron Judge, Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Paul George. The Valley continues to be a hub for developing athletes at a high level as the 2022 graduating class sees eight Bulldog alumni make the next step to play at the professional level.
csufresno.edu
Women’s volleyball loses second consecutive conference game
Despite winning its first two sets, the Fresno State women’s volleyball team suffered its second consecutive conference loss to San Jose State 2-3 this past Saturday. The match puts the ‘Dogs at 6-8 overall and 0-2 in Mountain West competition. “We’re really young and still learning how to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno State at Boise State kickoff time, TV details announced
The television selection and kickoff time for Fresno State’s Oct. 8 game at Boise State was announced on Monday. The game has been chosen for an FS1 broadcast with a 6:45 p.m. PT (7:45 p.m. MT) kickoff time. Monday’s announcement was the first of five consecutive weeks where Fresno...
csufresno.edu
Morse Wittwer Sports Performance Center opens its doors
The Morse Wittwer Sports Performance Center opened its doors last week with an official ribbon cutting to celebrate the investment in the future of the Fresno State Athletics Department. The new facility was named after Chris and Michelle Morse and Ken and Kristi Wittwer in recognition of their $500,000 donation....
csufresno.edu
Fresno State students share advice on parking on campus
In her first two years at Fresno State, Esmé Duran-Medina, a student majoring in psychology, had her car hit two times in university parking lots. “I’ve actually had two different incidents; one where I’ve gotten [to the parking lots], and like five minutes later, somebody backed into my car,” Duran-Medina said.
csufresno.edu
La Bienvenida celebrates Hispanic cultures at Fresno State
The Fresno State Latina/o Faculty and Staff Association (LFSA) kicked off its annual “La Bienvenida” event on Sept. 21 at the Memorial Gardens. Latin American flags circled the garden, serving as a hub for Hispanic cultures shared among faculty, staff and students. The event was La Bienvenida’s ninth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
csufresno.edu
A tale of two town halls: 2023-28 Strategic Plan ‘directly impacts us’
Fresno State recently hosted its “2023-2028 Strategic Plan Town Hall” in which faculty, staff and students shared their thoughts on what should be the university’s goals for the next five years. On Sept. 19, the Satellite Student Union (SSU) was packed for the faculty and staff town...
This local college’s marching band is invited to the Rose Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band has been invited to the 134th Rose Parade that will take place on Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena. This event is well known as a New Year’s Day tradition for millions of people around the world. And it counts with 935 volunteer members, 80,000 hours […]
Hanford Sentinel
Jeremy Freitas inducted into Hanford 'Hall of Fame'
The Longﬁeld Center and the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department presented the 15th Annual Hall of fame program on Saturday morning. The awards, meant to be an inspiration to Hanford’s youth, are given out every year to individuals in the professional or athletic ﬁelds that have made signiﬁcant contributions to the City of Hanford and its youth.
csufresno.edu
Commuting to Fresno State? Here’s what you should know
Traffic, construction delays and lack of parking can be a hassle for commuters, but a number of resources and parking options are available for students through Fresno State. “As more students return to in-person classes, it’s best to anticipate increased traffic congestion on campus, especially along Barstow Avenue,” said Fresno State parking and transportation manager Derek Brantley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fresyes.com
The USS Fresno
We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
These serial killers have Central Valley connections
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The San Joaquin Valley has its fair share of links to state and nationally known multiple murderers. Joseph James DeAngelo (Golden State Killer/Visalia Ransacker) Joseph James DeAngelo is a convicted serial killer responsible for 13 murders and dozens of rapes throughout the state. DeAngelo preyed on the people of Visalia while […]
Brick flies into northeast Fresno home after suspected DUI driver crashes into wall, police say
A suspected DUI driver is under arrest after smashing through the front yard of a northeast Fresno home and into a brick wall.
IDENTIFIED: Man who prompted shelter-in-place at Clovis school
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Law enforcement officials have named the person they were looking for when a a shelter-in-place was ordered at a Clovis elementary school last week. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Joe Goldsmith. He is wanted for a parole violation, according to the U.S. Marshalls Service. On Thursday, Cedarwood Elementary School, […]
Annual Pistachio Party in Clovis this Friday
CLOVIS (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Farmers Market and American Pistachio Party present their annual Pistachio Party celebration on Friday, September 30. This year marks the 11th anniversary of their event. The Pistachio Party will feature pistachio samplings and food demonstrations offered by the chefs at the Institute of Technology culinary school. As well as […]
GV Wire
Fate of Historic Locomotive Part of Packed Fresno Council Agenda
What happens when the Fresno City Council goes four weeks between meetings?. A huge agenda is scheduled for Thursday. One councilmember told GV Wire to expect a 10-hour day at the minimum. The agenda from the mysteriously canceled Sept. 15 meeting will carry over to Thursday. The City Council will...
thesungazette.com
JoJo’s Grill-a-Dog opens in Visalia
The gourmet hot dog shop celebrated with a grand opening and ribbon cutting event on Saturday, Sept. 24. Customers were greeted by KJUG radio and had the opportunity to receive free specialty shaved ice with the purchase of a meal. JoJo’s Grill-a-Dog has a lot to offer the community, has something for everyone and it all starts with the dog. Franchise owner Shelly Ryland takes pride in her store providing the best customer service and is pleasantly surprised with the feedback and success their business has already received from the community.
Prices at pump rise weeks before stimulus relief
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Gas prices are not only going up in the San Joaquin Valley, but they are rising in the state and the nation. AAA says the current average for a gallon of gas in Fresno is $5.67 a gallon. Gas prices in Fresno have risen by 23 cents since last week and 40 […]
Comments / 0