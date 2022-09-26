ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
poemhunter.com

The Old Dreams Poem by Prem Nizar Hameed

Helplessness then was the cheapest thing in our life. Life long, you never wasted a second for knocking the door. Door to the main hall of our memories! All the best. Best wishes are the costliest gifts we shared at that time. Time goes by, but I often go to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

The Highborn Poem by Jan Oskar Hansen

The highborn woman and her sons. An old woman has died she was famous for having no opinion. about anything; talking about "families" soft as flannel patting. One of her sons has taken her place at the top of the table. A rigid man with a complaining mien has to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Electric Shock Poem by Loretta Shively

A flash of blue: the night is bright. A sizzling streak, or welder's light. to split the skies above apart. A Giant fires a rifle shot. It rumbles through the valleys round. Another dagger strikes the ground. The face of heaven starts to sweat. The drops roll down and puddle...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

In Christ Poem by Gary James Smith

For with grace that was greater than all of my sin. And my repentant heart enjoyed the music of Heaven. And Who indwells our heart's through the Holy Spirit. When we place our trust in Him... Hallelujah what a Saviour!. Gary James Smith.
RELIGION

