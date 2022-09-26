Read full article on original website
Related
poemhunter.com
Into The Future Poem by james watkin
One soft push, all it would take. One slight peek, this door through. Restless paced, grim-shadowed.
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
The Old Dreams Poem by Prem Nizar Hameed
Helplessness then was the cheapest thing in our life. Life long, you never wasted a second for knocking the door. Door to the main hall of our memories! All the best. Best wishes are the costliest gifts we shared at that time. Time goes by, but I often go to...
poemhunter.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
poemhunter.com
The Highborn Poem by Jan Oskar Hansen
The highborn woman and her sons. An old woman has died she was famous for having no opinion. about anything; talking about "families" soft as flannel patting. One of her sons has taken her place at the top of the table. A rigid man with a complaining mien has to...
poemhunter.com
Protesting Women, How Can Their Voices Be Silenced? Poem by Bijay Kant Dubey
The guns cannot silence peaceful movement and resistance,
poemhunter.com
Electric Shock Poem by Loretta Shively
A flash of blue: the night is bright. A sizzling streak, or welder's light. to split the skies above apart. A Giant fires a rifle shot. It rumbles through the valleys round. Another dagger strikes the ground. The face of heaven starts to sweat. The drops roll down and puddle...
poemhunter.com
Stay Alive Poem by me poet yeps poet
I CARE! And more poets care than you may be aware of, mpyp! I feel your frustration and empathize with you. Take care.
poemhunter.com
The Morning Moon, And Hanna, outside, Waiting, Then Japan Poem by Dennis Ryan
Friday morning, September 16,2022 at 6: 29 a.m.; Monday night,. September 26 at 8: 35 p.m.; Tuesday morning, September 27,. begun at 7: 58 a.m. and completed at 9: 47 a.m. the regret: the admonition to Gilgamesh. (Still, not too late.) Yes, once, at another. time, I tried to hold...
poemhunter.com
In Christ Poem by Gary James Smith
For with grace that was greater than all of my sin. And my repentant heart enjoyed the music of Heaven. And Who indwells our heart's through the Holy Spirit. When we place our trust in Him... Hallelujah what a Saviour!. Gary James Smith.
Comments / 0