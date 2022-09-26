ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Upworthy

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

This article originally appeared on 07.10.21 Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry! Most historians have credited the Greeks with creating the study of triangles' sides and angles, but this tablet presents indisputable evidence that the Babylonians were using the technique 1,500 years before the Greeks ever were.
poemhunter.com

Complete Poem by Aufie Zophy

The orange purple skies above an ocean of rainbows. Caress, and gently wake a tender peace deep in my soul. The adorable images enter my eyes and keep on flowing. Soon my heart boils over with fond affection and love. An unstoppable muse tickles my creative neurons. And art flows,...
poemhunter.com

Hazel Eyes Poem by D.N. Rebb

This poem was inspired by a cashier during the covid crisis. Not sure if I would have ever noticed those beautiful hazel eyes if she wasn't wearing a mask to conceal the rest of her face (though I do not miss those damn masks) READ THIS POEM IN OTHER LANGUAGES.
poemhunter.com

Slipping Away In The Dark Poem by Soumili Karmakar

It was me, who wept within. Didn't wish you to catch the flight. Certainly, nothing desired from you. My life was stuck in your eyes, even though I didn't catch your sight. I want you to cherish every morning dew. Everytime you made me feel exceptional,. I was flying above...
poemhunter.com

Ostrich Wager Poem by Douglas Scotney

So it seems the Germans named the bird for its tail. they could have called the bird a Schick. so Protz and Stolz would have sync-ed. I would have even put a bet on Shtick. 30.9.22. A shtick is a comic theme or gimmick. The word entered the English language from the Yiddish shtik, in turn derived from German Stück and Polish sztuka, all meaning 'piece', 'thing' or 'theatre play'; note that 'Theaterstück' is the German.
poemhunter.com

The Kyeong-Eui Railroad Park Poem by Kinsley Lee

Of the people pour out of the office at lunchtime,. And afternoon the old are sunbathing the daytime. With sweating and wagging their pony- tails. And between the woodland, the roads lighten the park light. Like snowy, under the cherry trees,. And autumn there is filled the burning leaves. The...
poemhunter.com

Happy Birthday Ava Poem by Jim Yerman

Our youngest grandchild turns 16 today…I know you must be shook…. the fact that she's 16 years old…means I‘m much older than I look!. Her birthday elicited in me a memory…older minds do this…as a rule…. It was back when she fractured her arm one...
poemhunter.com

Busy Host Poem by Ima Ryma

My pollen spreading to fulfill. I produce nectar night and day. Daytime I host the butterflies. Nighttime the bats do fly my way. Taking pollen at my request. So my pollen may spread the most.
poemhunter.com

All In A Day's Work Poem by Mark Heathcote

The cook is in the kitchen drinking; let us reflect why. Why is there no wine or brandy in his Sunday sauce?. Why is the tavern empty; where did all the people go?. The cook is in the kitchen drinking; let us reveal why. Why is the guard dog howling;...
poemhunter.com

The Tombstone's Final Word Poem by Bryan Taplits

You'd think that, where I stand and pound, is anything but a playground- But I abide where I know my solitary place. Of those who no longer can retort. Who is buried in this ground. I don't want to see any smiles, I insist- But also see neither tears nor...
