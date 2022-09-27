Ludington’s girls volleyball team defeated Montague in four tough sets Tuesday night, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15 and 25-22. “I think we were pretty anxious going into this match,” said Ludington coach Liz Holden. “I used to coach at Montague, and it’s where I played. It’s hard to go up against a bunch of girls I used to work with every day. We came out hard the first set and were ready to play. We underestimated their defense a bit and didn’t have the best serve receive in the second set.”

MONTAGUE, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO