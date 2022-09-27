ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Ludington gets by Montague in four sets in volleyball action

Ludington’s girls volleyball team defeated Montague in four tough sets Tuesday night, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15 and 25-22. “I think we were pretty anxious going into this match,” said Ludington coach Liz Holden. “I used to coach at Montague, and it’s where I played. It’s hard to go up against a bunch of girls I used to work with every day. We came out hard the first set and were ready to play. We underestimated their defense a bit and didn’t have the best serve receive in the second set.”
MONTAGUE, MI
Showdown week as Whitehall travels to Oakridge in West Michigan Conference matchup

All eyes will be on Oakridge High School on Friday night when the host Eagles welcome the Whitehall Vikings. The West Michigan Conference Lakes showdown pits two undefeated teams who know each other so very well after some epic battles over the years. And many of those matchups came with the conference title on the line. This season is not different.
OAKRIDGE, OR
Mona Shores finishes in second place at OK Green golf championship

The Mona Shores girls golf team finished with a second place finish at the OK Green Golf Championship on Wednesday afternoon which was played at Pigeon Creek Golf Course in West Olive. The Sailors shot a team round of 375. Reeths-Puffer finished in third place shooting a round of 396.
NORTON SHORES, MI
Willea leads Oakridge past Ravenna in three sets

The Oakridge volleyball team topped the Bulldogs of Ravenna in three sets on Tuesday evening. The Eagles claimed the win with set scores of 25-20, 25-18 and 25-16. The Eagles’ served at 91.2% with 12 aces on the night. Gracie Willea led the way with 23 assists, while Madison...
RAVENNA, MI
Mona Shores falls to Zeeland East in three sets

The Mona Shores volleyball team dropped an OK Conference-Green match to Zeeland East on Tuesday evening. The Sailors were extremely close in the first and last sets but ultimately fell short in three sets (22-25, 13-25, 24-26). Kyann Hellmann posted 22 assists, eight digs and an ace on the night.
NORTON SHORES, MI
Reeths-Puffer falls to Zeeland West in three sets

The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team fell to Zeeland West in OK Conference-Green action on Tuesday evening. The Rockets lost in three sets by scores of 13-25, 19-25 and 13-25. Madisyn Dykema led the Rockets with 11 kills and three digs. Sophia Hekkema threw in five kills and an ace, while Lauren...
ZEELAND, MI
Shelby cruises past Holton in three sets

Picking up another important West Michigan Conference girls volleyball victory, the Shelby Tigers turned back Holton in three sets, 25-11, 25-14 and 25-7 Tuesday night at Holton. Navea Gauthier had another banner night, logging 31 kills on 43 swings, scoring 19 service points with six aces, 12 digs and two...
SHELBY, MI
Balanced attack leads Jayhawks past Delta College in volleyball action

The Muskegon Community College volleyball team remained perfect in the MCCAA North Conference with a convincing win over Delta College on Tuesday. The Jayhawks cruised to the win in three sets (25-11, 25-11, 25-12). Reilly Murphy led the way with 15 kills and nine digs followed by Elena Vaara with...
MUSKEGON, MI
GMAA City Tennis Tournament rescheduled for Wednesday

The Greater Muskegon Athletic Association (GMAA) tennis tournament that was rained out last Saturday has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 28. The event is being hosted by Mona Shores High School and will get underway at three locations at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Many of the...
MUSKEGON, MI
Hart’s teams take top spots at Cougar Falcon Invitational

The Hart boys and girls’ cross country teams swept the Cougar Falcon Invite on Saturday. The event was at the Eagles Nest (Gainey Park) at Calvin University. In the Falcon Division, the Hart boys finished with a score of 48 points. Hart senior Clayton Ackley took top individual honors...
HART, MI
