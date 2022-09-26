ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa Dart mission: Spacecraft slams into asteroid in first-ever planetary defence effort

At 7.14pm EDT, Nasa made history by slamming a spacecraft into an asteroid, marking the first time life on Earth has altered the course of a heavenly body.Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, or Dart, slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos at 14,400 miles per hour to test whether the impact can alter the asteroid’s orbit. A faint grey smudge in the Dart spacecraft’s camera’s just minutes early, Dimorphos grew to become a huge, greyscale dragon’s egg, studded with boulders, as the spacecraft drew close in the moments before impact. The space agency hopes that spacecraft like Dart could one...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth
Gizmodo

Ground Telescopes Capture Jaw-Dropping Views of DART Asteroid Impact

NASA’s DART mission to ram a kinetic impactor into a harmless asteroid went perfectly yesterday, resulting in the desired destruction of the spacecraft. And as views from Earth showed, the effects of the impact weren’t subtle. The 1,340-pound spacecraft plowed into Dimorphos, a small moon around asteroid Didymos,...
ASTRONOMY
The Week

Newly discovered 'super-Earth' could possibly support life

A team of international scientists has discovered two new planets just 100 light years away, one of which may be suitable for life. Both planets are known as "super-Earths," meaning they are up to ten times larger than Earth but lighter than other icy planets, CBS News reports. The two planets are LP 890-9b, which is about 30 percent larger than Earth and orbits its sun in just 2.7 days, and LP 890-9c (later renamed SPECULOOS-2c by researchers), which is 40 percent larger than Earth and takes 8.5 days to orbit its sun.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
natureworldnews.com

After 150-Foot Wide Asteroid Flew Past Earth, NASA Says 4 More Are Coming

NASA has issued a warning for four more asteroids following the safe passage of a terrifying 150-foot wide big asteroid. A giant 150-foot diameter asteroid just passed the Earth from up close. On the one hand, NASA is getting ready to launch the Artemis I spacecraft to prepare for a crewed flight test and future human lunar exploration.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

NASA Mars video shows planet in incredible detail

NASA has released a video of Mars showing the landscape in astonishing detail. The footage (below) explores a 2.5-billion-pixel mosaic captured by Perseverance, the NASA rover that landed on the red planet in spectacular fashion in February 2021. It’s the most detailed view ever created of the distant planet and is comprised of 1,118 individual images captured by Perseverance’s two Mastcam-Z cameras. It should be noted that the color has been enhanced to improve the visual contrast and bring out any color differences. NASA said that doing this makes it easier for its science team to accurately interpret the landscape.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Lunar glass shows moon asteroid impacts mirrored on Earth

A Curtin-led research team has found asteroid impacts on the moon millions of years ago coincided precisely with some of the largest meteorite impacts on Earth, such as the one that wiped out the dinosaurs. The study also found that major impact events on Earth were not stand-alone events, but...
ASTRONOMY
poemhunter.com

Rising From The Ashes Poem by Ace Of Black Hearts

Fighting through the flames. Setting the fire with the intent to watch me burn. But in all honesty you just set free. I was just another one of your prisoners. But now the chains are gone. I was using a hack saw. But that would have taken way too damn...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

The Fear Of War Poem by Timothy Timothy

When the sun mixes with the moon it creates a beautiful image but when the sun likes to sleep it stays quite you can hear the shots fired the explosions booming and you are not safe anymore a sense of security is lost and you start to cry and start to ponder if you'll make it out alive or if you will stay buried in the dirt you miss your family your bed and home cooked meals. You start to pray hoping you survive and wanting to see your family again but knowing you wont. You realize you're a sitting duck and things will get worse as you stay, you move through the trenches and you can practically hear penetrating your comrades. You stop and think that you have nothing left to lose, you climb out of the trench and run like hell only to be brought down by millions by not trillions of metal with your last moments you say …….. Why…. Me …….God, Why……Me.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

A Constant Reminder Poem by Ace Of Black Hearts

Just drink and swallow it down. It might not be right away. But of all the broken promises this is not one. From the cradle to the grave, with so many of lifes experiences we do crave. Everyday I hear the same song playing on and on inside my head.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Changes Poem by Ima Ryma

Changes do happen all about. Each change can be a take or give. I have some choice on this no doubt. I can be changed by something bad. I can be changed by something good. Only a guaranteed good change. I need the wisdom to know of. Changes in me...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy