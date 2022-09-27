LeBron James Responds After Patrick Beverley Reveals His Favorite LeBron Highlight: "What's Wrong With Pat, Man? He Got Issues."

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
Heat Star Jimmy Butler’s New Hairstyle Goes Viral
The Miami swingman denied he has hair extensions, with a sly smile.
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Larsa Pippen Responds To Romance Rumors After She’s Spotted Out With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of retired NBA great Scottie Pippen, is now responding to rumors that she hooked up with Marcus Jordan, the son of her former hubby’s teammate Michael Jordan. The Real Housewives of Miami socialite is now telling TMZ Sports that she and 31-year-old Marcus just happen to share a similar circle of friends. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
BREAKING: LiAngelo Ball Signing With NBA Team
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, LiAngelo Ball is signing with the Charlotte Hornets. He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball (Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls).
Massive News About Zion Williamson
On Monday, Zion Williamson met with reporters at New Orleans Pelicans media day. Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season. He was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after an incredible season for the Duke Men's Basketball Team.
RELATED PEOPLE
Larsa Pippen, 48, & Michael Jordan’s Son, 31, Cozy Up At Concert Amidst Low-Key Romance
New videos, seen below, show Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan looking quite cozy while attending Rolling Loud Festival in Queens, New York on Sept. 26. In the clips, Larsa dances up against Marcus before turning around and grabbing him close to whisper in his ear. At one point, she also rests her head on his shoulder while cuddling close. The videos come amidst reports of a romance between Larsa and Marcus, who have been spotted together a few times over the last several weeks.
Nets star PG Kyrie Irving: 'I gave up 4 years, 100-something million to be unvaccinated'
Along with men's tennis star Novak Djokovic, Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets has been one of the most notable and outspoken superstar athletes when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Still unvaccinated, the seven-time All-Star missed a number of home games last season due to restrictions for unvaccinated people in New York City, though that changed in March.
James Harden Says He Lost ’100 Pounds’ During Offseason
Sixers teammate Joel Embiid could barely contain his reaction to the All-Star guard’s wild claim.
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Former Hornets And Magic Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Dwayne Bacon to a training camp deal. Bacon has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patrick Beverley Reveals Who His "Best Friend" Has Been On The Lakers
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Patrick Beverley said that his "best friend" on the Los Angeles Lakers has been Russell Westbrook.
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Yardbarker
John Salley Said The Lakers Paid Him $1.3 Million Just To Keep Shaquille O'Neal Out Of Trouble
The Los Angeles Lakers knew they had a one-two punch that could lead them to greatness when they acquired Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant in 1996. Shaq was already established as someone with Top 10 all-time potential, and while Kobe was a bit rawer when he came to the league, everyone knew that he was going to be something special in his career as well.
Steve Nash breaks silence on Kevin Durant wanting him fired from Nets
Kevin Durant reportedly wanted the Brooklyn Nets to move on from head coach Steve Nash. On Monday, Nash addressed Durant’s previous concerns, per Brian Lewis. “Families go through things like this, go through adversity go through disagreements,” Nash said. Lewis also reported that Steve Nash and Kevin Durant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Lakers Media Day: LeBron James Thinks Russell Westbrook Can ‘Absolutely’ Have Successful Season In L.A.
Russell Westbrook will seemingly start the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Lakers despite the team’s efforts — reportedly driven by LeBron James — to trade him in the summer. James is understood to have pressured the Lakers to trade Westbrook for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving...
Yardbarker
‘Broke up with my wife a couple times, we’re still married’: Markieff Morris’ analogy for Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets
Markieff Morris wasted no time voicing his opinion on Kevin Durant’s trade saga at Day 1 of Brooklyn Nets training camp. “That’s the NBA man, you break up with a girlfriend, you get back with her,” Morris said Tuesday. “Same s–t. You air your differences until you figure it out.”
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Revealed That Coming Out Of Retirement And Playing For The Wizards Was One Of The Biggest Mistakes He Made In Washington
Michael Jordan was a force of nature during his time with the Chicago Bulls as he won 5 MVPs and a record 10 scoring titles. He would also win 6 championships in the 1990s to firmly establish himself as the greatest player of all time. When you have had a...
Comments / 0