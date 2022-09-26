Read full article on original website
PancakeSwap prediction as price maintains uptrend
PancakeSwap token has pumped by 12% in the past one week. CAKE has ranked high on social metrics in the week. The cryptocurrency has met a psychological $5 resistance and could correct. PancakeSwap CAKE/USD continues to excite despite the broader market slump. The cryptocurrency trades at close to $5, the...
Bitcoin slips below $19k once again, but can it recover its $20k resistance level soon?
Bitcoin recovered its $20k resistance level yesterday but couldn’t maintain it as the broader market embarked on a bearish run. Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, has been underperforming over the last few hours. It has lost more than 7% of its value in the last 24 hours despite starting the week positively.
Bitcoin retests key $20K level- can bulls get a higher close?
Bitcoin price rose sharply again on Friday as a dose of volatility helped BTC add nearly $1,000 within hours to top the $20,000 mark. Indeed, the BTC/USD pair rose as high as $20,182 on crypto exchange Coinbase – up from an intraday low of around $19,154 reached earlier in the day.
Chainlink introduces the Chainlink Build program: Will LINK recover soon?
Chainlink’s SmartCon event is currently ongoing, and the team launched its Build program. However, LINK has been underperforming over the past few days and could dip even lower. The cryptocurrency market continues its poor performance this week. The total market cap has declined by less than 1% so far...
Is Filecoin’s FIL a good buy ahead of the FVM launch?
Filecoin price mirrored that of other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin. FIL was trading at $6 on Friday, which is slightly above its year-to-date low of $4.9. It has crashed by more than 84% this year, making it one of the worst performers in the cryptocurrency industry. Filecoin is still...
Bitgert price prediction: Is BRISE a Viable Buy in October?
Bitgert price erased most of the gains it made in August in September. BRISE, the platform’s native token, slipped to a low of $0.00000046 in September, which was about 65% below the highest level in August. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitgert has a market cap of over $223 million. Why...
Minteo closes $4.3 million round as it eyes Web3 growth for Latin America
Minteo’s $4.3 million seed round attracted the backing of Fabric Ventures, OpenSea Ventures, Dune Ventures, CMT Digital, among other investors across crypto and Web3. Latin America-based NFT marketplace Minteo has closed a $4.3 million seed funding round contributed to by a wide range of investors across the ecosystem. Minteo...
HBAR price prediction: Last chance for Hedera Hashgraph bulls
HBAR price has been in the defensive in the past few months as demand for the coin slips. Hedera Hashgraph dropped to a low of $0.57 on Friday, which is an important support level. This price is about 90% below the all-time high of $0.5800. Its market cap has slipped to more than $1.3 billion.
Gate.io introduces no-fee structure for majority of trading pairs
Gate.io has introduced a no-fee structure on the majority of spot and contract trading pairs available to its users in an unprecedented move that other exchanges have yet to match, Coin Journal learned from a press release. With this, it has become the most affordable platform for crypto trading on...
Top privacy coins to watch in October as EU reports on digital Euro
Just a day before the end of September, the European Central Bank released a report on the progress of the EU’s move toward a digital Euro. Per the report, they are making progress towards a CBDC. Many other countries have made headlines throughout September over intentions to pivot towards digital fiat, an indicator that CBDCs will soon be a global phenomenon.
Crypto exchange OKX enables ORBS staking on its platform
Orbs community members can now stake their ORBS tokens on the OKX platform after the cryptocurrency exchange activated this service. OKX, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world, announced that it is now supporting the staking of ORBS tokens on its platform. In a press release shared with...
Innovations Never Cease: Polygon Has Been Added to 1xBit
It is a new day on 1xBit, the crypto betting platform, as it gets ready to unveil its latest addition. 1xBit completed a recent upgrade to enable it to accept Polygon (MATIC) as a payment method on the website. The latest change is a welcome development for the crypto space...
Cardano risks the July lows despite the Vasil upgrade
Cardano maintains decline at the back of weak sentiment and macro concerns. The cryptocurrency trades at close to the July lows after the price fell 5% in a week. ADA could slide further based on weak bullish indicators and waning momentum. Cardano ADA/USD trades at $0.43, having lost more than...
