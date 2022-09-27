Read full article on original website
Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue
September 27 update: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber
Time to check in with old friends again. It’s been stated by some that Javy feeds off the energy of crowds, and that’s one reason he had a lousy 2020 in empty ballparks. It might be a reason he’s had a rough 2022 — Tigers fans haven’t been at Comerica Park in large numbers this year, for obvious reasons.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: Say goodbye to the 90s?
Welcome back to BCB After Dark; the grooviest get-together for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Welcome back to all you hep cats. And if you’re new, welcome to you too. Please let us know if we can do anything for you today. There are still a few good tables available. Please seat yourself. There’s no cover charge. Bring your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
When Cubs tried different rules at end of season
During a broadcast of a Cubs game on Marquee Network last week, Boog Sciambi, Ryan Dempster and Taylor McGregor discussed whether 1 of the Cubs' final 6 games against the Reds should be played using next year's rules: a pitch clock, no shifts, bigger bases, etc. It won't happen, of...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs 2, Phillies 1: Marcus Stroman, good again at home
Something’s gotten into Marcus Stroman recently and I like it — a lot. Ever since MLB announced the pitch clock as part of several rule changes for the 2023 season, Stroman has picked up his pace of pitching and has been successful with it. Monday’s game was his third start since the rule changes were announced and he’s posted a 2.25 ERA, 0.800 WHIP and held opponents to a .171 batting average over that span. Monday he threw seven strong innings, allowing just one run on four hits, and the Cubs generated just enough offense to defeat the visiting Phillies 2-1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, September 28
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs roster moves: Willson Contreras activated, Seiya Suzuki returns from restricted list
Willson Contreras injured his ankle in the Field of Dreams Game. You remember, right? [VIDEO]. That looked possibly season-ending, but he stayed in the game. He tried to play through it for the rest of August, and actually hit reasonably well — just 9-for-43 (.209), but five home runs giving him a .581 slugging percentage in 12 further August games.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Cubs Convention will return in 2023
The Cubs Convention was the first of these annual fan fests to occur. Now held by many teams, the first CubsCon was in 1986. It was held at the Chicago Hilton and Towers in its early years, then more recently at the Sheraton Chicago. The last such gathering was in...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 27
So the Smokies lost tonight, meaning there will be a decisive game 3 for the Southern League title. Iowa also has an afternoon game and then that will be the end of the 2022 Minor League season. Really bad bullpen day. Tennessee Smokies. The Tennessee Smokies were tranquilized by the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview, Wednesday 9/28, 6:40 CT
ATTENDANCE WATCH: The Cubs have sold 2,478,405 tickets for 76 dates, an average of 32,611 per date. They must average 24,319 for the final five dates to get to 2.6 million for the year, a mark it now does appear they’ll reach. They haven’t announced fewer than 2.6 million tickets sold since 1997.
Comments / 0