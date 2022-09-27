Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into unoccupied vehicle near 35th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 27 near 35th and Vliet. It happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. According to police, the suspect fired shots into an unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is...
WISN
16-year-old boy shot near Racine high school
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Mount Pleasant police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot at the Delta Hotel on Wednesday afternoon in Mount Pleasant. Police found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital and was in serious but stable...
One person shot outside Greenfield Meijer, suspect in custody
Greenfield Police said it's investigating after one person was shot outside a Meijer Wednesday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Mills police searching for suspect who allegedly robbed Culver’s
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — Lake Mills police are searching for a man who they said robbed a Culver’s on Monday. Police said that at around 8:30 p.m. the man pulled through the drive-thru in a red Jeep Wrangler, passed a note to staff demanding money, and threatened to use a gun. Police said no weapon was actually seen during the incident.
CBS 58
Arson charges filed against Racine County man
RAYMOND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Following a lengthy investigation and interviews, the Racine County Sheriff's Office has issued a report noting that they have formally filed multiple charges related to a fire that was set in the village of Raymond. A fully engulfed shed fire at 1041 27th St. led...
One killed, one injured in Kenosha County Crash
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said one person was injured and another was killed in a serious crash Tuesday afternoon.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Violent’ attack at Wisconsin jail, correctional officer injured
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin inmate described as ‘dangerous’ and ‘unpredictable’ and in jail for serious crimes was caught on camera attacking a correctional officer. On September 27 around 12:20 a.m., an inmate at the Racine County Jail was seen on camera assaulting a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Racine County inmate charged in Kenosha K-9 shooting assaults officer
A Racine County inmate who was charged in connection to Chicago homicides and the shooting of Kenosha K-9 Riggs assaulted a correctional officer on Tuesday.
wlip.com
Suspect In K9 Officer Shooting Allegedly Headbutts Officer
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A violent offender who allegedly shot two people in cold blood and later shot and injured a Kenosha Sheriff’s K9 deputy is in trouble again-this time for apparently attacking a corrections officer. The incident involving Allan Brown was captured on video and released by the Racine...
wlip.com
Woman Faces Multiple Felonies After Rollover Crash
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman is charged with felonies after allegedly flipping her car in a drunken driving crash on Sunday. 25 year old Vyridiana Perez reportedly rolled her car over just west of 39th Avenue on Washington Road. A passenger in the vehicle told authorities that Perez was...
wearegreenbay.com
SWAT Team called after routine traffic stop in Winnebago County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County were able to take a man with several felonies into custody on Monday after a routine traffic stop. According to a release, officers with the Oshkosh Police Department had information that a 39-year-old man from Oshkosh was a Felon in Possession of Firearms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee burglary; police seek 2 men who broke into business
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate two men wanted for a burglary that occurred near Teutonia and Garfield on Thursday, Sept. 22. Officials say they forced their way into a business and removed property. One was described as a man between the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Name released following fatal crash in Town of Farmington | By Washington Co. Sheriff
September 27, 2022 – Washington County, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the deceased operator from the September 25, 2022, crash on Hwy M as Mitchell Allen Preisler (22) from the Town of Farmington. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction...
WISN
33-year-old man killed in Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 24th Place and Cornell Street. Investigators said a 33-year-old man was shot and died from his injuries at the scene. Police said they found a gun at the scene. They're looking for unknown suspects. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart
MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
A man accused of killing 6 people at a Christmas parade tried to "make a mockery" of a hearing so the judge ended it
The judge ruled Wednesday that Darrell Brooks, a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen, could represent himself after a tedious hearing Tuesday.
WISN
Video: Men fire dozens of shots into house
Milwaukee police are looking for the men who fired dozens of bullets into a house early Wednesday morning near 27th and Ruby Avenue on the city’s north side. Surveillance video shows two cars rolling up just after midnight Wednesday. At least six men appear to shoot from the vehicles,...
CBS 58
Man charged after allegedly transporting nearly 50 puppies into Wisconsin illegally
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Hubertus man has been formally charged after allegedly transporting close to 50 puppies across state lines illegally in the bed of his truck. Colton Brooder, 34, is charged with three counts operating as a dog breeder or dealer without a license and three...
wearegreenbay.com
Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
Comments / 0