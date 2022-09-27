ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired into unoccupied vehicle near 35th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 27 near 35th and Vliet. It happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. According to police, the suspect fired shots into an unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

16-year-old boy shot near Racine high school

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Mount Pleasant police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot at the Delta Hotel on Wednesday afternoon in Mount Pleasant. Police found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital and was in serious but stable...
RACINE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Germantown, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Germantown, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CBS 58

Arson charges filed against Racine County man

RAYMOND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Following a lengthy investigation and interviews, the Racine County Sheriff's Office has issued a report noting that they have formally filed multiple charges related to a fire that was set in the village of Raymond. A fully engulfed shed fire at 1041 27th St. led...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Violent’ attack at Wisconsin jail, correctional officer injured

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin inmate described as ‘dangerous’ and ‘unpredictable’ and in jail for serious crimes was caught on camera attacking a correctional officer. On September 27 around 12:20 a.m., an inmate at the Racine County Jail was seen on camera assaulting a...
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Theft#Armada Drive
wlip.com

Suspect In K9 Officer Shooting Allegedly Headbutts Officer

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A violent offender who allegedly shot two people in cold blood and later shot and injured a Kenosha Sheriff’s K9 deputy is in trouble again-this time for apparently attacking a corrections officer. The incident involving Allan Brown was captured on video and released by the Racine...
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Woman Faces Multiple Felonies After Rollover Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman is charged with felonies after allegedly flipping her car in a drunken driving crash on Sunday. 25 year old Vyridiana Perez reportedly rolled her car over just west of 39th Avenue on Washington Road. A passenger in the vehicle told authorities that Perez was...
KENOSHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

SWAT Team called after routine traffic stop in Winnebago County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County were able to take a man with several felonies into custody on Monday after a routine traffic stop. According to a release, officers with the Oshkosh Police Department had information that a 39-year-old man from Oshkosh was a Felon in Possession of Firearms.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee burglary; police seek 2 men who broke into business

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate two men wanted for a burglary that occurred near Teutonia and Garfield on Thursday, Sept. 22. Officials say they forced their way into a business and removed property. One was described as a man between the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

33-year-old man killed in Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 24th Place and Cornell Street. Investigators said a 33-year-old man was shot and died from his injuries at the scene. Police said they found a gun at the scene. They're looking for unknown suspects. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart

MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
GLENDALE, WI
WISN

Video: Men fire dozens of shots into house

Milwaukee police are looking for the men who fired dozens of bullets into a house early Wednesday morning near 27th and Ruby Avenue on the city’s north side. Surveillance video shows two cars rolling up just after midnight Wednesday. At least six men appear to shoot from the vehicles,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy