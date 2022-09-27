Read full article on original website
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Judge hits No. 61 to tie Maris' AL homer record, Yankees win
Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season with a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the seventh inning that helped the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night.
Rosario has pinch single in 10th, Guardians beat Rays 2-1
Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario had a bases-loaded single in the 10th inning to give the Cleveland Guardians a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night
Braves fall to Nationals 3-2 on Abrams' walk-off hit in 10th
WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams’ third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th Wednesday night to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, who fell into second place in the NL East. The Braves (97-59) dropped a game behind the New York Mets. The teams open a three-game series Friday in Atlanta, weather permitting. Victor Robles bunted leading off the 10th against Jackson Stephens (3-3). Robles was initially called safe, but the call was overturned, with Alex Call moving to third. With the infield in, pinch-hitter César Hernández walked. Lane Thomas grounded to third, but Abrams singled to right, scoring Call. Matt Olson had two hits, including his 30th homer of the season, for the Braves.
Astros lose 5-2 to Diamondbacks as Walker gets key hit
The Houston Astros lost out on an opportunity to clinch the top seed in the AL when Christian Walker capped Arizona's three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, sending the Diamondbacks to a 5-2 victory
