Narcity

7 Hiking Trails Around Ottawa With Stunning Lookouts That Showcase A Fall Spectacle

Ottawa is surrounded by beautiful nature trails that lead to breathtaking lookouts and they are a great way to check out the autumn colours. Fall Rhapsody will be at its peak in no time and if you want to hike up to some stunning fall views, here are seven trails around Ottawa with observation towers and lookout points.
Narcity

7 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Weekend: September 29 to October 2

It's the first weekend of October (how did that happen?) and spooky season is setting in. There are lots of fall activities and Halloween attractions around Ottawa to enjoy now, along with special events. Whether you want to watch a Halloween movie outside, laugh the evening away or go on...
Narcity

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Spike Tomorrow & It's Not Going To Be Any Fun

If you woke up with a feeling of dread on Wednesday morning, fret not. It's not the end of the world. It's just the impending reality of Ontario gas prices going up. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, pumps will rise by 5 cents on Thursday, bringing totals up to 153.9 cents per litre for spots like Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara.
Narcity

I Live In One Of Canada's Least Favourite Provinces & Here's Why It Doesn't Deserve The Hate

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. When I saw a recent survey found that Alberta was a lot of Canadian's second-favourite province, it really resonated with me as I've lived here for over a year now and it was nice to see that people love the province as much as I do.
Narcity

Canada's 'Best Fine Dining' Restaurant Is In A Small Town In BC & It's Worth The Ferry Ride

A list of Canada's best fine dining restaurants has been announced and a restaurant in a small town in B.C. took first place. Pluvio in Ucluelet, a community on the coast of Vancouver Island, came in on top of a list of the best fine dining restaurant in all of Canada for 2022 in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice awards. To get there from Vancouver you just need to hop on B.C. ferries!
Narcity

Former 'Life With Derek' Stars Hit Up Vancouver & Visited So Many Local Spots (VIDEO)

Get ready for a major throwback, because two of the stars from the iconic Disney show, Life with Derek, reunited in Vancouver after a spinoff of the series was announced. The new spinoff movie called Life With Luca is set to premiere on the Family Channel in February 2023, but apparently, two of the cast members from the original show weren't invited to join.
