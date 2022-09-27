ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

US women win record 27th straight game at World Cup

By DOUG FEINBERG
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiZPh_0iBceThd00

SYDNEY — (AP) — There's been a long legacy of success for the U.S. women's basketball team at the World Cup.

The names change over time, but the results don't.

Kelsey Plum scored 20 points, Chelsea Gray added 16 and the United States routed Bosnia and Herzegovina 121-59 on Tuesday to break the team record for consecutive wins at the World Cup.

The victory was the 27th in a row in World Cup play for the Americans, who haven’t lost since the 2006 semifinals against Russia. The U.S. won 26 in a row from 1994-2006 leading up to that game. The Soviet Union holds the World Cup record with 56 straight wins from 1959-86.

“It’s kind of amazing,” said Breanna Stewart, who has been part of the last three World Cup teams. “Obviously, been here for some of it, but you understand the legends before that who really kind of started the streak. It goes to show that no matter who is playing on USA Basketball, we’re always trying to chase excellence.

"This streak doesn’t mean much right now because we’re going into the quarterfinals and focusing on winning a gold medal, but it’s something to kind of hang your hat on later.”

What started with Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Sylvia Fowles has now been passed on to Stewart and A’ja Wilson. A legacy of excellence that doesn’t appear will end anytime soon.

“The players change and, you know, there was a lot of concern about who's next,” U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve said. “It was a concern when Dawn Staley and Lisa Leslie were playing and who was going to be next. Then it was Sue and (Taurasi) and then other great players, too. Now with this group they are saying, hey, we’re pretty good, too.”

After going unbeaten in pool play again, the U.S. hasn’t lost a game prior to the semifinals since 1983.

“We know the responsibility when you put on this jersey. There’s a lot more than yourself," Plum said. "Everyone puts pride to the side. We have a common goal. We have some amazing players on this team.”

The Americans (5-0) won their pool games by an average of 46.2 points and never trailed in any. They'll face Serbia in the quarterfinals Thursday. In other quarterfinal games, Puerto Rico will face Canada; China plays France and Australia takes on Belgium.

The U.S. was coming off a record rout of South Korea in which the team broke the World Cup record for points with 145. While the Americans didn't match that number, they put the game out of reach in the first 10 minutes, going up 33-15.

The lead ballooned to 63-31 at halftime. Bosnia and Herzegovina put together a small run to start the third quarter, but the U.S. scored the final 19 points of the period.

Once again they used a dominant inside performance, outscoring Bosnia and Herzegovina 84-28 in the paint led by Wilson, Stewart and Brionna Jones.

“It's a huge part of our identity,” Reeve said. “Ninety-whatever we had yesterday and 84 today, we just know what we're good at and we have players that are really understanding their opportunities for that.”

The U.S. was missing Jewell Loyd, who the team said was resting. Kahleah Copper started in her place and finished with 11 points.

Nikolina Elez scored 19 points to lead the Bosniaks (0-5), who were playing in their first World Cup.

SCOREBOARD

In other games Tuesday, Puerto Rico topped South Korea 92-73; China beat Belgium 81-55; Canada topped Mali 88-65; Serbia edged France 68-62. Australia defeated Japan 71-54.

UP NEXT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Tournament is over.

U.S.: Plays Serbia in the quarterfinals Thursday.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

US women's basketball dominates on international stage

SYDNEY — (AP) — A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are keenly aware of the legacy of success they are part of with the U.S. women's basketball team. They don't plan on letting the incredible run end any time soon. “I don't think we're showing signs of stopping, that's...
BASKETBALL
AFP

At least 174 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede

At least 174 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when  thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences. 
FIFA
WDBO

Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

HELSINKI — (AP) — Latvia held a general election Saturday amid divisions over Russia's attack on Ukraine among the Baltic country's sizable ethnic-Russian minority. An exit poll predicted that the center-right will win the most votes but whoever forms the next government will face huge war-induced energy concerns.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Cheryl Reeve
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Chelsea Gray
Person
Brionna Jones
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Dawn Staley
WDBO

What the war in Ukraine means for Asia's climate goals

NEW DELHI, India — (AP) — The queues outside petrol pumps in Sri Lanka have lessened, but not the anxiety. Asanka Sampath, a 43-year-old factory clerk, is forever vigilant. He checks his phone for messages, walks past the pump, and browses social media to see if fuel has arrived. Delays could mean being left stranded for days.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDBO

Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital Saturday after supporters of the West African nation's new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied. A group of soldiers appearing on state...
PROTESTS
WDBO

Latvia's election tests loyalties of ethnic-Russian voters

HELSINKI — (AP) — Neighboring Russia's attack on Ukraine helped shape the general election held Saturday in Latvia, where divisions among the Baltic country's sizable ethnic-Russian minority are likely to influence the makeup of parliament and war-induced energy concerns will preoccupy the next government. Several polls showed the...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Womens#Americans
WDBO

Gunfire erupts again in Burkina Faso day after 2nd coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Gunshots rang out Saturday in Burkina Faso's capital amid signs of lingering tensions a day after a group of military officers overthrew the man who had seized power in a coup only nine months earlier. Roads remained blocked off in Ouagadougou, where...
AFRICA
WDBO

Minister: Greece can defend islands despite Turkey's threats

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — Greece has the right to take “all defensive measures” to protect its easternmost islands amid threats by neighboring Turkey that dispute Greek sovereignty rights and raise the specter of war, the Greek defense minister said Saturday. Speaking after Cyprus’ independence day...
POLITICS
WDBO

UN, abuse survivor groups seek Vatican investigation of Belo

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The United Nations and advocacy groups for survivors of clergy sexual abuse are urging Pope Francis to authorize a full investigation of Catholic Church archives on three continents to ascertain who knew what and when about sexual abuse by Nobel Peace Prize-winning Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo, the revered independence hero of East Timor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Danes: Nord Stream 2 pipeline seems to have stopped leaking

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — The Danish Energy Agency says one of two ruptured natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking natural gas. The agency said on Twitter on Saturday that it had been informed by the company operating the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that pressure appears to have stabilized in the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
Puerto Rico
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Country
Japan
WDBO

Nobel season is here: 5 things to know about the prizes

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — The beginning of October means Nobel Prize season. Six days, six prizes, new faces from around the globe added to the world's most elite roster of scientists, writers, economists and human rights leaders. This year’s Nobel season kicks off Monday with the medicine...
SCIENCE
WDBO

Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans; US frees 2 prisoners

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela has freed seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling conspiracy convictions, the White House said Saturday.
U.S. POLITICS
WDBO

State news: 4 elite paramilitary Guards killed in Iran clash

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An attack by armed separatists on a police station in a southeastern city killed 19 people, including four members of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported Saturday. The assailants in Friday's attack hid among worshippers near...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Fewer Russians cross border to flee despite military call-up

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — Fewer Russians have crossed into neighbouring countries in recent days, according to local authorities, despite persistent anxiety over the partial mobilization the Kremlin launched less than two weeks ago to bolster its forces fighting in Ukraine. The mass exodus of Russian men —...
POLITICS
WDBO

Poland adds pregnancy to patients' medical data

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — A new regulation that came into force in Poland Saturday requiring pregnancy information to be uploaded to the national digital system has raised concerns among women’s organizations that it could be another means for the conservative government to control women’s lives.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WDBO

Fortunes reverse for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed

CURITIBA, Brazil — (AP) — When federal judge Sergio Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed a popular former president could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office. But on the eve of Brazil’s general election Sunday, the once-revered magistrate...
AMERICAS
WDBO

UN says detained Iranian-American was allowed to leave Iran

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — An 85-year-old Iranian-American who formerly worked for the U.N. children’s agency and was detained in Iran in 2016 has been permitted to leave the country for medical treatment abroad, the United Nations said Saturday. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced the departure of...
IMMIGRATION
WDBO

Turkish minister says deadly gun attack was 'America-based'

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister on Saturday described a gun attack that killed a police officer in the country’s south as an “America-based” operation. Two suspected Kurdish militants opened fire on security force lodgings in the Mediterranean province of Mersin late Monday,...
WORLD
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
88K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy