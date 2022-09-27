Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
unl.edu
Turk found special opportunities in teaching, research at Nebraska
As a scientist, Judith Turk is unearthing the stories soil has to tell. As an instructor, she’s uncovering best practices for student learning. She’s fascinated and inspired by both. “Soil tells an ancient story of the geologic canvas that the soil transformed from, under the influence of climate...
unl.edu
Nebraska Forum on Digital Humanities returns Oct. 6-7
The Center for Digital Research in the Humanities will host the Nebraska Forum on Digital Humanities Oct. 6 and 7 at the Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and the College of Law. The series are filled with rich discussions about legal history and digital scholarship featuring scholars from the University of...
unl.edu
Straatmann’s career spans from student worker to collections manager
Michael Straatmann has helped guide the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s libraries through the shifts and changes of technology and student needs for 30 years. “Over the years, we’ve seen so many changes,” said Straatmann, who is the associate director for collection management for University Libraries. “The thing I enjoy most is our continual efforts to make sure that we grow at the same pace that our information and our patron needs are growing. I’m a strong advocate for continual improvement and change and I think that something that I’m most proud of is being able to continually evolve and change.”
unl.edu
Grand Challenges Brainstorming Ideas Workshop
This workshop will help scholars connect and brainstorm ideas as the university community prepares for the second cycle of the Grand Challenges Catalyst Competition. ORED has partnered with Knowinnovation to create a highly engaging, interactive event that will provide opportunities for networking and ideation around Nebraska’s seven Grand Challenge themes. This virtual event will provide the groundwork for additional online workshops later in the fall semester.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
unl.edu
Foster remains dedicated to, inspired by work with students
If you are a University of Nebraska–Lincoln student and in need of a good chat, Charlie Foster’s door is always open. Through a 20-year career, Foster has prided herself on being available to provide guidance, support, or just to simply listen one-on-one with students. “There’s nothing I love...
unl.edu
Recent News
For more than 35 years, Lory Erving has greeted students, served meals and helped make students feel at home. A native of Hazel, South Dakota, who moved to Lincoln in 1985 after graduating with her bachelor’s degree in music education from South Dakota State University, Erving says that students always bring light to her life.
unl.edu
Unify Challenge: College Bowl
UNL students are joining thousands of students across 40+ college campus to show the nation how small conversations can make a big difference in our country. The Unify Challenge College Bowl is a guided video conversation with a student from another university who’s different from you. Together, the two of you will talk through a survey about big goals for our country.
unl.edu
Butzke gives back through work with Husker spirit squad
Nebraska’s Erynn Butzke has served as the head coach for Husker Spirit Squad since 2011, helping bring sidelines to life. Through the work, she oversees the daily operations, practices and performances of the cheer squad, Scarlets dance team and the university’s mascots. Nebraska Today sat down with Butzke...
RELATED PEOPLE
unl.edu
Nonprofit in Residence: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lincoln
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF LINCOLN. This organization exists to bring awareness to the importance of mentoring and change the lives of youths we...
unl.edu
Student start-up connects student-athletes with opportunities
Shortly after meeting at Nebraska Business, management majors Rob Khorrom and Zach Molzer’s entrepreneurial spirits brought them together — both in friendship and business. It didn’t take long for a casual phone call to turn into an exciting new venture: launching Big Red Fan Club. Khorrom of...
unl.edu
Peace Corps: Connect with Recruiter
Jessica Vandivort de Montiel, Senior Recruiter for the Peace Corps for Western Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska, will visit campus Sept. 26-29. She will be available to interested students and community members at several events throughout the week. Since 1961, the Peace Corps has sent American volunteers to communities abroad, to...
unl.edu
Faculty, staff and graduate students sought to serve on investigations team
To best serve students in a timely manner, Student Conduct and Community Standards at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln is expanding its investigation team. Current faculty, staff and graduate students are encouraged to apply to be part of the investigation process. The team will assist the university by investigating alleged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
unl.edu
Whalen to open interviews for next Business and Finance leader
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s national search for its next vice chancellor for Business and Finance will open interviews with finalists on Sept. 27. The first candidate is Bonnie Whalen, associate vice president for institutional finance and strategy at Iowa State University. She will be on campus Sept. 27.
unl.edu
University Career + Internship Fair - Day 4
Career Fair registrations for students open in Handshake on Monday, August 29, 2022. Check out the Preparing for Career Fair Resources (https://careers.unl.edu/preparing-for-career-fairs/) for more information on how to register, prepare your resume, research companies, start conversations, and more!
unl.edu
Theiss-Morse to deliver Oct. 4 talk on civic respect
Elizabeth Theiss-Morse, Willa Cather professor in the Department of Political Science, will continue the 2022-23 College of Arts and Sciences Inquire lecture series with “Partisan Polarization and the Need for Civic Respect” at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Nebraska Union’s Swanson Auditorium. The talk is free...
unl.edu
Women’s Weight Training
U.S. National Women’s Health and Fitness Day is celebrated every year on the last Wednesday of September, falling on September 28 this year. It’s a special day to promote the importance of health awareness and fitness for all women. Help us pack the weight room at City Campus...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
unl.edu
Nonprofit in Residence: Nebraska AIDS Project
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT THE NEBRASKA AIDS PROJECT. Nebraska AIDS Project leads the community in the fight to overcome HIV/AIDS and its stigma through education, supportive services and...
unl.edu
Chair Massages
U.S. National Women’s Health and Fitness Day is celebrated every year on the last Wednesday of September, falling on September 28 this year. It’s a special day to promote the importance of health awareness and fitness for all women. Show your body some love with a 5-minute chair...
unl.edu
A ‘hidden gem’ in the dining center
For more than 35 years, Lory Erving has greeted students, served meals and helped make students feel at home. A native of Hazel, South Dakota, who moved to Lincoln in 1985 after graduating with her bachelor’s degree in music education from South Dakota State University, Erving says that students always bring light to her life.
unl.edu
Employers at the Gaughan
Interested in making a difference abroad? Stop by the Peace Corps table at the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center on Tuesday, September 27th, to talk to a local recruiter about opportunities to live, learn, and work with a community overseas. The Peace Corps Prep Coordinator for UNL will also be available to chat about this great undergrad opportunity.
Comments / 0