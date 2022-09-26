Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Decentralized data warehouse Space and Time secures $20M in funding
Space and Time, a Web3-native decentralized data platform, has secured $20 million in a strategic funding round led by Microsoft’s M12 fund. The company previously raised $10 million in a seed round led by Framework Ventures, which participated in the latest funding round alongside HashKey, Polygon, Coin DCX, and several other Web3 communities and angel investors.
cryptoslate.com
EPNS rebrands to Push Protocol as it moves to a multi-chain future
The Ethereum Push Notification Service, known as EPNS, has rebranded to Push Protocol in its “first step towards a multi-chain communication future.”. The branding takes effect from Sept. 27, and all existing “channels, notifications, $PUSH token, and app all remain unchanged.”. In a Medium article, the protocol announced...
teslarati.com
Report: Iran blocks SpaceX Starlink website after Elon Musk activated internet for Iranians
Update, it’s been pointed out that Iran International tagged the Twitter account @SpaceXStarlink which is a commentary account and not affiliated with SpaceX. We reached out to Iranian International via Twitter asking if they meant SpaceX Starlink or that particular Twitter account. Update: Iran International confirmed that it was...
Japan and Korea have dumped billions of dollars defending the yen and the won against the strong US currency
Japan last week spent up to $19.35 billion to prop up its currency against the dollar but the greenback has nearly gained back its lost ground.
RELATED PEOPLE
cryptoslate.com
FTX US President Brett Harrison stepping down
FTX US president Brett Harrison announced Sept. 27 that he is stepping down from his role and moving into an advisory role at the United States-based crypto exchange. Harrison expressed gratitude for his time at the exchange, describing it as the “most cherished” of his career. He revealed...
cryptoslate.com
Genso’s ROND Token to be listed on Bybit
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. GensoKishi Online is excited to announce that on September 29th, 2022 10AM(UTC), their in-game token ROND will be listed on Bybit,...
cryptoslate.com
Sweat Economy Stretches into NFTs through Few and Far Partnership
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Los Angeles, United States, 29th September, 2022, Chainwire — Sweat Economy, a London-based tech company on a mission to inspire a...
cryptoslate.com
The international Metaverse · NFT event Seoul Meta Week 2022 will be held on October 4 – 6 in Seoul, South Korea
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Seoul, Korea, 29th September, 2022, Chainwire — Seoul Meta Week 2022 is a week-long event that will feature two main conferences:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoslate.com
Crypto’s utility driving adoption in Sub-saharan Africa – Chainalysis
Sub-saharan Africa recorded $100.6 billion worth of crypto transactions on-chain between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a Chainalysis report. While it represented a growth of 16% year-over-year, it accounted for only 2% of global crypto transactions — the lowest in the world. However, the latest Chainalysis report...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Warner Music partners with OpenSea, Druckenmiller sees ‘big role’ for cryptocurrency as central bank trust evaporates
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
cryptoslate.com
ATOM price struggles but Cosmoverse showcases the strength of Cosmos ecosystem
The final day of Cosmoverse in Medellin is coming to an end amid a party atmosphere in South America where few would believe a bear market was underway. Builders, investors, and fans of the Cosmos ecosystem came together in Colombia to celebrate the world of Cosmos and learn about the launch of ATOM 2.0.
cryptoslate.com
ZachXBT alleges crypto influencer Lark Davis made over $1M dumping crypto projects
Self-proclaimed on-chain sleuth ZachXBT alleged that popular crypto influencer Lark Davis made over $1 million while promoting low-cap crypto projects and dumping them on his followers in a Sept. 29 Twitter thread. ZachXBT cited eight instances where Lark promoted low-cap projects before dumping them on unsuspecting members of his community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. VP Harris: government is fully committed to offering federal support over hurricane Ian
OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday said images of hurricane Ian are devastating and that the government is fully committed to offering federal support.
cryptoslate.com
Parallels drawn between exodus of crypto CEOs and pre-Covid departures
A spate of crypto CEO step-downs recently has the community wondering what is happening behind the scenes. Analyst and co-founder of research firm Reflexivity Research, Will Clemente, listed five significant departures in a tweet posted Sept. 27 before asking, “who’s next?”. A similar pattern was observed pre-covid, albeit...
U.S.' Harris, Japanese leader condemn China's actions in Taiwan Strait -statement
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed the United States' commitment to Japan's defense during a meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Tokyo in which they condemned China's actions in the Taiwan Strait.
cryptoslate.com
Theta upgrade goes live to support wTHETA as TNT20 token
Theta Labs (THETA) successfully deployed the Theta v3.4.0 upgrade at block height 17285755, which supports wrapped THETA (wTHETA) as a TNT20 token. This upgrade was key for the launch of the Theta Metachain, which is expected to happen in December 2022. The new version allows the wTHETA to be transferred to Metamask wallets and other smart contracts. It also makes it possible to stake THETA and Theta Fuel (TFUEL) to Guardian nodes and Elite Edge Nodes through smart contracts.
cryptoslate.com
Wintermute hack replicated on simple laptop in under 48 hours by exploiting Profanity flaw
Amber Group, a blockchain technology provider, replicated the Wintermute hack in less than 48 hours using a basic laptop. A report by the Amber Group stated,. “We used a Macbook M1 with 16GB RAM to precompute a dataset in less than 10 hours… We finished the implementation and were able to crack the private key of 0x0000000fe6a514a32abdcdfcc076c85243de899b in less than 48 hours.”
americanmilitarynews.com
US billionaire on inflation: Like fall of Rome and we have no cure
Billionaire U.S. investor Carl Icahn recently compared the inflation problems facing the U.S. to the conditions the Roman Empire faced as it collapsed. Icahn — who serves as the chairman of eponymous Icahn Enterprises and has an estimated net worth of $23 billion — told Market Watch on Wednesday that “the worst is yet to come” for the U.S. economy.
cryptoslate.com
Terraform deems South Korea’s Do Kwon arrest warrant ‘unfair’
Terraform Labs have described the South Korean prosecutor’s arrest warrant for its CEO Do Kwon as an overreach of their authorities, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 28. Citing a Terraform statement, WSJ wrote that a spokesman for the firm claimed that the failed Luna crypto asset was not...
Ancient Maya Cities Appear to Have Been Riddled With Mercury Pollution
Toxic levels of a pollutant commonly associated with the wastes of modern industry have been uncovered amid the most unlikely of archaeological sites. Long before conquistadors from far-off lands introduced the decay of war and disease, Maya cultures were dusting the soils of their urban centers with the heavy metal mercury. The element's levels are so great in some areas, researchers are being advised to gear up to save their health. "Mercury pollution in the environment is usually found in contemporary urban areas and industrial landscapes," says Duncan Cook, a geoarchaeologist at the Australian Catholic University and lead author of a review into...
Comments / 0