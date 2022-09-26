ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decentralized data warehouse Space and Time secures $20M in funding

Space and Time, a Web3-native decentralized data platform, has secured $20 million in a strategic funding round led by Microsoft’s M12 fund. The company previously raised $10 million in a seed round led by Framework Ventures, which participated in the latest funding round alongside HashKey, Polygon, Coin DCX, and several other Web3 communities and angel investors.
EPNS rebrands to Push Protocol as it moves to a multi-chain future

The Ethereum Push Notification Service, known as EPNS, has rebranded to Push Protocol in its “first step towards a multi-chain communication future.”. The branding takes effect from Sept. 27, and all existing “channels, notifications, $PUSH token, and app all remain unchanged.”. In a Medium article, the protocol announced...
FTX US President Brett Harrison stepping down

FTX US president Brett Harrison announced Sept. 27 that he is stepping down from his role and moving into an advisory role at the United States-based crypto exchange. Harrison expressed gratitude for his time at the exchange, describing it as the “most cherished” of his career. He revealed...
Genso’s ROND Token to be listed on Bybit

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. GensoKishi Online is excited to announce that on September 29th, 2022 10AM(UTC), their in-game token ROND will be listed on Bybit,...
Sweat Economy Stretches into NFTs through Few and Far Partnership

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Los Angeles, United States, 29th September, 2022, Chainwire — Sweat Economy, a London-based tech company on a mission to inspire a...
Crypto’s utility driving adoption in Sub-saharan Africa – Chainalysis

Sub-saharan Africa recorded $100.6 billion worth of crypto transactions on-chain between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a Chainalysis report. While it represented a growth of 16% year-over-year, it accounted for only 2% of global crypto transactions — the lowest in the world. However, the latest Chainalysis report...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Warner Music partners with OpenSea, Druckenmiller sees ‘big role’ for cryptocurrency as central bank trust evaporates

The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
ZachXBT alleges crypto influencer Lark Davis made over $1M dumping crypto projects

Self-proclaimed on-chain sleuth ZachXBT alleged that popular crypto influencer Lark Davis made over $1 million while promoting low-cap crypto projects and dumping them on his followers in a Sept. 29 Twitter thread. ZachXBT cited eight instances where Lark promoted low-cap projects before dumping them on unsuspecting members of his community.
Parallels drawn between exodus of crypto CEOs and pre-Covid departures

A spate of crypto CEO step-downs recently has the community wondering what is happening behind the scenes. Analyst and co-founder of research firm Reflexivity Research, Will Clemente, listed five significant departures in a tweet posted Sept. 27 before asking, “who’s next?”. A similar pattern was observed pre-covid, albeit...
Theta upgrade goes live to support wTHETA as TNT20 token

Theta Labs (THETA) successfully deployed the Theta v3.4.0 upgrade at block height 17285755, which supports wrapped THETA (wTHETA) as a TNT20 token. This upgrade was key for the launch of the Theta Metachain, which is expected to happen in December 2022. The new version allows the wTHETA to be transferred to Metamask wallets and other smart contracts. It also makes it possible to stake THETA and Theta Fuel (TFUEL) to Guardian nodes and Elite Edge Nodes through smart contracts.
Wintermute hack replicated on simple laptop in under 48 hours by exploiting Profanity flaw

Amber Group, a blockchain technology provider, replicated the Wintermute hack in less than 48 hours using a basic laptop. A report by the Amber Group stated,. “We used a Macbook M1 with 16GB RAM to precompute a dataset in less than 10 hours… We finished the implementation and were able to crack the private key of 0x0000000fe6a514a32abdcdfcc076c85243de899b in less than 48 hours.”
US billionaire on inflation: Like fall of Rome and we have no cure

Billionaire U.S. investor Carl Icahn recently compared the inflation problems facing the U.S. to the conditions the Roman Empire faced as it collapsed. Icahn — who serves as the chairman of eponymous Icahn Enterprises and has an estimated net worth of $23 billion — told Market Watch on Wednesday that “the worst is yet to come” for the U.S. economy.
Terraform deems South Korea’s Do Kwon arrest warrant ‘unfair’

Terraform Labs have described the South Korean prosecutor’s arrest warrant for its CEO Do Kwon as an overreach of their authorities, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 28. Citing a Terraform statement, WSJ wrote that a spokesman for the firm claimed that the failed Luna crypto asset was not...
ScienceAlert

Ancient Maya Cities Appear to Have Been Riddled With Mercury Pollution

Toxic levels of a pollutant commonly associated with the wastes of modern industry have been uncovered amid the most unlikely of archaeological sites. Long before conquistadors from far-off lands introduced the decay of war and disease, Maya cultures were dusting the soils of their urban centers with the heavy metal mercury. The element's levels are so great in some areas, researchers are being advised to gear up to save their health. "Mercury pollution in the environment is usually found in contemporary urban areas and industrial landscapes," says Duncan Cook, a geoarchaeologist at the Australian Catholic University and lead author of a review into...
