Theta Labs (THETA) successfully deployed the Theta v3.4.0 upgrade at block height 17285755, which supports wrapped THETA (wTHETA) as a TNT20 token. This upgrade was key for the launch of the Theta Metachain, which is expected to happen in December 2022. The new version allows the wTHETA to be transferred to Metamask wallets and other smart contracts. It also makes it possible to stake THETA and Theta Fuel (TFUEL) to Guardian nodes and Elite Edge Nodes through smart contracts.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 HOURS AGO