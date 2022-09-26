Missouri House leaders scramble to save the governor’s agriculture incentives bill

Read full article on original website
Missouri Minute: Centene wins $5 billion Medicaid contract; Planned Parenthood in Kansas faces high demand
Clayton-based Centene earned a multibillion-dollar Medicaid contract from the state of Nebraska on Monday. The health care giant's subsidiary Nebraska Total Care, which has had a Medicaid managed care contract since 2017, was one of three companies selected for the multiyear state contract. Meanwhile, two Missouri telecommunications companies are set to receive about $15 million in federal funding to upgrade rural broadband internet operations in the state. The companies — Springfield-based Net Visions Communications and Macon-based Chariton Valley Telephone — were among 32 projects to receive a part of $502 million dispersed across the country. And, during the ongoing special session in Jefferson City, Missouri House leaders narrowly passed a bill including Gov. Mike Parson's tax credits for rural economic projects. Below is your Tuesday morning business news.
Urban League innovation center, Clarksville flood wall among Missouri projects to receive federal funding
The U.S. Department of Commerce is awarding about $6 million to Missouri communities to construct a flood protection system and support economic development, the department announced Tuesday. The funding was awarded through the department’s Economic Development Administration. The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, an organization that works to...
Missouri Minute: Consumer confidence increases again; used car demand could drive up property taxes
Missouri is expected to get about $99 million over five years to build out electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the state as part of a plan approved Tuesday by the White House. State officials anticipate new stations will put a charge in economic development, tourism and workforce development. In other automotive news, property taxes on used cars in Missouri could increase this year as supply shortages drive up the price — and assessed value — of older vehicles. Plus, as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, utility crews from across Missouri are headed that way to help with recovery efforts. More than 50 trucks representing 13 Missouri utilities are assisting. Read on for more about those stories and the rest of your midweek business headlines.
Missouri Minute: St. Louis considers COVID funding for arts groups; state misses transportation contract targets
Missouri has a pattern of falling short of its goals for a federal transportation program that seeks to create more opportunities for women- and minority-owned construction firms. As a result, those businesses missed out on more than $160 million between 2014 and 2020. Meanwhile, St. Louis arts leaders are seeking more than $10 million in pandemic relief funding to support art organizations in the city. And, Google recently picked three Missouri startups for an accelerator program supporting businesses run by Black founders. Keep reading for those stories and your other Monday morning business news.
USDA awards two Missouri companies $14.5 million to expand high-speed internet access in the state
Two Missouri telecommunication companies will receive about $14.5 million of new federal funding that aims to provide high-speed internet access, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week. The USDA is awarding $502 million to rural areas in 20 states as part of the Rural Development Broadband ReConnect Program's third...
Waynesville-St. Robert Airport will get a new airline and two destinations
The airport at Fort Leonard Wood that serves both civilians and military personnel is getting a new air carrier, and for the first time in decades, there will be two destinations from the small airport. Contour Airlines is returning to the Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport after a year away, starting...
