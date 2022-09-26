Missouri House leaders scramble to save the governor’s agriculture incentives bill

Missouri is expected to get about $99 million over five years to build out electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the state as part of a plan approved Tuesday by the White House. State officials anticipate new stations will put a charge in economic development, tourism and workforce development. In other automotive news, property taxes on used cars in Missouri could increase this year as supply shortages drive up the price — and assessed value — of older vehicles. Plus, as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, utility crews from across Missouri are headed that way to help with recovery efforts. More than 50 trucks representing 13 Missouri utilities are assisting. Read on for more about those stories and the rest of your midweek business headlines.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO