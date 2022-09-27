Read full article on original website
unl.edu
Grand Challenges Brainstorming Ideas Workshop
This workshop will help scholars connect and brainstorm ideas as the university community prepares for the second cycle of the Grand Challenges Catalyst Competition. ORED has partnered with Knowinnovation to create a highly engaging, interactive event that will provide opportunities for networking and ideation around Nebraska’s seven Grand Challenge themes. This virtual event will provide the groundwork for additional online workshops later in the fall semester.
unl.edu
Straatmann’s career spans from student worker to collections manager
Michael Straatmann has helped guide the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s libraries through the shifts and changes of technology and student needs for 30 years. “Over the years, we’ve seen so many changes,” said Straatmann, who is the associate director for collection management for University Libraries. “The thing I enjoy most is our continual efforts to make sure that we grow at the same pace that our information and our patron needs are growing. I’m a strong advocate for continual improvement and change and I think that something that I’m most proud of is being able to continually evolve and change.”
unl.edu
Nebraska Forum on Digital Humanities returns Oct. 6-7
The Center for Digital Research in the Humanities will host the Nebraska Forum on Digital Humanities Oct. 6 and 7 at the Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and the College of Law. The series are filled with rich discussions about legal history and digital scholarship featuring scholars from the University of...
unl.edu
Foster remains dedicated to, inspired by work with students
If you are a University of Nebraska–Lincoln student and in need of a good chat, Charlie Foster’s door is always open. Through a 20-year career, Foster has prided herself on being available to provide guidance, support, or just to simply listen one-on-one with students. “There’s nothing I love...
unl.edu
Cain recounts many changes over decade in education space
It was an early career pivot that led Steven Cain to the Center for Transformative Teaching. As an undergraduate, Cain pursued broadcast journalism, but nearing graduation, he realized his interests and talents might be suited to something different. “I was still interested in working in technology and communication, and decided...
unl.edu
Faculty invited to Oct. 3 networking event
University of Nebraska–Lincoln faculty are invited to a Networking and Information Fair, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Wick Alumni Center. This event is a chance for colleagues to connect with one another and provide an opportunity to:. ask questions about fall NUFlex benefits enrollment. talk...
unl.edu
Integrating active learning and increasing class participation
Active Learning Strategies include a variety of teaching techniques that engage students as active participants in their learning. This workshop will discuss Active Learning and help you develop active learning strategies for your class. We will also discuss ways to increase student participation in your class. This workshop will count...
unl.edu
Students take roles behind the scenes for homecoming
Homecoming is a week of tradition and festivities, and faculty, staff and students work over the course of a year making sure the festive week is as a reminder that there really is no place like Nebraska. A series of events — from cornhole tournaments and concerts to the Cornstock...
unl.edu
Faculty, staff and graduate students sought to serve on investigations team
To best serve students in a timely manner, Student Conduct and Community Standards at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln is expanding its investigation team. Current faculty, staff and graduate students are encouraged to apply to be part of the investigation process. The team will assist the university by investigating alleged...
unl.edu
Chancellor heralds affordability, progress, return of historic columns
Building upon a celebration of employees and their role in powering the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s successes, Chancellor Ronnie Green set an enrollment goal and announced the future home of a set of historic columns during his Sept. 28 State of Our University Address. Held at the Lied Center...
unl.edu
Nonprofit in Residence: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lincoln
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF LINCOLN. This organization exists to bring awareness to the importance of mentoring and change the lives of youths we...
unl.edu
Turk found special opportunities in teaching, research at Nebraska
As a scientist, Judith Turk is unearthing the stories soil has to tell. As an instructor, she’s uncovering best practices for student learning. She’s fascinated and inspired by both. “Soil tells an ancient story of the geologic canvas that the soil transformed from, under the influence of climate...
unl.edu
School of Natural Resources Seminar Series
Presented by Dana Fritz, Hixson-Lied Professor of Art, School of Art, Art History & Design | University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dana Fritz will share photographs from her new book and exhibition, Field Guide to a Hybrid Landscape. Over five years she visited, photographed, and researched the forest and tree nursery as well as the history and ideas that drove what was once the world’s largest hand-planted forest. This fascinating and little-known story is especially relevant to our current challenges with climate chaos and biodiversity collapse.
unl.edu
Theiss-Morse to deliver Oct. 4 talk on civic respect
Elizabeth Theiss-Morse, Willa Cather professor in the Department of Political Science, will continue the 2022-23 College of Arts and Sciences Inquire lecture series with “Partisan Polarization and the Need for Civic Respect” at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Nebraska Union’s Swanson Auditorium. The talk is free...
unl.edu
Ask an Alum: Brett Byman
Throughout college, Brett Byman sought out entrepreneurship opportunities—from working with a faculty member to start an on-campus group to collaborating with fellow Huskers on business plans during Nebraska Business events. After college, entrepreneurship continued to find Brett, and today he’s advocating for trucker drivers through BasicBlock. Read how college...
unl.edu
Nonprofit in Residence: Nebraska AIDS Project
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT THE NEBRASKA AIDS PROJECT. Nebraska AIDS Project leads the community in the fight to overcome HIV/AIDS and its stigma through education, supportive services and...
unl.edu
From the Archives: Homecoming drive
The theme for the University of Nebraska’s homecoming celebration in 1942 was “Scrap Homecoming,” doubling up the purpose and supporting efforts related to World War II. Rather than building decorations, students held a scrap drive, hauling metal and rubber to their front lawns. Competitors were judged on the amount of items collected and the originality of their banner design.
unl.edu
Peace Corps: Connect with Recruiter
Jessica Vandivort de Montiel, Senior Recruiter for the Peace Corps for Western Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska, will visit campus Sept. 26-29. She will be available to interested students and community members at several events throughout the week. Since 1961, the Peace Corps has sent American volunteers to communities abroad, to...
unl.edu
For more than 35 years, Lory Erving has greeted students, served meals and helped make students feel at home. A native of Hazel, South Dakota, who moved to Lincoln in 1985 after graduating with her bachelor’s degree in music education from South Dakota State University, Erving says that students always bring light to her life.
unl.edu
Nonprofit in Residence: Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT MATT TALBOT KITCHEN AND OUTREACH. A dedicated and united front of staff and volunteers who help the homeless find possibilities when things seem impossible.
