ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Cuba (live updates)

By Michelle Ewing, Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBeAz_0iBcdh9800

Ian became a major hurricane and made landfall near La Coloma, Cuba, early Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here are the latest updates:

Electricity could go out across Florida due to Hurricane Ian

Update 9:40 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said that residents can expect power to go out statewide due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. He urged people to coordinate communication plans with their families.

“During previous hurricanes, the cell towers did go down,” he said at a news conference Tuesday morning. “We expect them to go down in this particular event.”

Citing the National Hurricane Center, Guthrie said that Ian will likely make landfall in Venice in 35 hours with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph.

“Tampa Bay region, you are not out of the woods yet,” he warned. “There is still going to be a storm surge event in the Tampa Bay region. ... You need to continue to heed the warnings that are in place for Pinellas, Tampa, Manatee (and) Hillsborough. Do not return yet, if you have evacuated.”

Hurricane Ian remains a ‘well-defined’ hurricane, NHC says

Update 9:20 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Satellite images show that Hurricane Ian remains a “well-defined” hurricane as it begins to move off Cuba, with an eye clearly visible from infrared imagery, officials with the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

“As it starts to pull off of Cuba some additional strengthening is possible, so it’s really imperative that people start taking this seriously and start heeding evacuation orders,” acting NHC Director Jamie Rhome said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that about 2.5 million Floridians were under evacuation orders Tuesday morning amid the threat of catastrophic flooding and storm surge brought by Ian.

Florida Gov. DeSantis: ‘There will be catastrophic flooding’

Update 9:15 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned people along Florida’s Gulf Coast to be prepared for the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian.

“In some where there will be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge,” he said at a news conference Tuesday morning. “What we have here is really historic storm surge and flooding potential.”

The storm is expected to make landfall south of Tampa Bay in the Sarasota area on Wednesday, though the governor stressed that there remains “uncertainty with where the exact landfall will be.”

Flight disruptions expected at Orlando International Airport

Update 8:45 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Officials were finalizing plans Tuesday for Orlando International Airport as airport closures in the Tampa area are expected to bring more travelers to Orlando ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to WFTV.

The news station reported that officials don’t plan to shut down Orlando International Airport, although they could halt flights depending on conditions.

Hurricane continues to batter western Cuba

Update 8:09 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Hurricane Ian is continuing to batter western Cuba with high winds and life-threatening storm surges, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday morning.

In its 8 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, was about 10 miles north-northeast of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba, and 130 miles south-southwest of the Dry Tortugas. It was moving north at 12 mph.

Hurricane Safety: What are hurricane categories and what do they mean?

Florida residents prepare for the storm

Update 7:55 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Florida residents are preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian’s expected arrival. Photographers captured images of people collecting bags of sand, boarding up windows and walking through supermarkets with empty shelves. Watch the video below to learn more:

Florida activates price-gouging hotline

Update 6:30 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Florida has activated its price-gouging hotline as Hurricane Ian continues to churn toward the state, according to WFTV.

If you believe a business has increased its prices for items such as gas, food, water, ice or lodging, you can file a complaint online or by calling 1-866-9-NO-SCAM, state officials said.

Bread and milk: Why do we buy those foods before a storm?

Disney World announces temporary resort closures

Update 6 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, some of the state’s largest tourist destinations are preparing for the storm’s potential impact, according to WFTV.

Walt Disney World said on its website that the following resorts will temporarily close Wednesday through Friday due to weather:

  • Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
  • Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  • Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
  • The Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

The company said it is contacting guests whose reservations may be affected, WFTV reported.

As of Monday evening, Disney theme parks were “operating under normal conditions,” the parks’ website said; however, Typhoon Lagoon, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf are slated to close Wednesday and Thursday.

For more information about the closures, visit WFTV.com.

Hurricane season: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale; how does it work; is there a Category 6?

Hurricane continues to move over western Cuba

Update 5 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Hurricane Ian is moving over western Cuba, bringing significant wind and storm surge impacts to the area, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday morning.

In its 5 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, was about 5 miles south of the city of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba, and 175 miles south-southwest of the Dry Tortugas. It was moving north at 12 mph.

Officials have extended a hurricane warning southward along Florida’s west coast to Bonita Beach, the agency said. Tropical storm warnings also have been issued for the Middle Florida Keys from the Channel 5 Bridge westward to the Seven Mile Bridge; Florida’s west coast from the Anclote River northward to the Suwannee River; and Florida’s east coast from Jupiter Inlet to the Volusia-Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Florida’s southeast coast from Deerfield Beach northward to Jupiter Inlet, according to the advisory.

Maximum sustained winds of 125 mph reported during Cuba landfall

Update 4:33 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: The center of Hurricane Ian has made landfall over western Cuba, the National Hurricane Center confirmed early Tuesday.

In a 4:30 a.m. EDT update, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, made landfall just southwest of La Coloma in Cuba’s Pinar Del Rio province.

The storm is about 15 miles south of the city of Pinar Del Rio and 80 miles east-northeast of Cuba’s western tip. It is moving north at 12 mph, the agency said.

What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?

Hurricane makes landfall near La Coloma, Cuba

Update 4:15 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Hurricane Ian has made landfall as a Category 3 storm near La Coloma, Cuba, according to The New York Times and the AFP news agency.

Storm becomes major hurricane

Update 2:40 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: Ian has strengthened into a major hurricane and is expected to make landfall over western Cuba soon, the National Hurricane Center said early Tuesday.

In a 2:30 a.m. EDT update, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, was about 35 miles south of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba, and 85 miles east of Cuba’s western tip. It was moving north-northwest at 13 mph.

Eyewall nears coast of western Cuba

Update 2 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: The eyewall of Hurricane Ian is nearing the coast of western Cuba and is expected to cause “significant wind and storm surge impacts” there this morning, the National Hurricane Center said early Tuesday.

In its 2 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 2 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, was about 50 miles south of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba, and 85 miles east of Cuba’s western tip. It was moving north-northwest at 13 mph.

Wind, storm surge impacts expected in western Cuba ‘very soon’

Update 1 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: A strengthening Hurricane Ian is expected to bring strong winds, flash floods and possible mudslides to parts of Cuba starting overnight through Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said late Monday.

In its 11 p.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 2 storm is “expected to become a major hurricane overnight or early Tuesday” and cause “significant wind and storm surge impacts” in western Cuba “very soon.”

As of late Monday, Ian had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and was about 105 miles east-southeast of Cuba’s western tip, the agency said. The storm was moving north-northwest at 13 mph.

The Associated Press, WFTV.com and ActionNewsJax.com contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — (AP) — When Hurricane Ian struck Florida's Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench's home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat. His parents' house was among those destroyed by the storm...
SANIBEL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
WDBO

Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down

PINE ISLAND, Fla. — (AP) — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida's devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

SpaceX repositions Starlink satellites over Florida to help provide internet following Hurricane Ian

WAUCHULA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has agreed to help get internet to areas of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. In a news conference held Saturday, DeSantis announced that Musk and SpaceX were donating 120 large satellite units with a 13-mile service radius and could support over 1,000 internet users simultaneously, according to The Tampa Bay Times.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
WDBO

Ian: Pregnant Florida woman drives through hurricane to give birth

MELBOURNE, Fla. — She is beautiful and glorious, and her mother braved difficult odds. A pregnant Florida woman braved strong winds and possible flooding to deliver her baby girl after she went into labor while Hurricane Ian moved menacingly close to her area. Hanna-Kay Williams, 22, of Melbourne, gave...
MELBOURNE, FL
WDBO

Sunny and dry as cleanup efforts continue across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see beautiful weather as cleanup efforts from Hurricane Ian continue on Saturday. We will see plenty of sunshine and no chance of rain. Look for high temperatures in the low 80s. Saturday night will be comfortable with lows in the mid-60s. Dry weather...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Warnings#Hurricanes#Hurricane Watch#Nhc
WDBO

Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A Texas oil company was granted permission to repair an underwater pipeline that ruptured off the coast of Southern California a year ago, spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude, and forced beaches and fisheries to close. The U.S. Army Corps of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

GOP attacks Georgia's Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit

ATLANTA — (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia governor's race to Republican Brian Kemp four years ago, she didn’t go quietly. She ended her campaign with a nonconcession that acknowledged she wouldn't be governor, while spotlighting her claims that Kemp had used his post as secretary of state to improperly purge likely Democratic voters. Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, a group focused on fair elections, which within weeks filed a wide-ranging federal lawsuit alleging "gross mismanagement" of Georgia's elections.
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

SEATTLE — (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn't yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
SEATTLE, WA
WDBO

‘This baby is mine today’: Florida woman accused of kidnapping child from hotel

MARATHON, Fla. — An employee at a hotel in the Florida Keys was arrested after investigators said she kidnapped a child. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Marathon at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday because a woman said her child had been kidnapped. When deputies arrived, a hotel employee told them that Zita Gasperik, who also works at the hotel, had taken her 16-month-old child without her permission.
MARATHON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Disney
WDBO

Need FEMA assistance? Here’s what to expect when you apply

Need FEMA assistance? Here’s what to expect when you apply. Residents in 13 Florida counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian may be eligible for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA assistance can be used to help cover basic home repairs, temporary housing costs, or other needs...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Connecticut firefighter helps rescue moose stuck in fence

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. — A Connecticut firefighter freed a moose trapped in a fence late Friday night, conservation authorities said. Tyler O’Neil, a lieutenant with the Riverton Volunteer Fire Company, said he was called to the Saville Dam in Barkhamsted just after 11 p.m. EDT, where he found the animal in distress, WVIT-TV reported.
BARKHAMSTED, CT
WDBO

Illinois' governor race echoes U.S. abortion, crime debates

CHICAGO — (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned that his Republican opponent is a far-right politician who would take the state backward while state Sen. Darren Bailey asked voters to consider whether the Democratic incumbent's first term has improved their lives as the two candidates met for an online forum Friday.
ILLINOIS STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
88K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy