Business

blockworks.co

Liberty City Ventures Leads $40M Series A for MPCH Labs

The latest raise comes before MPCH launches its first product, Fraction, based on multiparty computation technology. Technology venture studio MPCH Labs developing multiparty computation (MPC) technology has closed a $40 million Series A led by Liberty City Ventures. Other investors who participated in the round include QCP Capital, Mantis VC,...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto Lead $20M Fundraise for Executable NFT Wallet

Solana-based developer Coral has raised $20 million in a strategic funding round co-led by the venture capital arm of FTX and Jump Crypto. The capital will go toward building out the first flagship product, Backpack, a wallet for executable non-fungible tokens (xNFT). NFTs are typically digital assets such as an...
MARKETS
u.today

Ethereum Is on Its Way to $1,520 as Markets Feel Short-Term Relief: Crypto Market Review, September 27

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptoglobe.com

How to Transfer Crypto from Crypto.com to Coinbase

Moving cryptocurrency between different currency exchanges can sometimes be a bit tricky. This article will detail exactly what crypto and crypto exchanges are. It will then provide a how-to for moving crypto between two of the most popular exchanges, Crypto.com and Coinbase. Frequently asked questions will then be addressed. Quick...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Gate.io Labs Invests in Magic Square, World’s First Crypto App Store

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 26th September, 2022, Chainwire — Magic Square announced today that Gate.io Labs has made a strategic investment in the...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Has Become One of the Most Popular Meme Coins? Will It Surpass Cardano and ApeCoin Tokens in a Few Months?

Cryptocurrency investors know that it is risky to invest all funds in a single asset. If the market crashes and that token’s value goes down, losses can be enormous. Seasoned investors continuously hunt for new crypto assets with huge potential. They hunt for the next potential Bitcoin, Ethereum, and meme coins with practical utility. The Big Eyes Coin has been featured in many cryptocurrency news and blogs. It may soon surpass Cardano (ADA) and ApeCoin (APE) to compete with top-ranked cryptocurrencies.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Web3 Game Platform AQUA Launches NFT Marketplace

Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
VIDEO GAMES
blockworks.co

Gemini To Expand Institutional Reach via Partnership With Betterment

Crypto exchange and custody firm to serve as the digital investment adviser’s custodian for new portfolio offering. Top robo-advisers are deepening their still-nascent cryptocurrency dealings. The latest indicator: digital assets exchange and custodian Gemini has struck a deal with quantitative financial adviser Betterment in an effort to capture a...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Gemini partners Betterment to offer curated crypto portfolios

Gemini partnership with Betterment will allow the company to provide crypto custody services to the digital investment advisor. Betterment has over 730,000 customers across its business who could gain exposure to the crypto asset class. Institutional interest in crypto remains despite crypto winter. Gemini, one of the leading crypto exchange...
MARKETS
techaiapp.com

Christie’s Adopts Blockchain, Launches NFT Auction Platform Built on Ethereum

Christie’s, the 256-year-old British auction house, has launched an online auction platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The platform will allow all NFT auctions to be conducted on the Ethereum network end-to-end. The platform is being called ‘Christie’s 3.0′. NFT minting firm Manifold.xyz, crypto research firm Chainalysis along with metaverse firm Statial came together to create Christie’s 3.0. Christie’s has been dabbling in the NFT sector for a while now and has conducted a bunch of NFT auctions in the recent past.
TECHNOLOGY
ihodl.com

Pantera Capital Plans to Raise $1.2B for New Blockchain Fund

Pantera Capital is seeking to raise $1.25 billion for its second blockchain-focused fund, Bloomberg reports, citing the hedge fund's head Dan Morehead. Although the pool of potential investors is unclear, Pantera Capital plans to close the fund by May 2023. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests...
MARKETS

