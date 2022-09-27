Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
NEWSBTC
With Decentralization Becoming A Major Condition In Crypto, Where Do Today's Exchanges Stand?
In the world of cryptocurrencies, it seems that centralized exchanges are a dime a dozen. Many of these initiatives seem to follow a cookie-cutter approach which has resulted in a sea of ‘different’ exchanges that suffer from the same hurdles in UI, UX, customer service, and onboarding. However,...
blockworks.co
Liberty City Ventures Leads $40M Series A for MPCH Labs
The latest raise comes before MPCH launches its first product, Fraction, based on multiparty computation technology. Technology venture studio MPCH Labs developing multiparty computation (MPC) technology has closed a $40 million Series A led by Liberty City Ventures. Other investors who participated in the round include QCP Capital, Mantis VC,...
CoinDesk
FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto Lead $20M Fundraise for Executable NFT Wallet
Solana-based developer Coral has raised $20 million in a strategic funding round co-led by the venture capital arm of FTX and Jump Crypto. The capital will go toward building out the first flagship product, Backpack, a wallet for executable non-fungible tokens (xNFT). NFTs are typically digital assets such as an...
CNBC
Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp shares are now around $16 after hitting $97 earlier this year
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell this week as the company missed a key deadline to hold on to about $1 billion in financing. DWAC, which is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has been set to be the vessel to take Trump Media and Technology Group public.
u.today
Ethereum Is on Its Way to $1,520 as Markets Feel Short-Term Relief: Crypto Market Review, September 27
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com
How to Transfer Crypto from Crypto.com to Coinbase
Moving cryptocurrency between different currency exchanges can sometimes be a bit tricky. This article will detail exactly what crypto and crypto exchanges are. It will then provide a how-to for moving crypto between two of the most popular exchanges, Crypto.com and Coinbase. Frequently asked questions will then be addressed. Quick...
cryptoslate.com
Gate.io Labs Invests in Magic Square, World’s First Crypto App Store
bitcoinist.com
Today in Crypto: Web3 Game Platform AQUA Launches NFT Marketplace
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
blockworks.co
Gemini To Expand Institutional Reach via Partnership With Betterment
Crypto exchange and custody firm to serve as the digital investment adviser’s custodian for new portfolio offering. Top robo-advisers are deepening their still-nascent cryptocurrency dealings. The latest indicator: digital assets exchange and custodian Gemini has struck a deal with quantitative financial adviser Betterment in an effort to capture a...
Invest in homes in Argentina, England, and more for as little as $100 via these fractional-ownership startups
US home prices are still hovering near record highs, making real-estate investing a costly venture. Fractional-ownership firms help people invest in real estate even if they are short on cash. Two startups that allow Americans to buy shares of overseas properties break down the process. Owning one home in the...
coinjournal.net
Gemini partners Betterment to offer curated crypto portfolios
Gemini partnership with Betterment will allow the company to provide crypto custody services to the digital investment advisor. Betterment has over 730,000 customers across its business who could gain exposure to the crypto asset class. Institutional interest in crypto remains despite crypto winter. Gemini, one of the leading crypto exchange...
dailycoin.com
Cryptex Finance to launch NFT Index Token, Powered by Chainlink Labs and Coinbase Cloud
Cryptex Finance, the DAO specializing in providing DeFi users exposure to the crypto market, announced today its new token JPEGz powered by Chainlink Labs and CoinBase Cloud, during a keynote at Smartcon 2022 in New York City. JPEGz will be an index token to give users exposure to the NFT market.
Ethereum Merge Upgrade: How Deflation Nature Became the Cornerstone of Cryptocurrency's Future?
The platform that hosts the majority of the world's DeFi, NFT, and GameFi protocols has completed the historical upgrade that promises scaling and massive environmental benefits as Ethereum marches towards becoming a more significant part of modern life. Ethereum Merge Upgrade: What Was Changed?. Ethereum had its long-awaited software upgrade...
cryptoslate.com
techaiapp.com
Christie’s Adopts Blockchain, Launches NFT Auction Platform Built on Ethereum
Christie’s, the 256-year-old British auction house, has launched an online auction platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The platform will allow all NFT auctions to be conducted on the Ethereum network end-to-end. The platform is being called ‘Christie’s 3.0′. NFT minting firm Manifold.xyz, crypto research firm Chainalysis along with metaverse firm Statial came together to create Christie’s 3.0. Christie’s has been dabbling in the NFT sector for a while now and has conducted a bunch of NFT auctions in the recent past.
ihodl.com
Pantera Capital Plans to Raise $1.2B for New Blockchain Fund
Pantera Capital is seeking to raise $1.25 billion for its second blockchain-focused fund, Bloomberg reports, citing the hedge fund's head Dan Morehead. Although the pool of potential investors is unclear, Pantera Capital plans to close the fund by May 2023. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests...
Blockchain-Based Smart Contracts Can Cut Escrow Costs, Prevent Mortgage Fraud
When talking about crypto’s use in real estate, most people think about buying and selling property with bitcoins or tokenizing and fractionalizing property titles via digital assets or NFTs. But there’s another big part of the business where it fits a need: Escrow accounts in the home buying process.
