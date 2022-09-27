Read full article on original website
Foster remains dedicated to, inspired by work with students
If you are a University of Nebraska–Lincoln student and in need of a good chat, Charlie Foster’s door is always open. Through a 20-year career, Foster has prided herself on being available to provide guidance, support, or just to simply listen one-on-one with students. “There’s nothing I love...
unl.edu
Nonprofit in Residence: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lincoln
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF LINCOLN. This organization exists to bring awareness to the importance of mentoring and change the lives of youths we...
unl.edu
From the Archives: Homecoming drive
The theme for the University of Nebraska’s homecoming celebration in 1942 was “Scrap Homecoming,” doubling up the purpose and supporting efforts related to World War II. Rather than building decorations, students held a scrap drive, hauling metal and rubber to their front lawns. Competitors were judged on the amount of items collected and the originality of their banner design.
unl.edu
Students take roles behind the scenes for homecoming
Homecoming is a week of tradition and festivities, and faculty, staff and students work over the course of a year making sure the festive week is as a reminder that there really is no place like Nebraska. A series of events — from cornhole tournaments and concerts to the Cornstock...
unl.edu
Grand Challenges Brainstorming Ideas Workshop
This workshop will help scholars connect and brainstorm ideas as the university community prepares for the second cycle of the Grand Challenges Catalyst Competition. ORED has partnered with Knowinnovation to create a highly engaging, interactive event that will provide opportunities for networking and ideation around Nebraska’s seven Grand Challenge themes. This virtual event will provide the groundwork for additional online workshops later in the fall semester.
unl.edu
Nonprofit in Residence: Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT MATT TALBOT KITCHEN AND OUTREACH. A dedicated and united front of staff and volunteers who help the homeless find possibilities when things seem impossible.
unl.edu
Lincoln Garden Walk
Directions: Tickets are $5/car for NSA members; $10/car for non-members. More information and registration at the website. Come enjoy a beautiful fall evening among the plants, flowers, birds and bees! The gardens featured on the tour are all part of Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Bloom Box and My Garden Affiliate programs.
unl.edu
Nonprofit in Residence: Nebraska AIDS Project
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT THE NEBRASKA AIDS PROJECT. Nebraska AIDS Project leads the community in the fight to overcome HIV/AIDS and its stigma through education, supportive services and...
unl.edu
Women’s Weight Training
U.S. National Women’s Health and Fitness Day is celebrated every year on the last Wednesday of September, falling on September 28 this year. It’s a special day to promote the importance of health awareness and fitness for all women. Help us pack the weight room at City Campus...
unl.edu
A ‘hidden gem’ in the dining center
For more than 35 years, Lory Erving has greeted students, served meals and helped make students feel at home. A native of Hazel, South Dakota, who moved to Lincoln in 1985 after graduating with her bachelor’s degree in music education from South Dakota State University, Erving says that students always bring light to her life.
unl.edu
Chancellor heralds affordability, progress, return of historic columns
Building upon a celebration of employees and their role in powering the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s successes, Chancellor Ronnie Green set an enrollment goal and announced the future home of a set of historic columns during his Sept. 28 State of Our University Address. Held at the Lied Center...
unl.edu
Cornhole Tournament
Pairs of individuals or teams of two representing a single organization can sign up to compete against other pairs of two in the classic lawn game of cornhole (a.k.a. bags). Games will take place in the Memorial Stadium and the top three placing teams will receive Homecoming Competition points. All...
unl.edu
Chair Massages
U.S. National Women’s Health and Fitness Day is celebrated every year on the last Wednesday of September, falling on September 28 this year. It’s a special day to promote the importance of health awareness and fitness for all women. Show your body some love with a 5-minute chair...
unl.edu
Faculty invited to Oct. 3 networking event
University of Nebraska–Lincoln faculty are invited to a Networking and Information Fair, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Wick Alumni Center. This event is a chance for colleagues to connect with one another and provide an opportunity to:. ask questions about fall NUFlex benefits enrollment. talk...
unl.edu
Faculty, staff and graduate students sought to serve on investigations team
To best serve students in a timely manner, Student Conduct and Community Standards at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln is expanding its investigation team. Current faculty, staff and graduate students are encouraged to apply to be part of the investigation process. The team will assist the university by investigating alleged...
unl.edu
Peace Corps: Connect with Recruiter
Jessica Vandivort de Montiel, Senior Recruiter for the Peace Corps for Western Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska, will visit campus Sept. 26-29. She will be available to interested students and community members at several events throughout the week. Since 1961, the Peace Corps has sent American volunteers to communities abroad, to...
unl.edu
unl.edu
Nebraska Forum on Digital Humanities returns Oct. 6-7
The Center for Digital Research in the Humanities will host the Nebraska Forum on Digital Humanities Oct. 6 and 7 at the Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and the College of Law. The series are filled with rich discussions about legal history and digital scholarship featuring scholars from the University of...
unl.edu
Vine Street stretch to close for sewer, stormwater project
A stormwater and sewer construction project will restrict traffic along Vine Street through City Campus Oct. 3-24. The work — which is related to Nebraska Engineering’s $115 million Kiewit Hall project — will be focused between N. Antelope Valley Parkway and 16th Street. Pedestrian traffic will not be affected.
unl.edu
School of Natural Resources Seminar Series
Presented by Dana Fritz, Hixson-Lied Professor of Art, School of Art, Art History & Design | University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dana Fritz will share photographs from her new book and exhibition, Field Guide to a Hybrid Landscape. Over five years she visited, photographed, and researched the forest and tree nursery as well as the history and ideas that drove what was once the world’s largest hand-planted forest. This fascinating and little-known story is especially relevant to our current challenges with climate chaos and biodiversity collapse.
