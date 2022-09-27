ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles III Planning to Remove Prince Harry From Another Official Duty Amid Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

King Charles III is reportedly hoping to get a law changed so that his official stand-ins are required to be working members of the royal family. The current law on the books allows the first four adults in the line of succession to serve as Counsellors of State when the monarch is unable to fulfill their duties as head of state. This means Prince Harry and Prince Andrew could serve as Charles' stand-ins, but he is looking to change that, reports The Sunday Telegraph.
The List

Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral

Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
Reader's Digest

So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace

If there’s one thing the royal family loves, it’s dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth’s famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III’s dogs are more of a mystery. The queen’s beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
Popculture

Prince William Inherits $1 Billion Asset

In the wake of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William is set to inherit a Royal asset worth $1 billion. According to ET, William will inherit the private Duchy of Cornwall estate from the newly christened King Charles III, his father. The property was built in 1337 by King Edward III, and — per financial accounts from the past year — has an estimated value of roughly £1 billion ($1.2 billion). ET also noted that The Duchy of Cornwall encircles a vast property that includes roughly 140,000 acres in southwest England.
People

Princess Beatrice Attends Queen Elizabeth's Funeral 1 Day After Daughter Sienna's First Birthday

Princess Beatrice attended the state funeral of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, the day after her daughter reached a major milestone. On Monday, Beatrice, 34, attended the procession held at London's Westminster Abbey alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, sister Princess Eugenie, father Prince Andrew and mother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. She wore an all-black ensemble, paired with a black coat and matching pill box hat with a bow.
Us Weekly

Princess Charlotte Bursts Into Tears After Saying Final Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at Funeral in Westminster Abbey

Saying her last goodbye. After attending Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral, Princess Charlotte, 7, started to cry outside of Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Following the memorial service, the late monarch’s coffin was marched to Wellington Arch by members of the royal family including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne. As Elizabeth was moved from the gun carriage to a hearse vehicle, Charlotte burst into tears alongside her mother, Princess Kate.
Daily Mail

Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects

Prince William and Prince Harry will set aside their feud and support their father King Charles III by marching with him behind the Queen's coffin as it leaves Buckingham Palace for the final time today. Her Majesty has spent her final night in the Bow Room of her London home...
tatler.com

King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
Daily Mail

Princes Andrew, Harry and Princess Beatrice could lose 'stand-in status' if King Charles gets way to make counsellors only working members of the Royal family

Princes Andrew, Harry and Princess Beatrice could lose their 'stand-in status' if King Charles makes counsellors working members of the Royal family. The Duke of York, Duke of Sussex and Princess Beatrice may not be able to stand in for the King if he proceeds with plans to amend the law so that counsellors of state are all working royals.
