Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Popculture
King Charles III Planning to Remove Prince Harry From Another Official Duty Amid Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
King Charles III is reportedly hoping to get a law changed so that his official stand-ins are required to be working members of the royal family. The current law on the books allows the first four adults in the line of succession to serve as Counsellors of State when the monarch is unable to fulfill their duties as head of state. This means Prince Harry and Prince Andrew could serve as Charles' stand-ins, but he is looking to change that, reports The Sunday Telegraph.
AOL Corp
King Charles Plans to Cut Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and Princess Beatrice as Official Stand-Ins
Looks like King Charles is about to make some serious changes when it comes to the royal family. The Telegraph reports that Charles wants to change a law regarding who can serve as an official stand-in should he be “indisposed.”. Quick background before we get into it: Under the...
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral
Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
A High Honor Or A Subtle Snub? Queen Elizabeth II Leaves Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Her Beloved Corgis — But No New Titles
Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 8. Following her death, her eldest son was named King Charles III, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, was given the title of Queen Consort, and Prince William and Kate Middleton became the Prince and Princess of Wales. However, Prince Andrew, who...
So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace
If there’s one thing the royal family loves, it’s dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth’s famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III’s dogs are more of a mystery. The queen’s beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
Popculture
Prince William Inherits $1 Billion Asset
In the wake of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William is set to inherit a Royal asset worth $1 billion. According to ET, William will inherit the private Duchy of Cornwall estate from the newly christened King Charles III, his father. The property was built in 1337 by King Edward III, and — per financial accounts from the past year — has an estimated value of roughly £1 billion ($1.2 billion). ET also noted that The Duchy of Cornwall encircles a vast property that includes roughly 140,000 acres in southwest England.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen Elizabeth Predicted ‘She Wouldn’t Be Long’ Joining Prince Philip in Death, Says Royal Correspondent
Queen Elizabeth predicted that it would not be long before she joined her husband, Prince Philip, in death says a royal correspondent.
Princess Beatrice Attends Queen Elizabeth's Funeral 1 Day After Daughter Sienna's First Birthday
Princess Beatrice attended the state funeral of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, the day after her daughter reached a major milestone. On Monday, Beatrice, 34, attended the procession held at London's Westminster Abbey alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, sister Princess Eugenie, father Prince Andrew and mother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. She wore an all-black ensemble, paired with a black coat and matching pill box hat with a bow.
TMZ.com
Queen Elizabeth II's Will Determines Who Gets Her Beloved Horses, Dogs
Queen Elizabeth II is leaving behind a trove of precious possessions, but probably none more important to her than her beloved horses and dogs. As for who gets them ... it may take nearly a century to find out. The Queen adored her horses ... she had more than 100...
Princess Charlotte Bursts Into Tears After Saying Final Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at Funeral in Westminster Abbey
Saying her last goodbye. After attending Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral, Princess Charlotte, 7, started to cry outside of Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Following the memorial service, the late monarch’s coffin was marched to Wellington Arch by members of the royal family including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne. As Elizabeth was moved from the gun carriage to a hearse vehicle, Charlotte burst into tears alongside her mother, Princess Kate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prince Andrew and Fergie, Duchess of York Will Inherit the Queen's Corgis, PEOPLE Confirms
Queen Elizabeth's much-loved corgis have a new home. The late monarch's two dogs are now with the Duke and Duchess of York — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (a.k.a. Fergie) — a source close to the Duke confirms to PEOPLE. "The corgis will return to live at Royal...
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
Prince William Mourns ‘Grannie’ Queen Elizabeth In Emotional Statement: ‘I Will Grieve Her Loss’
For the world, it’s the end of an era; for Prince William, it’s the heartbreaking moment he must say goodbye to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Shortly after her passing, Prince William shared his grief with the world in a heartbreaking tribute, following her death on Thursday, September 8.
Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects
Prince William and Prince Harry will set aside their feud and support their father King Charles III by marching with him behind the Queen's coffin as it leaves Buckingham Palace for the final time today. Her Majesty has spent her final night in the Bow Room of her London home...
tatler.com
King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’
King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
Commentator Says Kate Middleton Isn’t Going to Give Meghan Markle ‘Time of Day’
'Meghan showed Catherine exactly who she is during that Oprah interview,' a commentator said of Meghan Markle's 2021 sit-down with Oprah referring to her comments about Kate Middleton making her cry.
Princes Andrew, Harry and Princess Beatrice could lose 'stand-in status' if King Charles gets way to make counsellors only working members of the Royal family
Princes Andrew, Harry and Princess Beatrice could lose their 'stand-in status' if King Charles makes counsellors working members of the Royal family. The Duke of York, Duke of Sussex and Princess Beatrice may not be able to stand in for the King if he proceeds with plans to amend the law so that counsellors of state are all working royals.
Popculture
Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis Are Reportedly Aware She's Dead According to Trainer
Queen Elizabeth II left behind four dogs at the time of her death. How have the late monarch's pets been handling her passing? According to the dogs' former trainer, Dr. Roger Mugford, they are likely aware of her death and are missing her, per Entertainment Tonight. Mugford reportedly worked with...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0