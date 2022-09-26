ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Stacy Ann

Opinion: There Are Often Early Warning Signs A Manipulator Is Trying Their Victims

When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.
POPSUGAR

Kelly Ripa Details Experience With Anxiety and Depression: "I. Was. Miserable."

Kelly Ripa has often put on a happy face as one of the nation's most recognizable morning-talk-show hosts for years, cohosting "Live With Regis and Kelly" with the late Regis Philbin for a decade. But as she revealed to Entertainment Tonight in a preview of her new book, "Live Wire," having to face the cameras every morning isn't always easy. "I have a severe case of social anxiety disorder, and I tend to say awkward or inappropriate things when under duress," Ripa writes. "People think that because I'm an extrovert on television I am one in real life. Surprise. That's why they call it acting."
CELEBRITIES
Stacy Ann

Opinion: The Steps Towards Recognizing PTSD After Narcissistic Abuse

By all accounts, I should have been having a great time. The engagement party for my boyfriend’s brother was going full swing, everyone had a drink in hand, and there were even dances breaking out in some parts of the huge house we had rented. A year prior, I would have been the life of the party and tried to mingle with everyone without needing anyone to check on me or ensure that I was okay.
calmsage.com

What You Should Never Tell Your Therapist?

“What should you never tell a therapist?” A common query among people who have been advised to take therapy so that their mental health can be improved. When you go to a therapist, you’re expected to be an open book but the question here is how open a book you have to be.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Hill

WHO releases new guidelines for mental health in the workplace

According to the WHO, 15 percent of working age adults have a mental disorder at any given time. The agency has released new guidelines for mental health at work, with evidence-based recommendations for organizations and individuals. The report also included recommendations for returning to work after a mental health related...
MENTAL HEALTH
aarp.org

Early Signs of Ovarian Cancer

The symptoms of ovarian cancer can often be mistaken for other conditions. Here are five signs of ovarian cancer to keep an eye out for.
CANCER
verywellfamily.com

The Best Toys for Autistic Kids of All Ages

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Play is an essential component in developing a child’s social, emotional, cognitive, and physical well-being. It helps children learn about the world around them, cultivate relationships, and foster their creativity. Through play, children learn valuable life skills such as taking turns, compromising and cooperating, and looking at situations from another’s perspective.
KIDS
themomkind.com

What Is Milk Allergy And How Does Holle Goat Formula Help?

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Milk allergy is an immune system response that can occur after drinking milk or eating milk foods. Milk allergy is the most common food allergy in children. Symptoms of a milk allergy include hives, rash, itching, lips,...
HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression

A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
MENTAL HEALTH

