ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Federal authorities seeing uptick in ghost gun seizures in Hawaii

By Kristy Tamashiro
KHON2
KHON2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z46v7_0iBccg9m00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For Homeland Security Investigations, it’s not a matter of if, but when it’ll confiscate the next ghost gun. HSI saidthe seizures of these unserialized and untraceable weapons are getting larger.

“Now we’re coming across 20 to 30 guns at a time,” said HSI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge John Tobon .

In a report to the Honolulu Police Commission, Police Chief Joe Logan, said ghost guns are a significant concern and detailed a recent raid.

“They caught a 22 auto large suppressor, a 9mm and methamphetamine and that was just in his backpack,” said Logan. “When they went to his house, they found 23 additional firearms, handguns and other types of weapons or parts with suppressors.”

Over on the Valley Isle, Maui police have recovered 12 ghost guns as of Sept. 13. HSI is seeing ghost guns often accompanied by narcotics and in an alarming trend, popularity is growing among the youth.

“Young people try to put this together just as a challenge, not necessarily to go out and commit crimes, but this is one of the ways that parents need to be aware of what their children are doing and the consequences,” Tobon said.

With eyes online and on the ground, the Border Enforcement Security Task Force, made up of federal, state and county agencies, is helping to crack down on the issue.

“It’s focused on border security threats and primarily drug trafficking that are coming into the state of Hawaii, that obviously, with those types of investigations, all types of illicit contraband are encountered.”

Meanwhile, additional legislation on ghost guns gives federal agencies more authority on the issue.

“The department of alcohol, tobacco and firearms has now made ghost guns illegal to manufacture and possess without a background check,” said Chris Marvin of Everytown for Gun Safety.

HSI will continue to work with federal partners and county police departments on getting weapons off the streets.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigislandvideonews.com

$2.7 Million In Fireworks Intercepted At Honolulu Port

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The shipment of 13,449 pounds of unpermitted fireworks was sent back to the mainland and then destroyed, the Coast Guard says. UPDATE – (12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28) A shipment of 13,449 pounds of unpermitted fireworks with an estimated street value of $2.7 million...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

The Body Show: Prospective Changes to DUI laws

Should the legal limit for blood alcohol concentration when driving be lowered? How might that keep our roadways safe and reduce the numbers of DUI’s causing accidents in the islands? Rick Collins, project director for the Hawai‘i Alcohol Policy Alliance and Thomas Billins, Acting Lieutenant for the Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division are on the show to explain why this is being considered, and the common signs that someone might not be driving well on the road.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii man arrested after bomb threat to elementary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department said an arrest has been made after they received reports of a bomb threat sent to the Koloa Elementary School administration. According to KPD, a 20-year-old male suspect allegedly called the elementary’s administration and threatened that a bomb would go off at the end of the school day. […]
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Logan
hawaiinewsnow.com

Morning Beat: Surging cost of living on Oahu

Star Wars fans unite in Wisconsin to compete with their "light sabers". Also, these professionals don't need gravity to play soccer and they demonstrate. Business News: Really, really, ridiculously rich people. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Howard looks at the richest people in the world. He includes the richest people...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Hawaii woman missing in Arkansas, man arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii woman is missing in Arkansas and police said she was possibly killed. Fayetteville police posted on their FB page Tuesday, that a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and abuse of a corpse in connection to the disappearance of Allison Marie Castro, 28. According to police, Castro’s family […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Ghost Gun#Seizure#Firearms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: Tips on how to treat shoulder problems

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many people in Hawaii deal with shoulder problems on a pretty daily basis. Dr. Ed Weldon is a shoulder and elbow surgeon with Straub Medical Center. He provides some simple stretches you can do at home to ease shoulder pain. For more health and wellness tips and...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy