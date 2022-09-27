Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo firefighters battle structure fire near I-40 & S. Nelson Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters battled a structure fire Monday morning near I-40 & S. Nelson Street. The fire at 1720 S. Nelson was reported around 6:45 a.m. It was located in the back side of a metal shop next door to Arenas Transmission. Firefighters cut through a...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Man Indicted for Manslaughter
An Amarillo man was indicted in a street racing crash that killed his wife and son. Paul Anthony Montano was indicted on one count of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury or death and two counts of manslaughter on Wednesday. Paul was racing a Ford Mustang on May 6...
Texas deputies involved in local fair shooting ‘no-billed’ by grand jury
Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety told MyHighPlains.com Wednesday that all three deputies involved in the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair were no-billed by a Potter County Grand Jury.
abc7amarillo.com
Bomb threat at Owens Corning plant, Randall County Sheriff’s Office looking for tips
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for tips about a bomb threat at the Owens Corning plant. According to the sheriff's office, someone found a note stating that there was a bomb placed somewhere in the building. The Amarillo Police Department's bomb squad...
KTRE
Amarillo police: 1 woman dead, 1 injured in robbery resulting to 2 men arrested
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two men were arrested on murder charges stemming from a robbery, where police said they shot and killed one woman and seriously injured another. Amarillo Police Department said 20-year-old Matthew Aidan Brewer and 21-year-old Adrian Sebastian Ulloa were arrested on murder warrants over the weekend. On...
KFDA
Amarillo police: Man arrested for shooting and aggravated assault near 10th Avenue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man after shooting towards a woman and striking her with a gun near 10th Avenue. According to officials, on September 12, Amarillo police were called near southeast 10th Avenue on a robbery. The suspect entered the location and pointed a gun...
abc7amarillo.com
Police looking for stolen Nissan Altima, Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers reward
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a stolen Nissan Altima and Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward. The 2011 blue Nissan Altima was reported stolen Sept. 17 from the 1000 block of S. Williams Street. The vehicle should display Texas license plate RTJ-1372. The last...
kgncnewsnow.com
1 arrested in connection with aggravated robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was arrested in connection with an aggravated robbery earlier this month in the 1300 block of southeast 10th. According to APD, Christopher Ty Garcia, 27, was identified as the suspect in an aggravated robbery in the 1300 block of southeast 10th Ave on […]
KFDA
Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department said yesterday, its Narcotics Unit and the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation leading to the seizure. The pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, which are oxycodone hydrochloride, and weighed 24.4 pounds. The...
abc7amarillo.com
Police: Man arrested after shooting at, pistol-whipping woman during robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police arrested a man who allegedly shot at and pistol-whipped a woman before robbing her earlier this month. According to the Amarillo Police Department, on Sept. 12, officers were called to the 1300 block of SE 10th Avenue for a robbery. The suspect was...
abc7amarillo.com
Potter County deputy, firefighter shot at Tri-State Fair honored for heroism
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The two first responders who were shot last week when a gunman opened fire at the Tri-State Fair were honored Monday by the Potter County Commission. Commissioners gave Potter County Deputy Jake Snyder and Potter County Firefighter Brady Carroll a certificate of appreciation for going...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police seize more than $1.5 million worth of fentanyl pills
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — About 100,000 fentanyl ills were seized as a result of an investigation by the Amarillo Police Department and DEA Amarillo office on Monday. According to a news release, APD's Narcotics Unit, along with the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation that led to the seizure of about 100,000 fentanyl pills.
abc7amarillo.com
Bed bugs force Amazon to close Amarillo fulfillment center
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Bed bugs forced Amazon to close its fulfillment center in Amarillo. The company said it will pay employees while the facility is closed. “We’ve temporarily closed our site in Amarillo, TX after identifying the presence of bed bugs in the building," said Sam Stephenson, an Amazon spokesperson. "All employees are being paid while the site is closed and customer orders are being handled by other sites in the area.”
abc7amarillo.com
'Tail of two kitties': Bobcat twins introduced at Amarillo Zoo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pair of new bobcat twins were introduced Wednesday at the Amarillo Zoo. Hampton and Huckleberry arrived at the zoo about two months ago. The one-year-old cubs came from a rehab center in Weatherford. "Each has their own unique personality and they are well acclimated...
kgncnewsnow.com
Two arrested after Friday evening homicide
On Friday, September 23, 2022, at 7:10 PM, APD officers were sent to the area of northwest 3rd and Independence Street on a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two female victims with life threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for their injuries. Karlee Messer, 29-year-old...
abc7amarillo.com
Warm weather to finish September
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - September 2022 has been very warm for the High Plains region. Aside from just a few days of below normal temperatures, the rest of the month has been well above normal. Amarillo has reach 90+ degrees for a high temperature 15 times this month pushing it...
abc7amarillo.com
Police investigating 'suspicious death' at home near 34th and Georgia
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a "suspicious death' Friday morning, according to a department spokesperson. Patrol units and the crime scene investigations van were spotted outside a home on the 3000 block of Mockingbird, just northwest of 34th and Georgia in Amarillo. ABC 7 crews spotted...
