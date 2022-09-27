ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumas, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Man Indicted for Manslaughter

An Amarillo man was indicted in a street racing crash that killed his wife and son. Paul Anthony Montano was indicted on one count of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury or death and two counts of manslaughter on Wednesday. Paul was racing a Ford Mustang on May 6...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault

Amarillo police have arrested a man after shooting towards a woman and striking her with a gun near 10th Avenue. On September 12, Amarillo police were called near southeast 10th Avenue on a robbery. The suspect entered the location and pointed a gun at the victim. He then fired the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department said yesterday, its Narcotics Unit and the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation leading to the seizure. The pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, which are oxycodone hydrochloride, and weighed 24.4 pounds. The...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Potter County deputy, firefighter shot at Tri-State Fair honored for heroism

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The two first responders who were shot last week when a gunman opened fire at the Tri-State Fair were honored Monday by the Potter County Commission. Commissioners gave Potter County Deputy Jake Snyder and Potter County Firefighter Brady Carroll a certificate of appreciation for going...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police seize more than $1.5 million worth of fentanyl pills

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — About 100,000 fentanyl ills were seized as a result of an investigation by the Amarillo Police Department and DEA Amarillo office on Monday. According to a news release, APD's Narcotics Unit, along with the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation that led to the seizure of about 100,000 fentanyl pills.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Bed bugs force Amazon to close Amarillo fulfillment center

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Bed bugs forced Amazon to close its fulfillment center in Amarillo. The company said it will pay employees while the facility is closed. “We’ve temporarily closed our site in Amarillo, TX after identifying the presence of bed bugs in the building," said Sam Stephenson, an Amazon spokesperson. "All employees are being paid while the site is closed and customer orders are being handled by other sites in the area.”
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

'Tail of two kitties': Bobcat twins introduced at Amarillo Zoo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pair of new bobcat twins were introduced Wednesday at the Amarillo Zoo. Hampton and Huckleberry arrived at the zoo about two months ago. The one-year-old cubs came from a rehab center in Weatherford. "Each has their own unique personality and they are well acclimated...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Two arrested after Friday evening homicide

On Friday, September 23, 2022, at 7:10 PM, APD officers were sent to the area of northwest 3rd and Independence Street on a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two female victims with life threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for their injuries. Karlee Messer, 29-year-old...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Warm weather to finish September

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - September 2022 has been very warm for the High Plains region. Aside from just a few days of below normal temperatures, the rest of the month has been well above normal. Amarillo has reach 90+ degrees for a high temperature 15 times this month pushing it...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Police investigating 'suspicious death' at home near 34th and Georgia

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a "suspicious death' Friday morning, according to a department spokesperson. Patrol units and the crime scene investigations van were spotted outside a home on the 3000 block of Mockingbird, just northwest of 34th and Georgia in Amarillo. ABC 7 crews spotted...
AMARILLO, TX

