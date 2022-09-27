ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Drops Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.02% to 29,287.62 while the NASDAQ fell 0.22% to 10,843.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.85% to 3,661.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.3%...
Benzinga

Dow Drops Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Over 1%

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.44% to 29,461.37 while the NASDAQ rose 0.30% to 10,900.05. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.24% to 3,684.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Surges Over 150 Points; Gold Rises 2%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 400 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.51% to 29,575.89 while the NASDAQ rose 1.52% to 10,994.11. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.56% to 3,704.06. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Reuters

The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
CNBC

Dow drops nearly 500 points to close at new low for 2022 on rising recession fears

Stocks tumbled Friday to cap a brutal week for financial markets, as surging interest rates and foreign currency turmoil heightened fears of a global recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 486.27 points, or 1.62%, to 29,590.41. The S&P 500 slid 1.72% to 3,693.23, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.8% to 10,867.93.
China
maritime-executive.com

China Delivers First VLCC Equipped with Four Rigid Sails

China Merchants took delivery today on the first second-generation eco-friendly VLCC. The supertanker is the first to be fitted with four rigid sails as well as other energy improvements. Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), the vessel which is named New Aden is also the 100 crude oil tanker...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Joe Terranova Is Buying This Stock: Wednesday's CNBC 'Fast Money' Final Trades

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Benzinga

What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.73% to $68.33 and 1.97% to $126.57, respectively, during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading higher as stocks rebound from recent weakness following last week's Fed decision to hike rates...
Los Angeles Times

Investors dump shares; Dow’s close is its lowest since 2020

Markets sold off around the world on mounting signs the global economy is weakening just as central banks raise the pressure even more with additional hikes to interest rates. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.6%, closing at its lowest level since late 2020. The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 1.7%, close to its 2022 low set in mid-June, while the Nasdaq composite slid 1.8%.
FOXBusiness

Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion

A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
tipranks.com

C3.ai, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Comcast: Analysts have a 100% Track Record on These Stocks

Here are three US-based stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate on their calls. Three analysts boast a 100% track record of generating successful calls on these three companies: Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software maker C3.ai (NYSE:AI), American discount retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), and broadcasting giant Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Exploded Higher Wednesday

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bit Digital Inc BTBT, Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, all traded higher Wednesday amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Crypto rallied amid a rebound in broader markets. Major U.S. indexes were higher Wednesday as Treasury...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

World shares sharply lower after wobbly day on Wall Street

TOKYO — (AP) — World shares tumbled Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street as markets churned over the prospect of a possible recession. U.S. futures and oil prices declined and China’s yuan weakened sharply. Trading has been volatile since the Dow Jones Industrial Average followed...
