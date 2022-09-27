Read full article on original website
The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?
Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
CNBC
Dow drops nearly 500 points to close at new low for 2022 on rising recession fears
Stocks tumbled Friday to cap a brutal week for financial markets, as surging interest rates and foreign currency turmoil heightened fears of a global recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 486.27 points, or 1.62%, to 29,590.41. The S&P 500 slid 1.72% to 3,693.23, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.8% to 10,867.93.
Dow plunges 485 points to hit new closing low for the year as interest rate and recession fears roil markets
US stocks tumbled again on Friday, with the Dow plunging more than 500 points. Markets continued to reel from the Fed's rate hike and hawkish forecasts earlier in the week. US oil prices sank below $80 a barrel as recession fears rose and the dollar hit a fresh 20-year high.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Biogen 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Biogen BIIB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.93%. Currently, Biogen has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion. Buying $100 In BIIB: If an investor had bought $100 of BIIB stock 20 years ago, it...
maritime-executive.com
China Delivers First VLCC Equipped with Four Rigid Sails
China Merchants took delivery today on the first second-generation eco-friendly VLCC. The supertanker is the first to be fitted with four rigid sails as well as other energy improvements. Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), the vessel which is named New Aden is also the 100 crude oil tanker...
Benzinga
Joe Terranova Is Buying This Stock: Wednesday's CNBC 'Fast Money' Final Trades
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.73% to $68.33 and 1.97% to $126.57, respectively, during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading higher as stocks rebound from recent weakness following last week's Fed decision to hike rates...
Investors dump shares; Dow’s close is its lowest since 2020
Markets sold off around the world on mounting signs the global economy is weakening just as central banks raise the pressure even more with additional hikes to interest rates. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.6%, closing at its lowest level since late 2020. The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 1.7%, close to its 2022 low set in mid-June, while the Nasdaq composite slid 1.8%.
Benzinga
Asian Bloodbath Continues: Alibaba, XPeng Shed 2%, Yuan Hits Weakest Levels Since 2008
Hong Kong shares opened lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng slipping 2.5%, taking cues from the S&P 500 which fell deeper into the bear territory after hitting a near two-year low. The Chinese yuan hit its lowest level since 2008 and was trading at 7.2296 against the dollar on Wednesday.
Morgan Stanley Bets On Boeing's Prospects Despite Market Pull-Back
Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine T Liwag has reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Boeing Co BA with a price target of $233. The analyst said Boeing's stock had declined about 12% over the last week compared to the S&P 500's decline of about 6.5%. Liwag views the pullback...
Alibaba Rises, Nio Muted But EV Rivals Rally: Hong Kong Stocks Buck The Trend As Asia Markets Bleed
Hong Kong shares opened in the green on Monday, defying a wider Asia trend as most markets in the region were still plagued by negative sentiment triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike and outlook. The benchmark Hang Seng was 0.27% higher in early trading, while bourses in...
Dow sinks to 2022 low as recession fears roil world markets
Stocks fell sharply worldwide Friday on worries an already slowing global economy could fall into recession as central banks raise the pressure with additional interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%, closing at its lowest level since late 2020. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, close to its...
FOXBusiness
Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion
A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
tipranks.com
C3.ai, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Comcast: Analysts have a 100% Track Record on These Stocks
Here are three US-based stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate on their calls. Three analysts boast a 100% track record of generating successful calls on these three companies: Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software maker C3.ai (NYSE:AI), American discount retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), and broadcasting giant Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Exploded Higher Wednesday
Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bit Digital Inc BTBT, Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, all traded higher Wednesday amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Crypto rallied amid a rebound in broader markets. Major U.S. indexes were higher Wednesday as Treasury...
World shares sharply lower after wobbly day on Wall Street
TOKYO — (AP) — World shares tumbled Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street as markets churned over the prospect of a possible recession. U.S. futures and oil prices declined and China’s yuan weakened sharply. Trading has been volatile since the Dow Jones Industrial Average followed...
Benzinga
