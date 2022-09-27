Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police reorganizing to stem rising gun violence after 96th homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. - The 96th slaying this year in Oakland on Tuesday is prompting police to reorganize and deploy additional officers in East Oakland and parts of West Oakland, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said. Police received calls at 10 a.m. Tuesday of shots fired in the 9600 block of Edes...
KTVU FOX 2
Justice delayed: Family of slain SF State student awaits alleged killer's trial for 9 years
SAN FRANCISCO - Jessica Labidi’s younger brother was fatally shot by a stranger as he got off a San Francisco Muni train almost 10 years ago. The seemingly random violence stunned the San Francisco State University community where 20-year-old Justin Valdez attended college. And the swift capture and charges against Nikhom Thephakaysone brought some relief to Valdez’s friendly and family.
KGO
Oakland police making changes to crack down on gun violence after 9 killed in 9 days
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Nine people were shot and killed in separate incidents over the past nine days in Oakland. The latest was Tuesday morning on the 9600 block of Edes Avenue just after 10 a.m. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong says his department is making changes. "We are going...
Unhoused SF residents sue London Breed, SFPD over 'cruel' sweeps
Seven defendants are named in the suit, which cites destruction of property, among other allegations.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Police Are Spying on Drug Dealers From Office Buildings, Apartments
San Francisco police have been given access to private offices and apartment buildings to spy on drug dealers, according to correspondence seen by The Standard from a building involved. The communications seem to offer further evidence that the city is cracking down on dealers in the wake of an unprecedented...
CBS News
Man injured in early morning shooting in San Francisco's Ingleside
SAN FRANCISCO – A 25-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Ingleside neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported at 12:18 a.m. in the 400 block of Ramsell Street and the victim was treated at a hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
San Francisco Police Can Now Have Live Access to Nearly Any Camera in the City
Law enforcement access to certain private data, like surveillance camera footage, typically requires a warrant. But increasingly, police are finding ways around that requirement. For owners of Amazon's popular Ring video doorbells, police can submit an "emergency request" to get access to a customer's stored footage without the customer's permission. Now, in San Francisco, police can get live access to private security cameras, even if no crime has been committed.
postnewsgroup.com
Former San Quentin Prison Guard Pleads Guilty in Cellphone Smuggling Operation
A former San Quentin State Prison guard and two others pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to charges in a scheme to smuggle cellphones onto death row, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Former guard Keith Christopher, Isaiah Wells and Dustin Albini pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of conspiracy...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland School Shooting Leaves 6 Adults Injured, Police Searching for Suspect
Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD sergeant, who has since retired, pleads no contest to robbing San Mateo pharmacy for painkillers
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant has pleaded no contest to felony charges for robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said. Davin Cole entered the plea to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the...
KTVU FOX 2
'We've got to do something better': Frustration over Oakland school shooting
James Jackson, CEO of Alameda Health System says they've seen almost a doubling of violent crimes at their facilities recently. He says he grew up in Oakland and that something has changed. He's calling on community leaders to step up as the crisis is beyond its boiling point.
During meeting, Bay Area councilmember tearfully alleges fellow lawmaker assaulted her
The revelation came during a live-streamed council meeting.
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly violence in Oakland spikes, officials ask federal government for help
Violence in Oakland is rising, the city recorded nine homicides in the last seven day. The most recent shooting happened on Saturday. Police arrived at a shooting scene just after 7 a.m. on the 900 block of Brockhurst Street. A 36-year-old from Vallejo died from his injuries. Then later, around 6 p.m. a San Francisco man was shot and killed in Concordia Park.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Records 9 Homicides in Over a Week. Here's What Police Are Doing in Response to the Violence
At least one person died when two were shot Tuesday morning in the Brookfield Village neighborhood in East Oakland, police said. The deadly shooting marked the city's ninth homicide in just over a week. Tuesday's shooting occurred shortly after 10 a.m. in the 9600 block of Edes Avenue. Two men...
Rape suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in East Bay Nordstrom
An over 13-hour long police standoff in Pleasant Hill is winding down after a rape suspect, who barricaded himself inside a Nordstrom Rack, was arrested.
KTVU FOX 2
Man fatally stabbed in San Francisco's Hallidie Plaza
SAN FRANCISCO - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning in Halladie Plaza in San Francisco following an apparent stabbing, police said. Officers responded at 4 a.m. to the plaza in the 900 block of Market Street after someone reported a stabbing. Hallidie Plaza is at the entrance to the Powell Street BART station.
Man tries to steal car from off-duty SFPD officer: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect tried to carjack an off-duty San Francisco Police Department officer Tuesday morning, Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani announced on Twitter. As the attempted crime was happening, the officer identified himself as police and tried to detain the suspect. KRON On is streaming news live now The suspect, a 22-year-old […]
47 Alameda Co. sheriff's deputies stripped of guns, duties due to 'unsatisfactory' psych exam scores
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says these scores were due to immaturity and the deputies will undergo a new round of screening.
SFist
Manslaughter Charges Have Been Filed Against Alleged Sideshow Participant Who Caused June Death In East Oakland
A 19-year-old whose reckless driving was implicated in the death of a 28-year-old Oakland man and injuries to his family members has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter. As KTVU reports, earlier this month, 19-year-old Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for the June...
On-duty SF firefighter photographed wearing 'Let's Go Brandon' shirt, violated uniform policy
SFFD says the firefighter violated the department's uniform policy and that it immediately took action. Should political statements like this be allowed in the workplace?
