KTVU FOX 2

Justice delayed: Family of slain SF State student awaits alleged killer's trial for 9 years

SAN FRANCISCO - Jessica Labidi’s younger brother was fatally shot by a stranger as he got off a San Francisco Muni train almost 10 years ago. The seemingly random violence stunned the San Francisco State University community where 20-year-old Justin Valdez attended college. And the swift capture and charges against Nikhom Thephakaysone brought some relief to Valdez’s friendly and family.
CBS News

Man injured in early morning shooting in San Francisco's Ingleside

SAN FRANCISCO – A 25-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Ingleside neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported at 12:18 a.m. in the 400 block of Ramsell Street and the victim was treated at a hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Reason.com

San Francisco Police Can Now Have Live Access to Nearly Any Camera in the City

Law enforcement access to certain private data, like surveillance camera footage, typically requires a warrant. But increasingly, police are finding ways around that requirement. For owners of Amazon's popular Ring video doorbells, police can submit an "emergency request" to get access to a customer's stored footage without the customer's permission. Now, in San Francisco, police can get live access to private security cameras, even if no crime has been committed.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly violence in Oakland spikes, officials ask federal government for help

Violence in Oakland is rising, the city recorded nine homicides in the last seven day. The most recent shooting happened on Saturday. Police arrived at a shooting scene just after 7 a.m. on the 900 block of Brockhurst Street. A 36-year-old from Vallejo died from his injuries. Then later, around 6 p.m. a San Francisco man was shot and killed in Concordia Park.
KTVU FOX 2

Man fatally stabbed in San Francisco's Hallidie Plaza

SAN FRANCISCO - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning in Halladie Plaza in San Francisco following an apparent stabbing, police said. Officers responded at 4 a.m. to the plaza in the 900 block of Market Street after someone reported a stabbing. Hallidie Plaza is at the entrance to the Powell Street BART station.
KRON4 News

Man tries to steal car from off-duty SFPD officer: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect tried to carjack an off-duty San Francisco Police Department officer Tuesday morning, Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani announced on Twitter. As the attempted crime was happening, the officer identified himself as police and tried to detain the suspect. KRON On is streaming news live now The suspect, a 22-year-old […]
