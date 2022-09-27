ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Mayor Darrell Steinberg responds in wake of deadly 24 hours in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg addressed the latest wave of violence in Sacramento that led to four deaths in the past 24 hours. The mayor acknowledged the tragedies that have occurred and resulted in the loss of numerous lives. He and other city officials continue to voice their assurances of safety in Sacramento’s Downtown and Midtown areas -- despite these deadly and high profile, yet seemingly isolated, incidents.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects

SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
SHASTA LAKE, CA
ABC10

2 men died in car at Woodbridge Apartments near South Natomas

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after two men died in a car at the Woodbridge Apartments in South Natomas. Police say the homicide happened at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Juan Road around 11 p.m. Monday. Police say when they arrived, they found a man dead in a car. Another man was in the car who later died.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

These are lessons learned 50 years after air disaster at Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Joe Pick, Sept. 24 is more than just another fall day. It's a day of remembrance. "It was tragic, what happened that day," Pick said while taking a break from shoveling mulch next to the Sacramento police headquarters building on Sacramento's Freeport Boulevard. "We're honoring the people that we lost that day, the survivors that made it through it, and what we've accomplished in the last 50 years."
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Another Shooting & Murder in Downtown Sacramento

Violent attacks by dangerous homeless transients are becoming the “new normal” in Sacramento. So are murders. Another downtown shooting occurred Saturday night in front of several popular restaurants and bars on the 2700 block of J Street. This shooting was the same night as Sacramento’s annual Farm to Fork event, outdoors on the downtown Capitol Mall.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

2 fights at Mira Loma High School in Sacramento lead to lockdown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two fights involving students at a Sacramento-area high school led to a temporary lockdown of campus, according to a letter sent to families. The letter by Mira Loma High School Principal Clete Purinton said both fights involved a response from law enforcement, the second one requiring a precautionary shelter-in-place until the situation de-escalated.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stockton police assembling team to review patterns related to recent homicides

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department announced Wednesday it’s assembling a team to examine patterns investigators noticed related to recent homicides. In a news release posted on Facebook, police said they noticed some of the recent homicides in the city are happening during the night or early morning hours, and that the victims were alone.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County sees 4 homicides in less than 24 hours

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating four homicides that happened in less than 24 hours. The homicides spanned from Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. "They should be concerned. Our department is doing everything it can to stop these incidents from occurring,...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Body of Washington woman found at Davis Recology Center

DAVIS, Calif. — The body of a woman from the state of Washington was found at a recycling and composting center in Davis, police said Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Davis Police Department said its officers on Monday around 7:10 a.m. found the body of a woman at the Davis Recology Center.
DAVIS, CA
