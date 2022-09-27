Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
Mayor Darrell Steinberg responds in wake of deadly 24 hours in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg addressed the latest wave of violence in Sacramento that led to four deaths in the past 24 hours. The mayor acknowledged the tragedies that have occurred and resulted in the loss of numerous lives. He and other city officials continue to voice their assurances of safety in Sacramento’s Downtown and Midtown areas -- despite these deadly and high profile, yet seemingly isolated, incidents.
Sacramento Vice Mayor calls to amend ordinance, ban homeless camps 500-feet from schools
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby is calling on Sacramento's city manager and city attorney to add schools and daycare facilities to the list of buildings that require a 500 foot buffer from homeless camps. "We need to protect our kids. We need to keep the schools...
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
CBS News
500-foot buffer area could keep homeless away from Sacramento schools
There's plan to keep homeless people away from schools in the Sacramento area. City councilwoman Angelique Ashby will make the request for a 500-foot buffer area around schools and daycares. The action comes after some incidents involving homeless people and students.
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Sacramento on Sunday. The crash happened on Interstate 80 in Davis at around 3:10 a.m involving an [..]
‘It’s the Jeep Wrangler of the sky’ | New CAL FIRE helicopters are game-changers for firefighting at night
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Until this wildfire season, all the air attacks CAL FIRE has launched with its own planes and helicopters have been limited to daylight hours only. A new fleet of Sikorsky S-70i FIREHAWK helicopters is changing that for California’s statewide firefighting department, allowing CAL FIRE to...
2 men died in car at Woodbridge Apartments near South Natomas
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after two men died in a car at the Woodbridge Apartments in South Natomas. Police say the homicide happened at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Juan Road around 11 p.m. Monday. Police say when they arrived, they found a man dead in a car. Another man was in the car who later died.
KCRA.com
These are lessons learned 50 years after air disaster at Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Joe Pick, Sept. 24 is more than just another fall day. It's a day of remembrance. "It was tragic, what happened that day," Pick said while taking a break from shoveling mulch next to the Sacramento police headquarters building on Sacramento's Freeport Boulevard. "We're honoring the people that we lost that day, the survivors that made it through it, and what we've accomplished in the last 50 years."
KCRA.com
3 dead after shootings in south Natomas, North Sacramento late Monday, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people are dead after shootings at two locations in Sacramento late Monday night, according to authorities. Both happened around 11 p.m. and police do not believe they are related. One of the shootings happened at a South Natomas apartment complex on San Juan Road. KCRA...
Midtown killing near bar leaves community baffled over ongoing gun violence in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A third deadly shooting near a downtown Sacramento area night-life venue on Sunday has community members shaking their heads and authorities calling for help from across the city in a message of self accountability. According to Sacramento police, what started as a disturbance inside Barwest Midtown...
californiaglobe.com
Another Shooting & Murder in Downtown Sacramento
Violent attacks by dangerous homeless transients are becoming the “new normal” in Sacramento. So are murders. Another downtown shooting occurred Saturday night in front of several popular restaurants and bars on the 2700 block of J Street. This shooting was the same night as Sacramento’s annual Farm to Fork event, outdoors on the downtown Capitol Mall.
KCRA.com
2 fights at Mira Loma High School in Sacramento lead to lockdown
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two fights involving students at a Sacramento-area high school led to a temporary lockdown of campus, according to a letter sent to families. The letter by Mira Loma High School Principal Clete Purinton said both fights involved a response from law enforcement, the second one requiring a precautionary shelter-in-place until the situation de-escalated.
South Sacramento families seek solutions in killings of loved ones
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two South Sacramento families are reflecting on their loved ones who senselessly lost their lives to violence. "Her name was Michelle Benavidez. She was 29, and it's just affected us," said Paula Gardner who is the Aunt of Michelle Benavidez. Gardner was joined with about a...
Stockton police assembling team to review patterns related to recent homicides
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department announced Wednesday it’s assembling a team to examine patterns investigators noticed related to recent homicides. In a news release posted on Facebook, police said they noticed some of the recent homicides in the city are happening during the night or early morning hours, and that the victims were alone.
El Dorado Hills 8-year-old becomes California's youngest skydiver
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — An eight year old from El Dorado Hills became California's youngest skydiver Saturday, when the Jackson Elementary third grader jumped from 7500 feet with his instructor over Delta, Colorado. "I was expecting it to be scarier," said Max Hook, who spoke to ABC10 alongside...
Sacramento County sees 4 homicides in less than 24 hours
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating four homicides that happened in less than 24 hours. The homicides spanned from Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. "They should be concerned. Our department is doing everything it can to stop these incidents from occurring,...
Stockton Unified hosting active shooter training led by responder from 1989 Cleveland School shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Just one month before joining the California Highway Patrol, former EMT and Stockton Police Officer Salvador Cortez found himself in the middle of tragedy responding to what would be one of the most memorable and terrifying moments of his career. What started as a normal Tuesday...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Murderer sentenced in South Lake Tahoe; Family of victim addresses killer
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Court was called into session under the honorable Suzanne Kingsbury just before 9 a.m. Sept. 27, and by 2:15 p.m. that afternoon Michael Green was sentenced to 15 years-to-life for the 1985 murder of El Dorado Hills journalist Jane Hylton. The extraordinary case detonated...
KCRA.com
Body of Washington woman found at Davis Recology Center
DAVIS, Calif. — The body of a woman from the state of Washington was found at a recycling and composting center in Davis, police said Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Davis Police Department said its officers on Monday around 7:10 a.m. found the body of a woman at the Davis Recology Center.
ABC10
