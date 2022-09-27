Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Coolest day of the week on the way before warmer air moves back in
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Fall is in full effect across the mountains today as temperatures will struggle before starting to climb again. The question now becomes where is Hurricane Ian going and how will it impact us?. Today and Tonight. While most folks will stay close to 40 or in...
wymt.com
Sunshine and fall temps stick around for now
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure remains in place here in the mountains on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon. And we’ll continue seeing gorgeous conditions through the first half of this work week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. High pressure remains in place as we run through tonight. That means skies...
wymt.com
Beautiful start to the week continues
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gorgeous sunshine has graced us as we’ve gone through this afternoon, with more beautiful weather on the way as we head through the final days of September. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. The tranquil and cool weather continues as we head into tonight...in fact, things look...
wymt.com
‘Bring it on Ian’: Eastern Kentuckians in Florida bracing for hurricane
FLORIDA (WYMT) - Hazard First Baptist Pastor Tim Reynolds is in Tampa visiting family. He arrived there last Thursday. ”Had no idea about a hurricane coming this way,” he said. [It] started it seemed like Friday or Saturday, they started reporting it was heading directly toward Tampa.”. He said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Pike County native works at TV station covering Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WYMT) - Melissa Ratliff is a Pike County native who lives in Sarasota, Florida. She works at our sister station WWSB as a digital content manager. She was sent to our sister station WCJB in Gainesville, Florida to work remotely. In Gainesville, she still focuses on getting information out to their viewers. She said this storm is something her station has been planning for.
wymt.com
‘There’s strength in numbers’: Officials share update two months after devastating floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, historic floods ravaged many communities throughout Eastern Kentucky. Now, two months later, officials are sharing updates on how folks in their communities are returning to their new normal. In the city of Hindman in Knott County, Mayor Tracy Neice says many folks...
wymt.com
Hazard water system under boil water advisory
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The entire Hazard water system is under a boil water advisory until further notice. The City of Hazard Utilities posted the advisory to Facebook at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say the advisory is due to required maintenance.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. flood victims thankful for parade of volunteers who came to help
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clean-up, repair and rebuilding continue in flood-damaged Eastern Kentucky. Two months after the devastating flood, a lot of progress has been made but there is still a lot to do. The Buckhorn community was among the hardest hit in Perry County. However, people there said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Betsy Layne’s Reese Music leads mountains in rushing
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Besty Layne running back Reese Music has struck a chord for the Bobcats rushing for nearly 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns through five games. The senior back ranks second in the state for average yards per game at nearly 190. “I think like he said...
wymt.com
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten after week six
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Six weeks of high school football are complete, with much more action still to come.
wymt.com
Gov. Beshear awards emergency road aid funding to flood ravaged Knott County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky county hit hard by flooding back in July is getting nearly $200,000 in state funding to fix ongoing drainage issues. On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the money will go to the Knott County Fiscal Court so they can complete the work. “Projects...
wymt.com
‘I’ve loved every minute of it’: Voice of WYMT inducted into KBA Kentucky Mic Hall of Fame
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Keith Casebolt started using his voice as a career from an early age, but never knew it would one day land him in the hall of fame. After finding an alternative to woodworking during his school 4-H years, Casebolt discovered public speaking and soon became an announcer during sporting events. From there, he took a job working in radio and started building his 40-year career as a marketing and broadcast go-to in Eastern Kentucky.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
KSP investigating fatal Harlan County fire
PUTNEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan is investigating an early morning house fire that killed one person in Harlan County Wednesday. Troopers, along with first responders from the Cumberland and Putney Fire Departments were called to the scene early Wednesday morning just off of KY-552 in the Putney community of Harlan County.
wymt.com
Noah Thompson set to rock in the new year in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky native and recent American Idol winner will continue his trek to concert venues across the mountains later this year. On Monday, officials with Appalachian Wireless Arena announced Lawrence County native Noah Thompson will be coming to Pikeville on Saturday, December 31st. Tickets for...
wymt.com
KY Chamber of Commerce concludes ‘Kentucky Comeback Tour’
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Substance abuse and unemployment are topics that many Eastern Kentucky communities deal with. But one organization is working to impact the state’s approach to substance abuse recovery, criminal justice reform and other issues surrounding drug abuse and employment. “This is actually one of our last...
wymt.com
KSP investigating fatal crash in Pike County
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville is investigating a crash between a school bus and a truck that killed one man on Monday. KSP received a 911 call just before 8:00 a.m. Monday around Elkhorn Creek in Elkhorn City. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old...
wymt.com
Landlords denied assistance after losing property to flood
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For Tracie Watts and her son, Bryce, the trailer they rented out was more than just an extra source of income. “It was my trailer because my dad passed away two years ago, and he left it to me,” said Tracie Watts. After Watts’...
wymt.com
Big Ideas Festival coming to Hazard, bringing music, food and conversation
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Big Ideas Festival is coming to Hazard, and promises to be a three-day experience of insightful storytelling, arts and culture and community building. The Festival starts on Thursday September 29, and runs through Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1. “We’re going to be focusing on all kinds...
wymt.com
Top 5 Plays - September 26, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books. Here are our Top 5 Plays sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services. No. 5 - East Ridge’s Dylan Burdine quarterback keeper to score. No. 4 - Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield 70+...
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Chase Moore
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chase Moore is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Chase graduated from Martin County High School with a 3.76 GPA. He was a member of the basketball team and received NCCER core electric certification and the OSHA 10 card certification at the Martin County Area Technology Center.
Comments / 0