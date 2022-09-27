PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Keith Casebolt started using his voice as a career from an early age, but never knew it would one day land him in the hall of fame. After finding an alternative to woodworking during his school 4-H years, Casebolt discovered public speaking and soon became an announcer during sporting events. From there, he took a job working in radio and started building his 40-year career as a marketing and broadcast go-to in Eastern Kentucky.

