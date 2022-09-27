ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Coolest day of the week on the way before warmer air moves back in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Fall is in full effect across the mountains today as temperatures will struggle before starting to climb again. The question now becomes where is Hurricane Ian going and how will it impact us?. Today and Tonight. While most folks will stay close to 40 or in...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Sunshine and fall temps stick around for now

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure remains in place here in the mountains on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon. And we’ll continue seeing gorgeous conditions through the first half of this work week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. High pressure remains in place as we run through tonight. That means skies...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Beautiful start to the week continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gorgeous sunshine has graced us as we’ve gone through this afternoon, with more beautiful weather on the way as we head through the final days of September. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. The tranquil and cool weather continues as we head into tonight...in fact, things look...
HAZARD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Hazard, KY
wymt.com

Pike County native works at TV station covering Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WYMT) - Melissa Ratliff is a Pike County native who lives in Sarasota, Florida. She works at our sister station WWSB as a digital content manager. She was sent to our sister station WCJB in Gainesville, Florida to work remotely. In Gainesville, she still focuses on getting information out to their viewers. She said this storm is something her station has been planning for.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Hazard water system under boil water advisory

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The entire Hazard water system is under a boil water advisory until further notice. The City of Hazard Utilities posted the advisory to Facebook at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say the advisory is due to required maintenance.
HAZARD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Sweater Weather#Eastern Kentucky#Hurricane Ian
wymt.com

Betsy Layne’s Reese Music leads mountains in rushing

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Besty Layne running back Reese Music has struck a chord for the Bobcats rushing for nearly 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns through five games. The senior back ranks second in the state for average yards per game at nearly 190. “I think like he said...
BETSY LAYNE, KY
wymt.com

‘I’ve loved every minute of it’: Voice of WYMT inducted into KBA Kentucky Mic Hall of Fame

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Keith Casebolt started using his voice as a career from an early age, but never knew it would one day land him in the hall of fame. After finding an alternative to woodworking during his school 4-H years, Casebolt discovered public speaking and soon became an announcer during sporting events. From there, he took a job working in radio and started building his 40-year career as a marketing and broadcast go-to in Eastern Kentucky.
PIKEVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wymt.com

KSP investigating fatal Harlan County fire

PUTNEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan is investigating an early morning house fire that killed one person in Harlan County Wednesday. Troopers, along with first responders from the Cumberland and Putney Fire Departments were called to the scene early Wednesday morning just off of KY-552 in the Putney community of Harlan County.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Noah Thompson set to rock in the new year in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky native and recent American Idol winner will continue his trek to concert venues across the mountains later this year. On Monday, officials with Appalachian Wireless Arena announced Lawrence County native Noah Thompson will be coming to Pikeville on Saturday, December 31st. Tickets for...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

KY Chamber of Commerce concludes ‘Kentucky Comeback Tour’

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Substance abuse and unemployment are topics that many Eastern Kentucky communities deal with. But one organization is working to impact the state’s approach to substance abuse recovery, criminal justice reform and other issues surrounding drug abuse and employment. “This is actually one of our last...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

KSP investigating fatal crash in Pike County

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville is investigating a crash between a school bus and a truck that killed one man on Monday. KSP received a 911 call just before 8:00 a.m. Monday around Elkhorn Creek in Elkhorn City. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Big Ideas Festival coming to Hazard, bringing music, food and conversation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Big Ideas Festival is coming to Hazard, and promises to be a three-day experience of insightful storytelling, arts and culture and community building. The Festival starts on Thursday September 29, and runs through Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1. “We’re going to be focusing on all kinds...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Top 5 Plays - September 26, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books. Here are our Top 5 Plays sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services. No. 5 - East Ridge’s Dylan Burdine quarterback keeper to score. No. 4 - Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield 70+...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Chase Moore

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chase Moore is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Chase graduated from Martin County High School with a 3.76 GPA. He was a member of the basketball team and received NCCER core electric certification and the OSHA 10 card certification at the Martin County Area Technology Center.
HAZARD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy