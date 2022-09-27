Read full article on original website
ESPN
Neymar nears Pele's Brazil mark, Messi leads Argentina: South America's World Cup stars shine
South America's four World Cup-bound squads -- Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador -- all played friendlies on Monday as they prepare for Qatar. Brazil and Uruguay earned respective wins over teams that will also be at the World Cup (5-1 over Tunisia and 2-0 over Canada) while Ecuador played a scoreless draw with Qatar-bound Japan. Argentina, meanwhile, had a convincing 3-0 win over Jamaica.
US World Cup worries grow, 0-0 draw vs Saudis in last tuneup
The United States will limp into the World Cup, and not just because of all the Americans' injuries. The U.S. played a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night at Murcia, Spain, that was somewhere between unimpressive and alarming. After managing no shots on goal in Friday's 2-0 loss...
FIFA・
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
ESPN
The NWSL's final week has never been so competitive. Here's what's at stake and who should reach playoffs
The final round of regular-season games is upon the National Women's Soccer League, and there is almost nothing set about the playoff picture. Some of the most ridiculous potential scenarios that were at least mathematically possible a week ago (a six-way tie for first?) can no longer happen, but much still needs to be decided in the league's most competitive season yet.
MLS・
Best Teenage Soccer Players In The World 2022: Three Barcelona Starlets Make Top 10
Players from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and the USMNT also feature.
UEFA・
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Atletico Madrid's Griezmann, Real's Asensio, Chelsea's Pulisic on Juventus' wishlist
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Griezmann, Asensio on Juve's...
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Thomas Muller: Real Madrid resilience 'an example' for Germany at the World Cup
Germany captain Thomas Muller urges his side to follow the example of Real Madrid as they look towards the World Cup.
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture
Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
FIFA・
Thomas helps US top Serbia 88-55, advance to World Cup semis
Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to help the United States beat Serbia 88-55 in the quarterfinals of the women's World Cup
ESPN
USMNT's Christian Pulisic eager to 'prove' himself to Chelsea boss Graham Potter
United States and Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic said he's looking forward to a fresh start under new Chelsea manager Graham Potter. Pulisic played 76 minutes of the Americans' 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, his longest outing of the season for either club or country. Now he heads back to Chelsea and will attempt to make an impression on Potter, who was named the club's manager on Sept. 9 after Thomas Tuchel was sacked.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Will Not Lower £34million Asking Price For Christian Pulisic
It has been a tough time for Christian Pulisic at Chelsea lately, and the club may be ready to cut their losses on the player with interest from Italian club Juventus. Juve are a club in disarray at the moment, and there is increasing pressure on manager Massimiliano Allegri after some very poor results in recent weeks in both the league and Champions League.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
msn.com
Andre Blake relishes dueling with Lionel Messi in a Jamaica vs. Argentina showcase
HARRISON, N.J. — If the national team you play for fails to qualify for a World Cup, the next best thing is … well, there is no next best thing, really. But for Andre Blake and Jamaica, being Argentina’s last opponent before Lionel Messi and company head to Qatar was a big deal. So the Reggae Boyz had their A-team at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, including their captain in net.
NFL・
ESPN
USMNT's Giovanni Reyna substituted in 30th minute of Saudi Arabia friendly
United States manager Gregg Berhalter substituted Giovanni Reyna in the 30th minute of the team's 0-0 friendly draw against Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain, on Tuesday after he experienced muscle tightness. Reyna, 19, kicked the ball out of touch before leaving the field and heading straight down the tunnel to...
MLS・
2 Current midfielders called up for international friendlies
Two Kansas City Current midfielders, Canada's Desiree Scott and Australia's Chloe Logarzo, have been called up for international friendlies next month, the club announced Wednesday.
ESPN
El Tri boss Gerardo Martino hits back at critics in 'peculiar' Mexico system
Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino hit back at criticism after his team failed to hold onto a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 friendly loss to Colombia on Tuesday, instead focusing on what he believes are structural issues in the country's program. "[Soccer in] Mexico is peculiar," Martino said, alluding to...
