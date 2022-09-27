ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Neymar nears Pele's Brazil mark, Messi leads Argentina: South America's World Cup stars shine

South America's four World Cup-bound squads -- Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador -- all played friendlies on Monday as they prepare for Qatar. Brazil and Uruguay earned respective wins over teams that will also be at the World Cup (5-1 over Tunisia and 2-0 over Canada) while Ecuador played a scoreless draw with Qatar-bound Japan. Argentina, meanwhile, had a convincing 3-0 win over Jamaica.
WGAU

US World Cup worries grow, 0-0 draw vs Saudis in last tuneup

The United States will limp into the World Cup, and not just because of all the Americans' injuries. The U.S. played a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night at Murcia, Spain, that was somewhere between unimpressive and alarming. After managing no shots on goal in Friday's 2-0 loss...
The Associated Press

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
ESPN

The NWSL's final week has never been so competitive. Here's what's at stake and who should reach playoffs

The final round of regular-season games is upon the National Women's Soccer League, and there is almost nothing set about the playoff picture. Some of the most ridiculous potential scenarios that were at least mathematically possible a week ago (a six-way tie for first?) can no longer happen, but much still needs to be decided in the league's most competitive season yet.
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward

Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture

Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
ESPN

USMNT's Christian Pulisic eager to 'prove' himself to Chelsea boss Graham Potter

United States and Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic said he's looking forward to a fresh start under new Chelsea manager Graham Potter. Pulisic played 76 minutes of the Americans' 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, his longest outing of the season for either club or country. Now he heads back to Chelsea and will attempt to make an impression on Potter, who was named the club's manager on Sept. 9 after Thomas Tuchel was sacked.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Will Not Lower £34million Asking Price For Christian Pulisic

It has been a tough time for Christian Pulisic at Chelsea lately, and the club may be ready to cut their losses on the player with interest from Italian club Juventus. Juve are a club in disarray at the moment, and there is increasing pressure on manager Massimiliano Allegri after some very poor results in recent weeks in both the league and Champions League.
msn.com

Andre Blake relishes dueling with Lionel Messi in a Jamaica vs. Argentina showcase

HARRISON, N.J. — If the national team you play for fails to qualify for a World Cup, the next best thing is … well, there is no next best thing, really. But for Andre Blake and Jamaica, being Argentina’s last opponent before Lionel Messi and company head to Qatar was a big deal. So the Reggae Boyz had their A-team at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, including their captain in net.
ESPN

USMNT's Giovanni Reyna substituted in 30th minute of Saudi Arabia friendly

United States manager Gregg Berhalter substituted Giovanni Reyna in the 30th minute of the team's 0-0 friendly draw against Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain, on Tuesday after he experienced muscle tightness. Reyna, 19, kicked the ball out of touch before leaving the field and heading straight down the tunnel to...
ESPN

El Tri boss Gerardo Martino hits back at critics in 'peculiar' Mexico system

Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino hit back at criticism after his team failed to hold onto a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 friendly loss to Colombia on Tuesday, instead focusing on what he believes are structural issues in the country's program. "[Soccer in] Mexico is peculiar," Martino said, alluding to...
