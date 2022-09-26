Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Solvang detached garage appeal denied after both sides agree on revised project
A proposed detached garage in Solvang got the green light Wednesday after the property owner and neighbors who filed an appeal of the project reached an agreement on revisions to the plan. With both sides agreeing to changes in the project, the appeal was rendered moot. So the Santa Barbara...
santabarbaraca.gov
Thousand Steps Reopened After Safety Repairs and Improvements
Thousand Steps, a historic beach access stairway in the Mesa neighborhood, has reopened after a six-month closure. During that time, the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department made significant safety repairs and improvements to the popular landmark, which serves as one of three public beach access stairways in the City.
santabarbaraca.gov
Santa Barbara Public Library Offers Volunteer Tutor Training for Reading Intervention Program
The Santa Barbara Public Library will host a three-session tutor training in October to continue to support struggling students through the SBPL OG Readers Tutoring Program. The Library invites adults and teens looking for a meaningful volunteer opportunity to become OG Tutors as part of this free one-on-one tutoring service for 1st - 4th graders. Library staff match students and tutors after volunteers have completed an 8-hour training based on the Orton-Gillingham (OG) approach, which employs multisensory learning, phonics based instruction, and structured lessons.
kclu.org
Work underway on largest ever permanent homeless housing project in Conejo Valley
Work officially kicked off Wednesday on a project to build what will be the largest project in the Conejo Valley to get homeless people into permanent housing. The Quality Inn and Suites on Conejo Boulevard in Thousand Oaks is going to be converted into apartments. The $35 million project in...
syvnews.com
Buellflat Rock Co.'s deep mining plan gets final OK after state reviews project
Buellflat Rock Co.’s deep mining reclamation plan got final approval Wednesday from the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission after the California Division of Mine Reclamation gave the project its blessing. Commissioners approved the project on a 4-0 vote, with 5th District Commissioner Vincent Martinez absent. The commission gave conceptual...
kclu.org
A place to call home: 200 Ventura County residents move into needed affordable housing complex
We’re walking up the stairs to David Martinez’s new apartment in Fillmore, and he’s excited to show it off. "Here we go... this is my place right here," said Martinez, as he opened the door. Martinez is one of the 200 people moving into Mountain View, a...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara City Council Slams Door on Controversial Vacation Rental Proposal
A proposal to allow vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods blew up at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Vacation rental advocates and opponents agreed in comments that the "framework" brought to the City Council was half-baked, and council members tasked the Planning Commission with working on a new plan. "We are 100%...
santabarbaraca.gov
Adapted Recreation Bowling Program Returns
The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce the return of Adapted Recreation Bowling. Saturday, October 1, will mark the return of the well-loved program, where individuals with disabilities are invited to Zodo's Bowling and Beyond to enjoy bowling, lunch, and social activities. Participation costs $15 per person and includes two games of bowling, shoe rental, and lunch. The program will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month through May 2023.
State Street to host free job fair on Wednesday
Various organizations are partnering together to host a free job fair on State Street on Wednesday, and Your News Channel will be participating with a booth. The post State Street to host free job fair on Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Firefly to re-attempt Alpha Flight 2 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base at midnight
A Firefly Aerospace rocket launch is scheduled to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base around 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 after multiple delays and cancellations. The post Firefly to re-attempt Alpha Flight 2 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base at midnight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
How Will Goleta Change Hollister in Old Town?
In the hope of creating a more neighborly feeling along Hollister Avenue in Old Town — as well as adding restaurant parklets and 25 more parking spaces — the City of Goleta is asking for a consultation on the new project with its citizens on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center.
kclu.org
New VA facility opens on South Coast
A long sought new veterans clinic on the South Coast is now up and running in Ventura County. It’s expected to save some veterans trips to Los Angeles for specialized services. The VA’s new 50,000 square foot facility is at 5250 Ralston Road in Ventura. It replaces the old...
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
37th Annual Best of Ventura County
Shiver me timbers — it’s time once again for the Best of Ventura County! Whether ye be a landlubber or a sea dog, you’ll want to come with us as we set a course for all the local treasures to be found in these pages. These are...
Study names Oxnard as one of the most neighborly cities in the US
While it's known for its festivals, summer concerts and sandy beaches, many that live in Oxnard thank the sense of community for making it one of the nicest places to live in. "The biggest thing is just the sense of community," said resident Carl Ball.With more than 200,000 people living in Oxnard, making it the largest city in Ventura County. "We know each other," said Mayor John Zaragoza. "We're a big city but yet small enough that we have a hometown-type feeling."Zaragoza has lived in Oxnard his entire life and was not surprised when he saw his hometown ranked as one of...
Free hazardous waste collection days in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Public Works Departments plans to collect hazardous items free of charge for local residents. The post Free hazardous waste collection days in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
santabarbarawedding.com
Classy, Grand, and Colorful Indian Wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara
Today’s couple shared their incredible and extravagant wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort with Santa Barbara Wedding Style. The day was full of bright vivid colors, multiple outfit changes, and a wonderful group of wedding vendors who made the event possible—these included Blue Lotus Insights who provided full coordination and Shawna Yamamoto who additionally added to well-thought out design of the entire day.
santabarbaraca.gov
Short-Term Rental Permitting Framework
At the September 27 City Council meeting, Council is set to discuss and provide direction on a future short-term rental permitting program. They may also consider directing staff to draft a short-term rental permitting ordinance for review by the Planning Commission, Ordinance Committee, Finance Committee, and City Council.
Lompoc Parks to offer Santa Clause visits
Lompoc residents are able to sign up to receive at-home visits from Santa Clause this Christmas season. The post Lompoc Parks to offer Santa Clause visits appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Desal Pipeline Construction Ruffles Feathers Near Ortega Park
Some Eastside Santa Barbara residents visiting Ortega Park last week were shocked to find debris and construction equipment — heavy machinery, rows of pipes, cones, and piles of wood, metal, and tools — strewn along the curbs surrounding the park on Salsipuedes and Cota streets. One group, at...
