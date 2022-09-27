Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy now on display at Nederland Credit Union
NEDERLAND — Jessica Pitts doesn’t miss a Mid County Madness game. “It’s like our own Super Bowl,” she said. The Nederland graduate is the branch manager of DuGood Federal Credit Union in Nederland, which will be hosting the Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy as it makes its way throughout Mid County businesses ahead of the Oct. 28 matchup.
Port Arthur News
DeCrary “DeeDee” Lowe
“Cast your burdens on me and I’ll give you rest” were the words softly whispered on Thursday, September 15, 2022, as DeCrary “DeeDee” Lowe transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home. DeeDee, accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age. She attended Word...
53-Year-Old Stephanie Gillespie Killed After Motor Vehicle Accident In Mauriceville (Mauriceville, TX)
Officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety have stated that troopers are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman from Orange. The incident is reported to have taken place along Texas Highway [..]
'High-energy, adrenaline-rushing' circus coming to Ford Park
BEAUMONT, Texas — A new "high-energy, adrenaline-rushing" circus is coming to Beaumont. Southeast Texans have a chance to attend the Moto X-treme Circus-Evolution Tour 2022 at Ford Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Moto X-Treme Circus Show combines action sports with the most spectacular circus thrill acts, according...
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Orange (Orange, TX)
According to the Orange Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Orange on Friday night. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved crash at the 2500 block of [..]
One dead after box truck strikes side-by-side UTV along Texas Highway 73 on west side of Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The driver of a side-by-side UTV was killed in a wreck along Texas highway 73 on the west side of Port Arthur Tuesday morning. A commercial refrigerated box truck struck the Kubota side-by-side UTV just before 10 a.m. in the 1800 block of Texas Highway 73 according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release.
Port Arthur News
James L. Bush
James L. Bush, formerly of Port Arthur, Texas and longtime resident of California, recently passed away in California. James was a star basketball player at Bishop Byrne High School, having graduated with the class of 1968. Although James left Port Arthur several years ago, he maintained lifelong friendships with childhood...
Port Arthur News
Shyne’ Levene Holden
Shyne’ Levene Holden was born in Galveston,TX to Ruby Lee Joyce and Adene C. Holden Jr. on August 29, 1990. Shyne’ attended Memorial High School in Port Arthur, TX but graduated from George Bush High School in Richmond, TX in 2008. Shyne’ was enrolled in the nursing program...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Museum of the Gulf Coast celebrated Hall class
There was a packed house at the Museum of the Gulf Coast Saturday afternoon. The crown in Port Arthur was there to celebrate the induction of four people — one into the museum’s Notable People Hall of Fame and three into the Sports Hall of Fame. The ceremony...
bluebonnetnews.com
Votaw woman killed in crash on FM 787
A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman from Votaw, Texas, Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, around 7 p.m. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Heather Lynn Scott was traveling westbound on FM 787 about five miles east of Rye in a 2000 Jeep Wrangler.
Port Arthur ISD hiring 28 high school seniors as substitutes, tutors
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Independent School District is revolutionizing the way it finds and hires their substitute teachers. Officials are now looking within the district and training their own students to rise up to the challenge and help teach the next generation. In about two weeks, 28...
kjas.com
One dead following an accident on Hwy 190 in Tyler County
One person is dead following an accident that occurred on Highway 190 in Tyler County on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 10:00, about midway between Dam B and Woodville. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2017 Kenworth truck was pulling a trailer loaded...
Lake Charles American Press
Abby McMurry Ferguson owns, operates Sulphur store founded in 1917 by her great-grandmother
Abby McMurry Ferguson, who chose social work as her college major and did a stint for the Peace Corps, did not see retail in her future. Now, she can’t see herself doing anything else. Ferguson, the owner of Etie’s, a Children’s Shoppe, is the great-granddaughter of Cora Etie who...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
53-year-old Orange woman killed in wreck along Texas 62 north of Mauriceville Monday morning
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a wreck that claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman from Orange along Texas Highway 62 north of Mauriceville Monday morning. Stephanie Gillespie, 53, of Orange, was killed in the wreck which happened near the intersection of Texas...
Port Arthur News
KELSEY BORZA — Know the facts about charter schools
The Bob Hope School has been providing students in Jefferson County with a high school diploma since our first graduating class of five students in 2011. In one decade, Bob Hope High School has grown tremendously. The graduating class of 2022 consisted of 93 seniors. While most Port Arthur residents...
Decades-old cold case murder solved in Texas
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis, 63, entered a guilty plea Tuesday for her murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police warn motorists of major wreck, detour
The Port Arthur Police Department said traffic is shut down eastbound on SH W 73 from West Port Arthur Road and shut down northbound on SH 82 at SH 73. UPDATE: Man killed Tuesday in Port Arthur following crash involving a UTV and box truck. Traffic coming from Houston is...
Fatality accident reconstruction will temporarily shut down Interstate 10 eastbound at FM 1410 Wednesday
WINNIE, Texas — Deputies will be on scene directing traffic in Chambers County for a fatality accident reconstruction. Interstate 10 eastbound at FM 1410 will be shut down from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 for the reconstruction, according to a Chambers County Sheriff's Office release.
Port Arthur News
CHRIS MOORE — School districts could benefit from more local collaboration
Bridge City Independent School District Superintendent Mike Kelly is getting a unique opportunity to collaborate with several school district leaders across the state thanks to a scholarship he received. However, a local effort Kelly is involved with might be a template for all school districts. While talking to Kelly about...
