Nederland, TX

Port Arthur News

Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy now on display at Nederland Credit Union

NEDERLAND — Jessica Pitts doesn’t miss a Mid County Madness game. “It’s like our own Super Bowl,” she said. The Nederland graduate is the branch manager of DuGood Federal Credit Union in Nederland, which will be hosting the Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy as it makes its way throughout Mid County businesses ahead of the Oct. 28 matchup.
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

DeCrary “DeeDee” Lowe

“Cast your burdens on me and I’ll give you rest” were the words softly whispered on Thursday, September 15, 2022, as DeCrary “DeeDee” Lowe transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home. DeeDee, accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age. She attended Word...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

'High-energy, adrenaline-rushing' circus coming to Ford Park

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new "high-energy, adrenaline-rushing" circus is coming to Beaumont. Southeast Texans have a chance to attend the Moto X-treme Circus-Evolution Tour 2022 at Ford Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Moto X-Treme Circus Show combines action sports with the most spectacular circus thrill acts, according...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

James L. Bush

James L. Bush, formerly of Port Arthur, Texas and longtime resident of California, recently passed away in California. James was a star basketball player at Bishop Byrne High School, having graduated with the class of 1968. Although James left Port Arthur several years ago, he maintained lifelong friendships with childhood...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Shyne’ Levene Holden

Shyne’ Levene Holden was born in Galveston,TX to Ruby Lee Joyce and Adene C. Holden Jr. on August 29, 1990. Shyne’ attended Memorial High School in Port Arthur, TX but graduated from George Bush High School in Richmond, TX in 2008. Shyne’ was enrolled in the nursing program...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Votaw woman killed in crash on FM 787

A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman from Votaw, Texas, Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, around 7 p.m. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Heather Lynn Scott was traveling westbound on FM 787 about five miles east of Rye in a 2000 Jeep Wrangler.
VOTAW, TX
kjas.com

One dead following an accident on Hwy 190 in Tyler County

One person is dead following an accident that occurred on Highway 190 in Tyler County on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 10:00, about midway between Dam B and Woodville. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2017 Kenworth truck was pulling a trailer loaded...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
COLEMAN, TX
Port Arthur News

KELSEY BORZA — Know the facts about charter schools

The Bob Hope School has been providing students in Jefferson County with a high school diploma since our first graduating class of five students in 2011. In one decade, Bob Hope High School has grown tremendously. The graduating class of 2022 consisted of 93 seniors. While most Port Arthur residents...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police warn motorists of major wreck, detour

The Port Arthur Police Department said traffic is shut down eastbound on SH W 73 from West Port Arthur Road and shut down northbound on SH 82 at SH 73. UPDATE: Man killed Tuesday in Port Arthur following crash involving a UTV and box truck. Traffic coming from Houston is...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

CHRIS MOORE — School districts could benefit from more local collaboration

Bridge City Independent School District Superintendent Mike Kelly is getting a unique opportunity to collaborate with several school district leaders across the state thanks to a scholarship he received. However, a local effort Kelly is involved with might be a template for all school districts. While talking to Kelly about...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

