goblueraiders.com
Blue Raider VB to Take On UAB and FIU This Weekend
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee volleyball team is set to play two Conference USA matches this week. The Blue Raiders will travel to Alabama for a match with UAB on Friday, September 30 at 7:00 p.m. They'll be back home on Sunday, October 2 for a matchup with FIU at 1:00 p.m. Both matches will be available on CUSA.TV, MTSU's home matchup will be free.
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders set to host MTSU Invitational
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women's tennis is home for the first and only time in the fall 2022 season as the Blue Raiders host the MTSU Invitational on Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Adams Tennis Complex. The tournament will be hidden duals consisting of matches in singles and...
goblueraiders.com
SCHEDULE CHANGE: Evie Odom Invitational to be played Thursday and Friday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — With thunderstorms in the forecast for the weekend, the Evie Odom Invitational, hosted by Old Dominion at the Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach, Va., has been moved up to Thursday and Friday. Originally scheduled for three days over the weekend, the event will now start Thursday afternoon with a 12:30 p.m. CT shotgun start and continue Friday morning with the intention of playing the final two rounds that day.
goblueraiders.com
Softball to Open Fall Schedule vs. Volunteer State on Wednesday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will embark on its fall 2022 campaign on Wednesday evening, when they face Volunteer State Community College at the Blue Raider Softball Field. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m. The game is the first of eight scheduled matchups during the...
