MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — With thunderstorms in the forecast for the weekend, the Evie Odom Invitational, hosted by Old Dominion at the Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach, Va., has been moved up to Thursday and Friday. Originally scheduled for three days over the weekend, the event will now start Thursday afternoon with a 12:30 p.m. CT shotgun start and continue Friday morning with the intention of playing the final two rounds that day.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO