Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Woman arrested for DUI following early morning crash in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say she was driving under the influence and ran a red light causing a crash. According to Redding police, officers were called to the intersection of Cypress Avenue and Churn Creek Road just after 6 a.m. for a crash.
actionnewsnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Mill Fire rescue caught on body camera
WEED, Calif. - Caught on camera, bodycam footage from a Lake Shastina police sergeant shows a heroic rescue during the deadly Mill Fire which raced through the communities of Weed and Lake Shastina earlier this month. The Mill Fire broke out on Friday, September 2, 2022 in Siskiyou County. Flames...
krcrtv.com
Fall is statistically more dangerous for fires, CAL FIRE says not to let your guard down
REDDING, Calif. — The end of September also marks the start of fall. CAL FIRE says fire season isn’t really a season anymore, it’s something they and the public need to be aware of year-round. While fall has officially started, statistically the most devastating and deadly fires...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Sheriff's Office works with local agencies on emergency preparedness
REDDING, Calif. — September is National Preparedness Month. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office is working with area organizations on a variety of emergency plans. "Thank you Sgt. Estill and Lt. Estes of the Shasta County Sheriff's Department for the very informative and interactive active shooter training for our leadership staff today," the Mayers Memorial Healthcare District wrote on Facebook. "We appreciate the collaboration and support we receive from your department."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans to begin improvement work on 13 bridges in Shasta, Tehama counties
REDDING, Calif. - Caltrans announced work to improve 13 bridges in Shasta and Tehama counties will being next week. “Bridge maintenance projects like these are essential for keeping the structures in good shape for the movement of goods and persons throughout Northern California and beyond,” said Dave Moore, Caltrans District 2 Director.
krcrtv.com
Fatality confirmed in Redding house fire on Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 27, 5:07 PM: The Redding Fire Department released additional details surrounding Tuesday's fatal house fire. Fire officials said a person died in a house fire in southeast Redding on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD), firefighters responded to a...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire Department responds to deadly house fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - One person is dead following a structure fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon, said the Redding Fire Department. At approximately 2:15 p.m., crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the 3400 block of Capricorn Way in Redding. The first engine...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of vegetation, debris fire near Corning stopped
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a debris and vegetation fire south of Corning, according to CAL FIRE TGU. The fire is under a bridge near South Avenue and Houghton Avenue. Crews will remain at the scene to contain the fire. CAL FIRE TGU first reported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff woman arrested for using employer credit cards to shop on Amazon
REDDING, Calif. — A Red Bluff woman was arrested outside her home Friday after Shasta County Sheriff's Deputies say she was found to be embezzling from her employer. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), Jessica Andromeda McCoy, 48, was working as a bookkeeper when it was discovered she was using an employer's credit card to make personal purchases.
krcrtv.com
Downtown Redding parking struggles: businesses grow frustrated as city readies for changes
REDDING, Ca. — As downtown Redding continues to see development, businesses in the area are growing frustrated with a lack of parking. This issue has caused the city of Redding to evaluate and modernize the area. But parking frustrations have reached a boiling point for some. One long-time downtown...
krcrtv.com
Multi-million dollar bridge repair project starts along I-5 next week
REDDING, Calif. — A $7.3 million dollar Caltrans project is beginning next week to improve Northstate bridges. 13 bridges in Shasta and Tehama Counties will be receiving maintenance starting Monday, October 3. The bridges receiving maintenance include:. Smith Road Overcrossing (Interstate 5, Shasta County) Twin View Boulevard Undercrossing (Interstate...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for arson due to fire started at Anderson Walmart
ANDERSON, Calif. — Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire on SEPT. 25 in the wooded area near the Anderson Walmart. This fire was contained quickly, and further investigation led to the arrest of a Washington man for arson. The fire located on Rhonda Road in Anderson was reported...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
4 guns, nearly 450 rounds of ammo found during home visit; felon arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Probation officers found four guns and nearly 450 rounds of ammunition during a monthly home visit in Paynes Creek last week, according to the Tehama County Probation Department. On Sept. 21, officers found a Colt single action Frontier Scout .22 magnum, a Davis Industries .22 caliber...
krcrtv.com
Fake gun leads to real arrest at Anderson Walmart
ANDERSON, Calif. — A man was arrested Sunday night after using a imitation gun to steal a pistol holster, alcohol, and clothing from Walmart, according to the Anderson Police Department. Officials said Julio Estrada, 31, of Shingletown, was found nearby and detained. A search revealed what appeared to be...
krcrtv.com
Pets rescued from house fire in Redding Monday morning
REDDING, Calif. — Several pets were rescued from a house fire in Redding Monday morning. Officials with Cal Fire and the Redding Police Department responded to the structure fire. The fire was reported at Bear Mountain Road and Fernie Way just before 8 a.m. Officials at the scene said...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Small fire sparks up on Eureka Way in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: 9/26 6:37 p.m. Forward progress on this fire has almost reached a complete stop, with CAL FIRE and Redding Fire at the scene. The fire is consisted of many smoldering spot fires on a steep incline. Retardant and water drops have been deployed. The fire...
krcrtv.com
School put on lockdown as Redding police search for hit and run suspect
A Redding elementary school was put on a temporary lockdown yesterday after a man fled from the scene of a hit-and-run. Redding Police are still searching for the suspect, 51 year-old Redding resident Dillon Carmelo, who reportedly ran from a a traffic collision he was involved in on September 23rd. Before officers arrived to the scene, Carmelo jumped over a cinder block wall, landing himself on the property of Turtle Bay School.
krcrtv.com
More than 200 PG&E customers without power south of Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — More than 200 PG&E customers lost power Monday morning. According to PG&E, 227 customers between Cottonwood and Red Bluff lost power just before 8 a.m. Power was expected to be restored by 2:45 p.m. The cause of the outage was under investigation.
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County man convicted of arson gets prison sentence suspended
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A convicted Tehama County arsonist was sentenced to two years in prison but the judge suspended that sentence, according to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office. Tyrell Clarke was convicted of setting fire to a structure and forest land along Reeds Creek in May. He was...
actionnewsnow.com
Almost 200 PG&E customers without power in Red Bluff area Sunday
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:36 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored to 235 out of 426 PG&E customers in the Red Bluff area on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The map says that power went out at around 3:08 a.m., and the estimated restoration time for the remaining 191 customers is 5 p.m.
Comments / 2