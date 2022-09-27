ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom signs legislation to save Californians money and water

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday to make it cheaper for Californians to replace their traditional grass lawns with more sustainable, drought-resistant plants. The focus behind this new law is to help Californians save water, and a big way they can do...
Governor Newsom signed two bills on Sunday to help crack down on catalytic converter theft

California is taking action to stop catalytic converter thieves. Governor Gavin Newsom announced he signed into action yesterday the AB -1740 and SB -1087 regarding the selling or purchase of catalytic converters, with the hope that they will help crack down on catalytic converter thieves and make it more difficult for thieves to find a marketplace for the stolen parts they procure.
Yurok Tribe to host tribal summit on missing and murdered indigenous people

KLAMATH, Calif. — On Oct. 4, the Yurok Tribe will host the first-ever statewide policy summit on missing and murdered indigenous people. More than 120 tribal leaders, survivors and legislators will come together at the Arcata Community Center to address the root causes of the crisis to reduce the risks to indigenous people. North Coast Sen. Mike McGuire and Assemblymember Jim Wood will also attend.
Man arrested for arson due to fire started at Anderson Walmart

ANDERSON, Calif. — Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire on SEPT. 25 in the wooded area near the Anderson Walmart. This fire was contained quickly, and further investigation led to the arrest of a Washington man for arson. The fire located on Rhonda Road in Anderson was reported...
