krcrtv.com
Newsom signs legislation to save Californians money and water
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday to make it cheaper for Californians to replace their traditional grass lawns with more sustainable, drought-resistant plants. The focus behind this new law is to help Californians save water, and a big way they can do...
krcrtv.com
Governor Newsom signed two bills on Sunday to help crack down on catalytic converter theft
California is taking action to stop catalytic converter thieves. Governor Gavin Newsom announced he signed into action yesterday the AB -1740 and SB -1087 regarding the selling or purchase of catalytic converters, with the hope that they will help crack down on catalytic converter thieves and make it more difficult for thieves to find a marketplace for the stolen parts they procure.
krcrtv.com
Yurok Tribe can now access ancestral territory on state park land without a permit
KLAMATH, Calif. — Today, the Yurok Tribe and California State Parks signed a historic agreement that grants tribal members unrestricted access to plants, minerals and ceremonial locations on state park lands. A significant portion of Del Norte County and Humboldt County local state park land lies within Yurok ancestral...
krcrtv.com
Yurok Tribe to host tribal summit on missing and murdered indigenous people
KLAMATH, Calif. — On Oct. 4, the Yurok Tribe will host the first-ever statewide policy summit on missing and murdered indigenous people. More than 120 tribal leaders, survivors and legislators will come together at the Arcata Community Center to address the root causes of the crisis to reduce the risks to indigenous people. North Coast Sen. Mike McGuire and Assemblymember Jim Wood will also attend.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for arson due to fire started at Anderson Walmart
ANDERSON, Calif. — Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire on SEPT. 25 in the wooded area near the Anderson Walmart. This fire was contained quickly, and further investigation led to the arrest of a Washington man for arson. The fire located on Rhonda Road in Anderson was reported...
