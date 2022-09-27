Read full article on original website
Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
It can be difficult for the untrained eye to know exactly when a pass is supposed to go to a certain player based on the play and coverage by the defense. For that we tend to rely on those who are either coaches or players. Dan Orlovsky is a former...
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
The New York Giants need help badly at wide receiver, and they added to their practice squad depth at the position Wednesday. The Giants signed Makai Polk, who led the SEC in receptions while at Mississippi State in 2021 but went undrafted back in April. Polk is one of two...
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard tore his left ACL in Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys and
Patriots hopeful Moss, a 24-year-old tight end, was recently released from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.
ORCHARD PARK - Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott didn’t even wait for the first question to be asked in his Wednesday afternoon press conference because he knew what it would be. And so McDermott immediately began reading the lengthy injury list that will once again be one of the key storylines this week...
Half of the Big Ten's punters are a product of Prokick Australia, a program that helps develop college football players.
49ers left tackle Trent Williams left Sunday night’s loss to the Broncos after hurting his ankle and it sounds like the team will have to play without him in the coming weeks as well. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Williams likely suffered a high-ankle sprain...
The New England Patriots had a familiar name in the building Monday for a free agent workout: Moss. In this case, that refers to tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of Patriots legend Randy Moss. The younger Moss was one of a number of players reportedly in Foxborough on Monday for free agent workouts.
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (knee) is been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season. After a non-contact injury in the fourth quarter, Shepard's season is over after a torn ACL. Expect Kadarius Toney, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Richie James to see more snaps as New York's top three receivers.
