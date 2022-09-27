Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Break-ins and burglaries should not be the norm. DPS needs to be more proactive.
The constant emails from the Department of Public Safety have desensitized Syracuse University students recently. But there’s been a 120% increase in burglaries since this time in 2021, which is making students feel less safe than in years past. In an email sent to the SU community on Sept....
Daily Orange
DPS officers worry about community safety under current work schedule
Department of Public Safety officers feel their hands are tied over scheduling and staffing as burglaries surge near Syracuse University's campus. The department shifted to a 12-hour schedule in January while the university was...
wdkx.com
Syracuse High School Students Received Racist Shooting Threats
In Syracuse, several students have received racist shooting threats at three high schools. Students at Corcoran High School and Henninger High School received violent threats via text message. The messages said a shooting would occur at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 and used “racist language,” according to Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. The exact language of the text messages was not revealed.
Daily Orange
Students voice frustration with SPD response times
While driving her friend to a dinner in May, SU senior Donna-Nicole Zaiens approached a stop sign on Walnut Avenue just off Syracuse University's campus. As she was pulling away, a car crashed into the front of her car. She immediately called SPD following the accident, but said it took them two hours to arrive.
iheart.com
Former Syracuse Mayor Candidate Arrested With Handgun At Rochester Airport
Rochester, N.Y. - A Law Enforcement source is telling our Bob Lonsberry that former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis is being detained at the Rochester Airport this morning:. The source says Davis was trying to board a Delta plane to NYC with a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in a medical...
WATCH: Unedited footage of UPD officer-involved shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has now released full unedited bodycam videos from several officers who were on the scene during the events that occurred at the officer-involved shooting of 61-year-old David Litts on Monday, September 12th. Warning, viewer digression is advised. The following videos are body-worn camera footage of the events […]
Fake NYSEG person arrested
Yesterday, Ithaca Police put out that they were working to identify a man that had falsely claimed to have been an NYSEG employee. This morning they announced that they have made an arrest in the case.
informnny.com
Man released on NYS Bail Reform breaks Order of Protection
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man who was released on NYS Bail Reform laws was arrested twice on September 27th after violating an order of protection. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at a residence in the Town...
NYSEG Impersonator sought by Ithaca police
Ithaca Police are looking for a person that has entered multiple locations while falsely claiming to be a NYSEG worker.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Police to increase surveillance in the area
The City of Cortland police announced at last week’s Police Commission meeting that the department recently received new license-plate readers (LPRs). City police chief Paul Sandy noted the department received three new LPRs, which will increase surveillance throughout the area. Sandy also noted that once the new LPRs are installed, four different police vehicles will have LPRs intact.
2 Syracuse men found with handgun and Taco Bell bag filled with drugs, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two Syracuse men were arrested after a traffic stop during which officers found a handgun and a bag of drugs, police said. The officers found 90 glassine envelopes of fentanyl in a Taco Bell bag along with a stolen handgun, according to a Syracuse Police Department post on its Facebook page Wednesday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
East Syracuse Minoa High School to be remote Monday after anonymous threat
East Syracuse Minoa High School will conduct remote instruction Monday after an anonymous threat and three fights at the school’s homecoming dance over the weekend, according to Superintendent Donna DeSiato. The school says a racist and anonymous threat indicated violence would take place on Monday. Town of Manlius Police...
Camillus mom briefly worked as teacher aide before being charged with abusing son, diocese says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Camillus woman accused of abusing her 11-year-old son worked for two days at a school before she was charged, a diocese spokeswoman confirmed. Susan Orendorf, 44, worked as a teacher’s aide at the Holy Family School in Fairmount on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, said Danielle Cummings, a Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse spokesperson. The school has students in pre-kindergarten to 6th grade.
localsyr.com
Detectives arrest Solvay homicide suspect
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins of Syracuse for the connection to a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday, September 24 inside a home in the Village of Solvay. Deputies say Hudgins was apprehended without incident on Tuesday morning, September 27 in the...
East Syracuse Minoa High School switches to remote learning after racist threat of violence
East Syracuse, N.Y. — East Syracuse Minoa High School students will learn remotely Monday as the district and police investigate a threat of violence, the superintendent announced Sunday evening. Superintendent Donna DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families in the district explaining that a student had received a...
whcuradio.com
Cortland leaders exploring speed limit change on Route 281
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are seeking a traffic study for part of Route 281. Mayor Scott Steve says speed is the issue. Last week, the Cortland Common Council approved having the mayor write to the state Department of Transportation to request a traffic study. Mayor Steve says they’re hoping to reduce the speed limit between West Main and Hillcrest Drive to 35 miles an hour.
Police shooting of woman with knife: ‘If the officers aren’t to blame, then their training is’ (Your Letters)
The Syracuse police video showing the lead up to the killing of Allison Lakie is quite an eye-opener (“AG: Syracuse officers who fatally shot woman with knife on Tipperary Hill will not be charged,” Sept. 23, 2022). If the police were found to have done nothing wrong, then there is something horribly wrong with standard police training.
County Executive, DA make first comments on Camillus abuse case
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After repeated requests by NewsChannel 9, the Onondaga County Executive and Onondaga County District Attorney have made their first comments about the investigation into a Camillus mother’s suspected child abuse of her son. In a rare joint statement, Ryan McMahon and Bill Fitzpatrick say both of their officers are cooperating and […]
cnycentral.com
"I'm not his boss," Syracuse Council President on fellow Councilor accused of crime
Syracuse Common Council President Helen Hudson presided over the first council meeting since last week's arrest of Councilor Amir Gethers. There was no discussion publicly about the councilor facing accusations of choking a woman twice to the point where she says she couldn't breathe. After the meeting Hudson was asked to comment about Gethers' arrest and status on the council. "I'm not his boss first of all. He was elected by the people of Syracuse," said Hudson.
Syracuse man brings loaded gun into Rochester airport, charged with felonies
The gun had been concealed in a sling around the man's arm.
