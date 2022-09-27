Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. While driving her friend to a dinner in May, SU senior Donna-Nicole Zaiens approached a stop sign on Walnut Avenue just off Syracuse University’s campus. As she was pulling away, a car crashed into the front of her car. She immediately called SPD following the accident, but said it took them two hours to arrive.

